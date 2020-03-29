FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the additions of Nathan Medrano, Kyle Rich and Andrew Shaw to the 2020 pitching staff.
Medrano is a sophomore infielder and right-handed pitcher from St. Edward’s University. He is a native of Gilroy, California.
“Another familiar name that RedWolves fans may recognize from last summer will now be returning, Nathan Medrano,” Vruggink said. “RedWolves fans may remember Medrano playing infield and some outfield last summer, but what they may not have known is he is also a talented pitcher.”
Last season for the Hilltoppers, Medrano was named All-Heartland second team on the mound after appearing in 17 games (10 starts) going 4-4 with a 3.11 ERA, one complete game and 56 strikeouts over 75 1/3 innings pitched. The following summer as an infielder for the RedWolves, he hit .174 with eight doubles and eight RBI in 27 games.
“In the short season, Medrano led the Hilltoppers in appearances with seven and started four games as well,” Vruggink said. “In 34 innings, he had a 2.88 ERA and struck out 30 batters. I anticipate Medrano being a starter on the mound for us this summer.”
Rich is a redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher from Dallas Baptist University. He is a native of Keller, Texas.
“I am really excited about the addition of Kyle from one of the most talented programs in the country,” Vruggink said. “Year in and year out, Dallas Baptist is a nationally competitive program with some very talented players. During the 2020 season, Kyle had three appearances with a 2.57 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. Kyle also only had one walk in those seven innings, so he is going to pound the zone. Kyle has a chance to help us in a number of ways: as a starter, long reliever or even a backend guy.”
Shaw is a junior left-handed pitcher from Eckerd College. He is a native of Dillon, Colorado.
“Another member of the Triton baseball program that will be joining the players release from last week will be Andrew Shaw,” Vruggink said. “Andrew is in his first season at Eckerd after transferring from the junior college ranks.”
Last season for Northeast Community College, Shaw made 13 starts going 9-3 with a complete game and a 4.66 ERA with 68 strikeouts over 63 2/3 innings pitched.
“During the season, he put up some eye-popping numbers. Andrew had five appearances and they were all starts,” Vruggink said. “He led the Tritons pitching staff in innings at 32.1. In those innings, Andrew had a 0.84 ERA and a .142 batting average against. Andrew pounds the zone with good stuff and will be a great addition to the starting rotation for us this summer.”
RedWolves Summer Kids Camp set for June 8-11The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop- off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families neededThe RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
