FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announced the addition of Mitch Donofrio and Nick Arrivo from Eckerd College for the 2020 season.
Donofrio is a third baseman in his sophomore season this spring. He is a native of Venice, Florida. In 19 games for the Tritons, Donofrio hit .356 with six home runs and 20 RBI. As a freshman in 2019, he hit .274 with five home runs and 33 RBI in 42 games.
“Mitch will be joining us from Eckerd where RedWolves fans may remember Robin Allen was from,” Vruggink said. “Mitch had a phenomenal start to the year, starting in all 19 games for the Tritons and leading them in average, triples, homeruns and RBI. Mitch will be a middle of the order type bat for us this summer.”
Arrivo is an outfielder, who was in his junior year. He is a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 19 games, Arrivo hit .284 with seven doubles and 13 RBI. As a sophomore in 2019, he hit .333 with four doubles and 27 RBI in 48 games for the Tritons.
“Nick will also be joining us from Eckerd where he too has played and started in every game for the Tritons,” Vruggink said. “Nick was hitting .284 and leading the team in doubles while also being six of seven on stolen bases. Nick is another corner OF type that is going to handle the bat really well for the RedWolves this summer.”
RedWolves Summer Kids Camp set for June 8-11
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop- off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
