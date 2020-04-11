FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the additions of Tre Morris and Xavier Haendinges to the 2020 lineup.
Morris is a sophomore catcher and a native of Columbia, Missouri. In the short season, Morris appeared in five games for the Tigers batting .353 with one double and three RBI.
“Tre will be joining us from the Tiger baseball program,” Vruggink said. “I am pumped to be able to watch Tre play this summer. Whenever you can get an SEC talent on your team, it is going to help. I look forward to watching Tre compete at the plate and handle our pitching staff this summer when he is behind the plate. Tre did very well in his action this year for the summer and anticipate him being a big contributor for us.”
Haendinges is a redshirt-freshman infielder from Ohio University and a native of Salem, Indiana. In the short season, Haendinges appeared in nine games for the Bobcats batting .150 with five walks and four runs scored.
“Xavier will be jointing is from the Bobcat program,” Vruggink said. “Xavier is a pick it middle infielder that I am excited to watch what he can do defensively this summer. This was Xavier redshirt freshman year so I am excited to see his development this summer.”
RedWolves Summer Kids Camp set for June 8-11
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop-off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
Cost is $90 per camper, and this year will feature a fun water day on Thursday.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, email RedWolves general manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
