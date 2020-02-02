DARLINGTON — Hartsville’s wrestling team earned a tri-match victory over Darlington and Chesterfield High Schools on Wednesday in Darlington.
Hartsville defeated Chesterfield by an 82-0 score and then downed the Falcons 84-0.
The Rams also earned a victory with a 72-12 win against Darlington.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL LATE TUESDAY
Marlboro County 65 Hartsville 46
BENNETSVILLE — Marlboro County’s DreVeon Scott scored a team-high 15 points.
Cesare Edwards led Hartsville with 28 points.
H 10 8 8 20 — 46
MC 7 26 12 20 — 65
HARTSVILLE (46)
Bridges 2, Cesare Edwards 28, Blue 7, Huggins 9.
MARLBORO COUNTY (65)
Palmer 7, Oliver 8, Jameik McCoy 14, Dupree 4, DreVeon Scott 15, Lucas 8, Brown 9.
RECORDS: H 7-11, 1-5 Region 6-4A. MC 16-5, 6-0 Region 6-4A.
CARVERS BAY (53)
Young 6, Bell 4, Weaver 1, Washington 1, Green 3, Small 2, Brockington 3, Walker 5, MJ Bromell 10, Walker 6, Jy Deas 12.
Governor’s School 59 McBee 44
HARTSVILLE — Governor’s School’s Bryant Parks scored a game-high 28 points.
McBee’s Brady Boyle scored a team-high 11
McBEE (44)
Brady Boyle 11, Reed 3, Brigman 8, Wright 2, Pond 2, Truell 4, Bristow 8.
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (59)
Bryant Parks 28, Brandon Campbell 14, Zeke Gaskins 10, Sigler 1, Orr 6.
Dillon Christian 109 Emmanuel 28
DILLON — Dillon Christian’s Josh Brown and Gage Hunt scored a game-high 22 points.
Dalton Jones led Emmanuel with 13 points.
EMMANUEL (28)
Dalton Jones 13, Geddes 6, Johnson 4, Atkinson 3, Hendrix 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (109)
Phillip Campbell 11, Bethea 7, Josh Brown 22, Duran 2, Gage Hunt 22, Glasgow 7, Dubose 7, Davis 5, Boykin 6, Norman 4, Bailey 4, Brewington 12.
Trinity-Byrnes 69 Orangeburg Prep 42
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Amarion Coletrain scored a game-high 17 points.
TRINITY-BYRNES (69)
Amarion Coletrain 17, Nick Ford 14, Scott 8,Saragba 5. McLeod 4, Warren 2, Jones 4, Ellis 5, Epps 6, Edwards 3, Fajardo 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 50 Orangeburg Prep 37
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a game-high 19 points.
TRINTIY-BYRNES (50)
McKenzie Davis 19, Teal Howle 12, Tatum 9, Pierce 6, Casstevens 2.
McBee 57 Governor’s School 40
HARTSVILLE — McBee’s Tynisha Hickman scored a game-high 30 points.
Governor’s School’s Destiny Ben had a team-high 13 points.
McBEE (57)
Tynisha Hickman 30, Bella Johnson 11, Harper 9, Smith 2, Peterson 3, Scott 2.
GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL (40)
Destiny Ben 13, Chisom Emetu 11, Anna Tanersley 10, Lee 2, Wensink 3.
Lamar 52 Great Falls 25
GREAT FALLS — Lamar’s Ja’Shyia Ham scored a team-high 16 points.
LAMAR (52)
Quashia Robinson 14, A’Niya Gates 14, Ja’ Shyia Ham 16, Stephens 8.
Marlboro County 76 Hartsville 73 (OT)
BENNETTSVILLE — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a team-high 20 points.
Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a game-high 34 points for Hartsville.
HARTSVILLE (73)
Jazolyn Pendergrass 34, Ameonta Sutton 11, Knox 2, Benjamin 7, Bry’onna Hudson 11, Thomas 8.
MARLBORO COUNTY (76)
Shaniya Oliver 10, Lowe 9, Kennedy Ashwood 14, James 9, Jasmine Norman 20, Isaac 5, Bridges 4, Brown 5.
