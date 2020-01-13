Ever since he was a freshman, Eric Brown Jr. wanted to go to South Carolina State.
So when the Bulldogs finally made an offer, Brown jumped at the chance.
“I went down there for the homecoming game and I absolutely loved it,” Brown said. “I loved the atmosphere and the way the coaches related with the players and it was just a very good experience.”
The Hartsville senior captain looks to have a few more good experiences at SCSU after signing with the Bulldogs during the early signing period. Brown made his announcement in front of the school Wednesday.
While he was considering Coastal Carolina, Wofford and North Greenville to name a few, S.C. State was always at the top of the list, and signing marked the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football since I was a little kid,” Brown said. “So for this to come true. I’m very blessed.”
Brown, the son of HHS and Presbyterian standout offensive lineman Eric Brown Sr., played mostly left tackle for the Red Foxes this season. He’ll likely play guard in college, he said, but can play anywhere along the line.
“That’s where I’m comfortable at, but you’re going to have injuries, so they’re going to need guys to step in and fill those spots,” he said.
