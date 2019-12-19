FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time in nearly 20 years, all three Florence One Schools are projected to be in the same athletic region come next fall.
The South Carolina High School League released its proposed realignment for the 2020-22 school years Thursday, with the final appeals scheduled to be heard next month before being approved.
If the proposed changes stay as they are, West Florence and South Florence will drop down a classification to join Wilson in the new Region 6-4A.
It gets even better than that for Pee Dee fans as Hartsville and Darlington will be right there with them alongside North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach.
“I think the most exciting thing for us is that all of the Florence schools will be in the same classification and in the same region,” South Florence athletic director Bob Wilson said. “It’s been quite a while since that’s happened, which means that every game now counts for something. Every time you play West or Wilson it is a region game, which helps.
“I think it’s great for the local rivalries. I think it’s a very tough region for all of the sports. It’s one of those situations that if you come out of that region and get in playoffs, you’ve got a chance to do well.”
Wilson was at West Florence around the last time that he remembers all three schools in the same region, he said.
“I know when I was at West Florence, I went back there in 1995-96, all three of us were in the same region,” Wilson said. “I believe we still were in 2000, but I’m not sure about that. But it has been close to 20 years that all three teams were in the same classification and the same region.”
Aside from the added rivalries, the move down to 4A was also something Wilson said South Florence was comfortable with.
“For our situation for the last several realignments, we were always one of the smallest 5A schools and now we’ll be one of the larger 4A schools,” Wilson said. “But that doesn’t necessarily translate to more victories or anything like that, but it does matter. When you’re facing a school that has twice your enrollment, there’s a lot more that they can choose from.”
The Pee Dee will have no teams in 5A by next year as Sumter is sliding into the Region 6-5A void left by West and South. Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee and St. James make up the rest of that region.
There is a fair amount of shakeup in the other classifications, however. Marlboro County drops down to 3A and will be in Region 6 along with Lake City, Manning, Crestwood, Camden and Lakewood. Dillon moves over to Region 7 along with Aynor, Loris, Georgetown and Waccamaw.
In 2A, Cheraw moves down to join Andrew Jackson, Buford, Central, Chesterfield, Legion Collegiate, North Central and York Prep, which does not compete in football. Region 7-2A will feature Andrews, Kingstree, Latta, Lee Central and newcomer Marion, which is also dropping down a class, along with Mullins.
Class A will feature 12 teams from the Pee Dee as four former 2A schools are now in the mix. Region 4 will consist of C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, Hemingway and Scott’s Branch. Region 5 will feature Coastal Leadership (non-football), Green Sea Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Johnsonville, Lake View, Timmonsville and Lamar – but not in football.
The Silver Foxes will compete in Region 2 in football only along with McBee, C.A. Johnson, Great Falls and Lewisville. Non-football schools Midlands Stem, Riverwalk Academy and the Governor’s School will also compete in that region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.