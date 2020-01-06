 

HARTSVILLE, S.C. —

S 14 11 12 12 — 49

H 10 19 5 4 — 38

HARTSVILLE (38)

Knox 3, Benjamin 5, Hudson 7, Lauren Thomas 9, Jazolyn Pendergrass 8, Sutton 6.

NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to Darlington at 6 p.m. Friday.

RECORD: H 8-7.

 

Lee Central 71

Lakewood 45

LANCASTER, S.C.  McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.

C  — 45

LC 20 18 21 12— 71

LEE CENTRAL (71)

Reddick 4, Jada Rogers 10, Keionyah Dennis 14, Tashanna Harris 16, Kendra Lesane 27.

NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Lewisville at 6 p.m. Friday.

RECORD: LC 7-4, 2-0 Region 4-2A.

 

Andrew Jackson 59

Chesterfield 23

CHESTERFIELD, S.C.  

AJ 15 16 11 17 — 59

C 4 6 7 6 — 23

CHESTERFIELD  (23)

Dixon 9, Rivers 5, Blackwell 3, Turnage 2, Diggs 4.

NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will travel to North Central at 6 p.m. Friday.

RECORD: C 4-5, 0-3 Region 4-2A.

Pee Dee Academy 54

Conway Christian 36

CONWAY , S.C. 

PDA 17 10 17 10— 54

CC 2 8 10 6 — 36

PEE DEE ACADEMY  (54)

Jenna Wade Zeman 14, L.Martin 9, A.Martin 7, Briley 8, Earnhardt 6, Johnson 5, Smith 2, Harrleson 3.

NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will host TKA at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

RECORD: PDA 3-5.

Florence Christian 46

Thomas Sumter 17

SUMTER , S.C.  

FCS 17 6 14 9 — 46

TSA 5 5 5 2— 17

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (46)

McKenzie Feagin 13, Sterling 6, Broach 1, Williams 2, Corley Keefe 12, Stewart 5, Dersch 4, Eason 3.

NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

RECORD: FCS 6-0.

LATE MONDAY 

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Buford 38

McBee 24

 

LANCASTER, S.C.  McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.

M 3 7 10 4 — 24

B 7 11 10 10 — 38

McBEE  (24)

Devon Bristow 12, Boyle 2, Brigman 6, Truell 2, Brown 2.

NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

RECORD: M 3-5.

South Pointe Christian 69

Emmanuel 46

HARTSVILLE, S.C.  Emmanuel's Bryce Johnson scored a team-high 15 points.

SPC 12 17 17 18 — 69

ECS 7 6 14 19 — 46

EMMANUEL  (46)

Jones 4, Geddes 5, Powell 9, Bruce Johnson 15, Jacobs 6, Atkinson 2, Coward 5, Batts 2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Buford 39

McBee 26

LANCASTER, S.C.  McBee's Bella Johnson scored a team-high eight points.

M 4 14 2 6 — 26

B 12 16 3 8 — 39

McBEE  (26)

Hickman 7, Williams 2, Peterson 5, Jowers 2, Smith 2, Bella Johnson 8.

NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

RECORD: M 4-3.

Pinewood Prep 27

Laurence Manning 21

MANNING, S.C.  Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 11 points.

LAURENCE MANNING  (21)

Breanna Boykin 11, Rickenbaker 5, Burns 3, Truett 2.

