HARTSVILLE, S.C. —
S 14 11 12 12 — 49
H 10 19 5 4 — 38
HARTSVILLE (38)
Knox 3, Benjamin 5, Hudson 7, Lauren Thomas 9, Jazolyn Pendergrass 8, Sutton 6.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to Darlington at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: H 8-7.
Lee Central 71
Lakewood 45
LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.
C — 45
LC 20 18 21 12— 71
LEE CENTRAL (71)
Reddick 4, Jada Rogers 10, Keionyah Dennis 14, Tashanna Harris 16, Kendra Lesane 27.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Lewisville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: LC 7-4, 2-0 Region 4-2A.
Andrew Jackson 59
Chesterfield 23
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. —
AJ 15 16 11 17 — 59
C 4 6 7 6 — 23
CHESTERFIELD (23)
Dixon 9, Rivers 5, Blackwell 3, Turnage 2, Diggs 4.
NEXT GAME: Chesterfield will travel to North Central at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: C 4-5, 0-3 Region 4-2A.
Pee Dee Academy 54
Conway Christian 36
CONWAY , S.C. —
PDA 17 10 17 10— 54
CC 2 8 10 6 — 36
PEE DEE ACADEMY (54)
Jenna Wade Zeman 14, L.Martin 9, A.Martin 7, Briley 8, Earnhardt 6, Johnson 5, Smith 2, Harrleson 3.
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will host TKA at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: PDA 3-5.
Florence Christian 46
Thomas Sumter 17
SUMTER , S.C. —
FCS 17 6 14 9 — 46
TSA 5 5 5 2— 17
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (46)
McKenzie Feagin 13, Sterling 6, Broach 1, Williams 2, Corley Keefe 12, Stewart 5, Dersch 4, Eason 3.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: FCS 6-0.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Buford 38
McBee 24
LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.
M 3 7 10 4 — 24
B 7 11 10 10 — 38
McBEE (24)
Devon Bristow 12, Boyle 2, Brigman 6, Truell 2, Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
RECORD: M 3-5.
South Pointe Christian 69
Emmanuel 46
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel's Bryce Johnson scored a team-high 15 points.
SPC 12 17 17 18 — 69
ECS 7 6 14 19 — 46
EMMANUEL (46)
Jones 4, Geddes 5, Powell 9, Bruce Johnson 15, Jacobs 6, Atkinson 2, Coward 5, Batts 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Buford 39
McBee 26
LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee's Bella Johnson scored a team-high eight points.
M 4 14 2 6 — 26
B 12 16 3 8 — 39
McBEE (26)
Hickman 7, Williams 2, Peterson 5, Jowers 2, Smith 2, Bella Johnson 8.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
RECORD: M 4-3.
Pinewood Prep 27
Laurence Manning 21
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 11 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (21)
Breanna Boykin 11, Rickenbaker 5, Burns 3, Truett 2.
