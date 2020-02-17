Wilson, Hartsville girls pick up region honors
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson's Loyal McQueen was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year while her coach, Jessica Gerald, was named the Coach of the Year.
Hartsville's A'Zaria Knox picked up the honor for Newcomer of the Year.
The All-Region team selections were also announced with Darlington's Shaniya Jackson earning first-team honors. The Falcons' Sommer Joseph was named to the second team along with Marlboro County's Jasmine Newman and Wilson's Chase Hayes.
The third team consisted of all Pee Dee area players in Kayla Washington (Wilson), Arriyona Rogers (Wilson), Asani Davis (Darlington), Lauren Thomas (Hartsville) and Tysonia Lowe (Marlboro County).
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Manning 64
Loris 30
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Measha Jones scored a game-high 24 points in the Class 3A playoffs.
L 9 12 5 4 — 30
M 12 18 18 16 — 64
MANNING (64)
Measha Jones 24, Dow 9, Gourdine 3, Andrews 7, Logan 6, Wilson 4, Junious 2, Smiling 9.
NEXT GAME: Manning will travel Storm Thurmond in Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: M 18-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 64
Wilson Hall 43
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 18 points in the SCISA Region 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center.
Teammate Nick Ford and Bessanty Saragba added 11 points each.
WH 9 8 9 17 — 43
TB 20 18 9 17— 64
TRINTIY-BYRNES (64)
Bessanty Saragba 11, McLeod 2, Scott 3, Jordan Jones 18, Nick Ford 11, Balla Bonza 2, Ellis 2, Epps 3,Edwards 3, Coletrain 9, Folse 2.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Bynres will play Laurence Manning in SCISA Region 3-3A championship game at Sumter Civic Center at 8 p.m. today.
RECORDS: TB 20-6.
