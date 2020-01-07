LATE TUESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Wilson 70
Crestwood 55
FLORENCE , S.C. — Wilson's Timothy Robinson Jr. scored a team-high 18 points to snap the Tigers' four-game losing streak.
Teammate Ny'jae Hines added 16 points.
C 15 11 12 17— 55
W 20 18 20 12 — 70
WILSON (59)
Ny'jae Hines 16, Zandae Butler 10, Bryant 3, Tim Robinson 18, Sherrills 8, Muldrow 5, Scott 2, Jones 5.
Trinity-Byrnes 68
Cheraw 55
FLORENCE , S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a game-high 24 points.
Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 20.
C 15 15 14 11— 55
TB 21 8 18 21— 68
CHERAW (55)
Marshall Myers 20, Keilian Watson 10, Gillespie 9, Gordon 5, James 4, Scott 3.
TRINITY-BYRNES (68)
Jordan Jones 24, Bassanty Saragba 16, Nick Ford 13, Coletrain 4, Scott 2, McLeod 9.
C.E. Murray 86
Branchville 47
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray's Notorious Grant scored a team-high 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists.
Teammate Sonai Edwards added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Also for the War Eagles, Petrie Izzard finished with 14 points.
Pee Dee Academy 65
Conway Christian 59
CONWAY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Teammate Caleb Oakley added 17 points and Cam Weston added 16 points.
PDA 11 13 23 18— 65
CC 5 21 16 17 — 59
PEE DEE ACADEMY (65)
Hudson Spivey 23, Caleb Oakley 17, Cam Weston 16, Carter 2, Gasque 4, Garris 3.
Thomas Sumter 49
Florence Christian 43
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 13 points.
FCS 13 13 2 15— 43
TSA 12 13 16 8 — 49
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (43)
Emekah Johnson 13, Bochette 8, Gray 6, Rishmawi 6, Kelly 4, Gibbs 2, Jordan 2, Aikens 2.
The King's Academy 44
Robert E. Lee 42
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 12 points.
Robert E. Lee's Matthew Johnson scored a game-high 14.
TKA 6 5 18 15— 44
REL 3 10 14 15 — 42
ROBERT E. LEE (42)
Hopkins 8, Andrew Paulson 13, Olson 2, Nix 1, Freidenberger 4, Matthew Johnson 14.
THE KING'S ACADEMY (44)
Williams 5, Ashton Harley 11, T.J. Merritts 12, Milliken 4, Alexander 6, Orrico 6.
Mullins 80
Conway Christian 59
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Mullins' Sam Pressley led three players in double figures with 11 points.
Teammates Alim Legette and C.J. Gilchrist added 10 points each.
M 18 19 22 21— 80
HP 9 17 5 12— 43
MULLINS (80)
Sam Pressley 11, Alim Legette 10, C.J.Gilchrist 10, Hayes 8, Tisdale 7, Floyd 6, Gordon 7, Dixon 3, Campbell 8, Phillips 5, Cross 5.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (43)
Poston 6, Coxum 7, Washington 3, Cyrus Ellison 17, Davis 3, McNeil 2, Calcutt 3, Lawson 2.
Johnsonville 87
Kingstree 59
JOHNSONVILLE , S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis scored a team-high 19 points.
Kingstree's Benjamin Henderson scored a team-high 13.
K 6 14 17 22— 59
J 26 24 25 12 — 87
KINGSTREE (59)
Benjamin Henderson 13, N'Chez Alston 12, Faulton 8, McFadden 6, Ceasar 6, Barr 5, Cason 3, James 2, Wilson 2, Dukes 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (65)
Quez Lewis 19, Savion Graves 10, Jace Avant 15, Isiah Brown 10, Moore 9, Hanna 8, Gilliard 8, Chandler 2, Williams 2, Smith 2, Timmons 2.
East Clarendon 54
Carvers Bay 40
TURBEVILLE , S.C. — East Clarendon's Landon Strickland scored a team-high 14 points.
Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a game-high 20.
CB 15 13 9 3— 40
EC 11 14 21 8 — 54
CARVERS BAY (59)
Young 7, Bell 2, Washington 2, Jy Deas 20, Bromell 1, Josh Walker 2, Smalls 2.
EAST CLARENDON (54)
Tyjhai Calvin 11, J.Wilson 7, Keyon Wilson 12, Landon Strickland 14, Pearson 7, Cooper 3.
Timmonsville 55
Hemingway 50
TIMMONSVILLE , S.C. — Timmonsville's Tyron Fleming scored a game-high 14 points.
Hemingway's Aaron Parker and Nigil Singletary each scored a team-high 12.
H 13 5 15 17— 50
T 18 16 10 13— 55
HEMINGWAY (55)
Aaron Parker 12, Washington 7, Brown 1, Nigil Singletary 12, Thompkins 4, Cooper 8, Lewis 6.
TIMMOSNVILLE (55)
Christian Taylor 13, Lowery 4, Washington 9, Tyron Fleming 14, Gardner 6, Elijah Foe 11.
Lee Central 51
Lakewood 46
BISHOPVILLE , S.C. — Lee Central's Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate LeBron Thomas added 12.
L 8 16 10 12— 46
LC 8 14 18 11— 51
LEE CENTRAL (51)
Kelly 3, Daveon Thomas 25, Bradley 6, Dixon 1, Perkins 4, LeBron Thomas 12.
Andrew Jackson 69
Chesterfield 29
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield's Trey Streater scored a team-high 15 points.
AJ 12 18 22 17— 69
C 12 0 13 4— 29
CHESTERFIELD (29)
Du'Shaun Ellison 11, Trey Streater 15, Thompson 3.
Latta 60
Andrews 54
LATTA , S.C. — Latta's Trevon Miles scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Jamario Taylor added 15.
A 11 14 14 15 — 54
L 10 14 19 17 — 60
LATTA (60)
Trevon Miles 16, Johnson 2, Jamario Taylor 15, James 3, Bowman 8, McRae 2, DeBerry 8, Bryant 6.
Lake View 71
Lamar 49
LAKE VIEW , S.C. — Lake View's Marquise Johnson scored a team-high 15 points.
Lamar's Kingston Miller scored a game-high 18.
L 9 15 11 14 — 49
LV 19 20 19 13 — 71
LAMAR (49)
Kingston Miller 18, Chavis 3, Depugh 8, Tavaris Dolfod 12, Higgins 2, Martin 4.
LAKE VIEW (71)
D.Ford 6, Jiqyale Reaves 12, Montrell Waters 11, D.J. Bethea 15, Grice 2,Marquise Johnson 15 .
Grace Christian 65
Emmanuel 58
WEST COLUMBIA , S.C. — Emmanuel's Ethan Geddes scored a team-high 20 points.
ECS 13 19 8 18— 58
GCS 20 6 20 19— 65
EMMANUEL (58)
Dalton Jones 10, Ethan Geddes 20, Jeffery Powell 14, Johnson 3, Jacobs 9, Coward 2.
Laurence Manning 70
Northside Christian 32
MANNING , S.C. — Laurence Manning's Deron Medley scored a team-high 15 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (59)
Deron Medley 15, Aaron Medley 12, Umar Lawson 11, Lee 8, Sigler 6, King 6, Sander 4, Rowland 4, Acord 2, Sharpe 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mullins 71
Hannah-Pamplico 27
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored a game-high 20 points.
Haley Rodgers led Hannah-Pamplico with eight.
M 15 19 27 12 — 71
HP 4 10 10 7 — 27
MULLINS (71)
Swinton 12, Reed 3, Friday 6, Jen'Lea Nichols 20, Lasane 12, Phillips 6, Lewis 2, Morelos 10
HANANH-PAMPLCO (54)
Peterson 6, Willaims 2, Smith 2, Boyle 1, Wilson 2, Haley Rodgers 8, Davis 4.
Laurence Manning 40
Northside Christian 27
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Katherine Burns scored a team-high 13 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (40)
Katherine Burns 13, Truett 8, Boykin 8, Erickson 5, Thompson 4, Anderson 2.
Lake View 49
Lamar 24
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Gwendasia Page scored a team-high 10 points.
Lamar's Quashia Robinson had a game-high 12.
L 0 2 7 15— 24
LV 9 17 12 11 — 49
LAMAR (24)
Quashia Robinson 12, Stephens 4, Gates 7, Ham 1.
LAKE VIEW (49)
Wheeler 3, Page 7, McNeil 6, Henbaugh 5, Gwendasia Page 10, Hamilton 2,Waters 9, Ford 7.
