LATE TUESDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

West Florence 61

Carolina Forest  47

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Chris Brigman scored a game-high 28 points.

Teammate Shakeem White added 13 points.

CF 15 10 11 11 — 47

WF 17 7 22 15 —  61

WEST FLORENCE (61)

Chris Brigman 28, S.White 7, Shakeem White 13, Cunningham 3, McBride 2, Cooper 1, Bruce 2, Taylor 5.

St. James 61

South Florence 57 (OT)

MURRELLS INLET,  S.C. — South Florence's Justice Jackson scored a team-high 26 points.

Teammate Brian Sparks added 14 points.

SOUTH FLORENCE (57)

Justice Jackson 26, Brian Sparks 14, Williams 4, Burgess 5, Harry 3, Smalls 4, Heron 2.

Marlboro County 74

Myrtle Beach 66

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Wesley Brown scored a game-high 18 points.

MB 17 26 23 17 — 66

MC 16 19 12 27 — 74

MARLBORO COUNTY (74)

DeVonta Oilver 17, Jameik McCoy 16, Dupree 5, DreVeon Scott 15, Leviner 3, Wesley Brown 18

Cheraw 49

Dillon 35

DILLON, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 12 points.

Dillon's BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high seven points.

C 13 18 12 6— 49

D 12 9 6 8— 35

CHERAW (49)

Marshall Myers 12, Devin Gillespie 11, Keilan Watson 11, Scott 4, Burch 2.

DILLON (35)

BoBo McKinnon 7, Reaves 6, McRae 2, Alford 6, Wright 3, Brown 1, McCall 4, Cabbagestalk 3.

Marion 106

Aynor 46

AYNOR, S.C. — Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 21 points.

Teammate Devine Wilson added 20 points.

M 23 28 32 23 — 106

A 15 10 7 14 — 46

MARION (106)

McCullough 5, Devine Wilson 20, A.J. Vaught 21, T.J. Sanders 13,  D.Allen 2, Zy Charles 11, Washington 8, James 3, Dw.Allen 3, Bell 4, Daveon Davis 10, Fling 6.

Lake City 64

Loris 55

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City's Mailk Haley scored a team-high 15 points.

L 13 14 14 14 — 55

LC 12 18 15 19 — 64

LAKE CITY (64)

McIntosh 4, Mailk Hailey 15, E.J. McClam 11, DeMaurio Howard 14, Frierson 4, Hilshon Bailey 12, Franklin 2.

Lee Central 64

Andrew Jackson 57

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Darius Perry and DaVeon Thomas each scored a team-high 16 points.

AJ 11 13 11 22 — 57

LC 20 9 20 15 – 64

LEE CENTRAL (64)

DaVeon Thomas 16, Holloman 6, Delonzo Perkins 12, LeBron Thomas 14, Darius Perry 16.

East Clarendon 76

Andrews 48

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Landon Strickland scored a game-high 17 points.

A 5 22 8 13 — 48

EC 11 15 27 24 — 76

EAST CLARENDON (76)

Tyjhai Calvin 10, J,Wilson 9, Keyan Wilson 14, Landon Strickland 17, Pearson 1, Jalen Bryant 13, McFadden 4, Barringer 3, Cooper 3, Baker 2.

Carvers Bay 66

Mullins 60

HEMINGWAY,  S.C. — Carvers Bay's Jy Deas scored a game-high 13 points.

Mullins' Savion Campbell scored a game-high 13 points.

M 9 18 10 23 — 60

MC 17 13 25 11 — 66

MULLINS (60)

Sam Pressley 11, Alim Legette 12, C.J. Gilchrist 11, Hayes 5, Savion Campbell 13, Phillips 2, Cross 4, Floyd 2.

CARVERS BAY (66)

Kearston Gamble 11, Tevin Young 11, Tony Bell 10, Weaver 7, Washington 6, Green 2, Bromell 3, Jy Deas 13, J. Walker 3.

Lamar 47

McBee 39

McBEE,  S.C. — Lamar's Tavaris Dolford  scored a game-high 13 points.

Cole Brigman and Devon Bristow led McBee with a team-high 10 points.

L 6 13 16 12— 47

M 11 12 12 4  — 39

LAMAR (47)

Dolford 13, Higgins 11, Martin 7, Johnson 4, Reed 4, Miller 1, Depugh 3. 

McBEE (39)

Cole Brigman 10, Devon Bristow 10, Boyle 6, Pond 6, Truell 2, Brown 5.

Timmonsville 78

Governor's School 36

TIMMONSVILLE,  S.C. — Timmonsville's Christian Taylor scored a game-high 22 points.

GSSM 8 9 13 6 — 36

T  24 12 23 19— 78

TIMMONSVILLE (78)

Christian Taylor 22, Tim Washington 18, Tyron Fleming 18, Garner 6, Foe 4, Eaddy 6, Johnson2, McNeil 2.

C.E.Murray 53

Scott's Branch 51

GREELYVILLE,  S.C. — C.E. Murray's Petrie Izzard scored a game-high 16 points.

Teammate Henry Evans added 10 points and Sonia Edwards also added 11 points.

Lake View 59

Pee Dee Academy 44

MULLINS, S.C. — Lake View's Da'Correus Ford scored a game-high 16 points.

Pee Dee Academy's Caleb Watson and Cameron Weston each scored a game-high 16 points.

LAKE VIEW (59)

McInnis 2, J. Ford 9, Da'Correus Ford 16, Reaves 5, Montrell Waters 10, Larry Inman 15, Johnson 2.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)

Garris 4, Gasque 2, Caleb Oakley 16, Spivey 6, Cameron Weston 16.

Hammond 52

Trinity-Byrnes 38

COLUMBIA,  S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Jordan Jones scored a team-high 13 points.

TB 8 17 7 6 — 38

H 13 9 11 19 — 52

TRINITY-BYRNES (38)

Saragba 2, McLeod 2, Warren 3, Jordan Jones 13, Ford 8, Ellis 3, Edwards 1, Coletrain 6.

Dillon Christian  103

The King's Academy 84

DILLON,  S.C. — Dillon Christian's Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 34 points.

The King's Academy's T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 28 points.

TKA 22 17 19 26 — 84

DCS 37 22 28 16 — 103

THE KING'S ACADEMY (84)

Grant Beaton 17, Williams 6, Ashton Harley 12, T.J.Meritts 28, Milliken 2, McKenzie 3, Alexander 9, Fields 7.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (103)

Heasley 2, Campbell 9, Ethan Brewington 34, Bethea 8, Brown 1, Josh Duran 13, Weston Glasgow 17, Dubose 1, Davis 6, Adam Norman 14. 

Orangeburg Prep 37

Florence Christian 36

ORANGEBURG,  S.C. — Florence Christian's Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 21 points.

FCS 10 9 13 9— 36

OP 10 8 14 5 — 37

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (36)

Emekah Johnson 21, Jackson Gray 11, Bochette 2, Kelly 2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

East Clarendon 70

Andrews 20

TURBEVILLE,  S.C. — East Clarendon's Valinicia Garris, Rhamey Floyd and Amyria Rush each scored a game-high 17 points.

A 6 4 4 6— 20

EC 12 26 21 11— 70

EAST CLARENDON (70)

Talaysia Cooper 12, Valincia Garris 17, Rhamey Floyd 17, McElveen 7, Amyria Rush 17.

McBee 34

Lamar 33

McBEE,  S.C. — McBee's Jaylin Peterson scored a game-high 12 points.

Lamar's Quashia Robinson scored a team-high 11 points.

L 9 11 8 5— 33

M 4 9 6 15— 34

LAMAR (33)

Quashia Robinson 11, Peoples 3, Stevens 4, Ham 3, Hodges 3, Gates 8.

McBEE (34)

Jaylin Peterson 12, Hickman 4, Harper 9, Williams 1, Johnson 8.

