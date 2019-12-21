MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a team-high 22 points to lead Wilson to a 51-44 win over North Mecklenburg (N.C.) in the championship game of the Pat Summitt Division of the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Saturday.
The Tigers outscored North Mecklenburg 33-20 in the second half after trailing 24-18 at the break.
NM 24 20 — 44
W 18 33 — 51
WILSON (51)
Loyal McQueen 22, Hayes 4, Rogers 5, J.Washington 4, Dubose 4, K.Washington 7, Easter 5.
NEXT GAME: W 7-2.
Marion 84
Hartsville 67
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a team-high 23 points in the championship game of the A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Teammate Kimmie Barnes added 14 points.
Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a game-high 42 points.
H 14 16 18 13 — 67
M 22 26 14 22 — 84
HARTSVILLE (67)
Knox 3, Benjamin 5, Hudson 3, Thomas 9, Jazolyn Pendergrass 42
MARION (84)
Allen 9, Mariah Moody 23, Kimmie Barnes 18, Howard 4, Kaniyah Davis 14, Lester 9, Rogers 7.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Carolina Forest at 6 p.m. Jan. 3. Hartsville will play Blythewood at District IV tournament at Morris College at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: M 11-0. H 6-4.
Parkview (Ga.) 43
Mullins 30
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a team-high 11 points in the Kay Yow Division at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
M 14 16 — 30
P 23 20 — 43
MULLINS (30)
Jen’Lea Nichols 11, Lasane 8, Phillips 7, Lewis 4.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
RECORD: M 3-6, 0-1 Region 7-2A.
Manning 56
East Clarendon 52
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Manning’s Measha Jones scored a team-high 11 points in the Pat Summitt Division at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 29 points.
EC 26 26 — 52
M 16 40 — 56
EAST CLARENDON (52)
Talaysia Cooper 29, Valincia Garris 12, Floyd 5, Wilson 2, Rush 4.
MANNING (56)
Measha Jones 11, Dow 23, Bell 2, Wilson 7, Junious 2, Myisha Smiling 10.
NEXT GAME:Manning will host C.E. Murray at 4 p.m. Jan. 4. EC will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Jan. 4.
RECORDS: M 8-2. EC 3-3, 1-0 Region 7-2A.
Summerville 62
Latta 45
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Latta’s Riana Green scored a team-high 20 points in Andy Landers Division at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
S 33 29 — 62
L 18 27 — 45
LATTA (45)
McDuffie 6, Wheeler 5, Riana Green 20, Gordon 8, Oxendine 2, Berry 1.
NEXT GAME: Latta will host Andrews at 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
RECORDS: L 3-5, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
Lake View 57
Fairmont 39
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Lake View’s Gewndasia Page and Jaleya Ford each scored a team-high 12 points at the Robeson County (N.C.) Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
Teammate Zaiona Henbergh added 10 points.
LV 12 8 16 21 — 57
F 12 14 8 5 — 39
LAKE VIEW (57)
Gwendasia Page 12, Jaleya Ford 12, Zaiona Henbergh 10, McNeil 8, Hamiton 8, Wheeler 6, Nesmith 1.
Dillon 56
Lumberton (N.C.) 41
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a team-high 14 points at the Robeson County (N.C.) Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
Teammate Shantazia Gordon and Chyna Pouncey each added 11 points.
L 11 6 14 10— 41
D 19 10 11 16 —56
DILLON (56)
Jykya Bell 14, Shantazia Gordon 11, Chyna Pouncey 11, Hines 5, Goodwin 4, Ervin 6.
RECORDS: D 4-1.
South Florence 49
Trinity-Byrnes 36
MARION, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a game-high 22 points at the A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Teammate Lashanti Evans added 10 points.
Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 10 points.
TB 12 6 9 9— 36
SF 7 10 17 15 — 49
TRINITY-BYRNES (36)
McKenzie Davis 10, Pierce 9, Tatum 9, Howell 4, Casstevens 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Albany Wilson 22, Lashanti Evans 10, Snow 6, Boden 6, Reaves 3, Horstead 2.
RECORD: SF 2-5.
NEXT GAME: South will travel to Marion at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4.
Darlington 41
White Knoll 27
CAMDEN , S.C. — Darlington’s Shaniya Jackson scored a team-high 11 points at the Camden Christmas Tournament at Camden HS.
DARLINGTON (41)
Shaniya Jackson 11, McPhail 8, Montgomery 3, Joseph 6, Gee 8, Jones 2, Mayze 4.
RECORD: D 8-2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will play Camden at Camden Christmas Tournament at 6 p.m. Monday.
Marlboro County 64
Conway 21
MARION, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Lanique James scored a game-high 18 points at A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Teammate Tysonia Lowe added 15 points.
MC 29 8 16 11— 64
C 7 0 10 4 — 21
MARLBORO COUNTY (64)
Wilson 2, Oliver 3, Tysonia Lowe 15, Lanique James 18, Norman 7, Isaac 4, Bridges 4, Brown 5, Barfield 8.
RECORD: MC 7-2.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will play Scott’s Branch at Comporium Christmas Invitational at Andrew Jackson HS at 3 p.m. Friday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hartsville 45
Miami Killian (Fla.) 42
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 22 points at Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island HS.
H 16 6 14 9— 45
MK 10 4 15 13 — 42
HARTSVILLE (45)
Harry 5, Cesare Edwards 22, Blue 3, E.Thaggard 5, White 6, Huggins 4.
RECORD: H 4-5.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will play Sante Fe (FL) at Seahawks Classic at Hilton Head Island HS at 3 p.m. Today.
Dillon Christian 97
Northwood Acad. 89
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 27 points at the Nationwide East of I-95 Christmas Tournament at The King’s Academy.
Teammate Weston Glasgow added 19 points.
NA 19 25 30 15— 89
DCS 31 24 21 21 — 97
DILLON CHRISTIAN (97)
Campbell 7, Ethan Brewington 27, Ian Bethea 12, Josh Duran 14, Weston Glasgow 19, Adam Norman 16, Bailey 2.
Palmetto Christian 71
The King’s Academy 66 (OT)
FLORENCE — The King’s Academy’s William Alexander scored a game-high 19 points the Nationwide East of I-95 Christmas Tournament at The King’s Academy.
Teammate Ashton Harley added 18 points.
PCS 9 5 13 30 14— 71
TKA 8 20 17 12 9 — 66
THE KING'S ACADEMY (66)
Ashton Harley 18, T.J. Merritts 15, Milliken 6, Willaim Alexander 19, Orrico 8.
Dillon Christian 90
Cathedral 68
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Weston Glasgow scored a team-high 24 points at the Nationwide East of I-95 Christmas Tournament at The King’s Academy.
Teammate Ethan Brewington added 23 points.
C 18 14 22 14— 68
DCS 15 32 22 21— 90
DILLON CHRISTIAN (90)
Heasley 3, Ethan Brewington 23, Ian Bethea 10, Duran 7, Weston Glasgow 24, Boykin 2, Adam Norman 16, Singletary 5.
NEXT GAME: DCS will play West Brunswick (NC) at Adidas Tournament at Bladenboro, NC at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: DCS 8-0, 1-0 SCISA 4-2A.
Cathedral 46
Florence Christian 37
FLORENCE , S.C. — Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan scored a team-high 11 points at the Nationwide East of I-95 Christmas Tournament at The King’s Academy.
C 13 13 9 11— 46
FCS 6 14 10 7 — 37
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (37)
Smith 4, Emekah Johnson 8, Aikens 2, Bochette 5, Kelly 2, Rishmawi 5, Robbie Jordan 11.
Dillon 68
Red Springs (N.C.) 61
PEMBROKE , N.C. — Dillon’s Christian Mella scored a team-high 17 points at the Robeson County (N.C.) Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
Teammate Brennan Reaves added 13 points.
RS 16 17 18 10— 61
D 12 17 19 21— 69
DILLON (69)
McKinnon 8, Brennan Reeves 13, Christian Mella 17, McKingley 8, Alford 9, Wright 3, J.Cabbagestalk 6, Greer 4.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Marlboro County at 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
RECORDS: D 2-3.
Florence Christian 51
The King’s Academy 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Chrsitian’s Emekah Johnson and Clay Bochette each scored a team-high 12 points at the Nationwide East of I-95 Christmas Tournament at The King’s Academy.
The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 15 points.
FCS 7 11 11 22— 51
TKA 10 5 9 21 — 45
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (51)
Smith 7, Emekah Johnson 12, Aikens 4, Clay Bochette 12, Jordan 4, Kelly 8, Rishmawi 4.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (49)
Harley 6, T.J. Merritts 15, Milliken 1, William Alexander 10, Dominic Orrico 13.
Marion 96
A.L. Brown (N.C.) 90 (2OT)
COLUMBIA — Marion’s T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 38 points and grabbed 17 rebounds at the Carolina Challenge in the Chick-Fil-A Classic at Richland NE HS.
Teammate Mac Washington added 23 points and 10 rebounds.
M 41 31 10 14— 96
ALB 33 39 10 8 — 90
MARION (96)
Saequeaa McCullough 13, A.J. Vaught 18, T.J. Sanders 38, Mac Washington 23, Charles 2, Wilson 2.
