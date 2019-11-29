LEXINGTON, S.C. — Harrison Muldrow scored a team-high nine points as Wilson lost to Lexington 47-44 in the third at the Lake Murray Tip-off at White Knoll HS on Friday.
The Tigers took a 25-22 lead at the half.
Wilson falls to 2-2 overall.
W 9 16 7 12 — 44
L 12 10 12 12— 47
WILSON (44)
Rice 8, Harrison Muldrow 9, McDowell 2, Merritts 5, Green 2, Phillips 6, Sherills 6, Butler 2, Johnson 3.
<&endagate>
Blythewood 53
South Florence 39
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Florence's Brian Sparks scored a team-high 17 points at Columbia Thanksgiving Tip-Off at Keenan HS.
Teammate Justice Jackson added 12.
The Bruins fall to 1-2 overall.
SF 19 20— 39
B 29 24 — 53
SOUTH FLORENCE (39)
Brian Sparks 17, Justice Jackson 12, Burgess 2, Harry 2, McDuffie 5, Timmons 1.
<&endagate>
J.L. Mann 52
Hartsville 30
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville's DeAndre Huggins scored a team-high 10 points at Columbia Thanksgiving Tip-Off at Keenan HS.
The Red Foxes fell to 1-2 overall
H 14 16— 30
JLM 26 36 — 52
HARTSVILLE (30)
DeAndre Huggins 10, Knox 1, Harry 2, Edwards 5, Blue 1, E. Thaggard 3, White 2.
<&endagate>
Laurence Manning 75
C.A. Johnson 52
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson and Chase Lees each scored a game-high 16 points at Columbia Thankgiving Tip-Off at Keenan HS.
Teammate Gabe Harris added 12 points.
LMA 40 35— 75
CAJ 25 27— 52
LAURENCE MANNING
Umar Lawson 16, Chase Lee 16, Gabe Harris 12, Medley 8, Sigler 4, Brandon King 14, Nelson 1, Acord 4.
<&endagate>
Several kids name to SCISA South Football team
The South team are Daniel Camp of Dillon Christian, Connor Gasque of Pee Dee Academy, Josh McKenzie of the The King's Academy, Dan Barker of Pee Dee Academy, Cody Sauls and Wheeler Floyd of Carolina Academy, Hughes Miling and Mason Hunt of The King's Academy.
Head coach is Keith Rogers of The King's Academy, and assistant coaches are Danny Pappas of TKA, Stuart Miles of Carolina Academy, and Brian Davis and Danny Barker of Pee Dee Academy.
