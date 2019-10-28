AIKEN, S.C. — Wilson’s Rebecca Liu defeated Alex Romero 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles as the Tigers defeated No. 1 seed South Aiken on Monday in the Class 4A state girls’ tennis playoffs.
The Tigers will travel to A.C. Flora at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Rebecca Liu (W) def. Alex Romero 6-3, 6-1; Kamari Carr (W) def. Hannah Dickson 6-0,6-1; Alexis Hinson (W) def. Hailey Young 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Bowers (SA) def. Sandy Lin 6-1, 3-6(10-8); Chaney Heath (SA) def. Brianna Mason 6-3, 2-6(10-6).
DOUBLES
Liu/Carr (WIL) def. Romero/Dickinson 6-2, 6-2; Charis Hamic/ Lila Gazzo (SA) def. Leeanna Wong/ Anna Ervin 6-4, 4-6(10-8).
Ashley Ridge 4 West Florence 3
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Ashley Ridge’s Elena Stoper and Cameron Shepherd defeated Taylor McCall and Amy Smith 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to clinch a Class 5A state playoff victory over West Florence.
The Knights’ Grace Bailey defeated Jaylin Gil 3-6, 6-4 (10-8) at No. 5 singles to take a 3-2 lead heading into the doubles match.
SINGLES
Caroline Jacky(AR) def. Kate Sansbury 6-4,6-3; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Megan Schmedeke 6-4, 6-4; Kenzie Moten (AR) def. Kennedy Horne 6-0,6-4; Emily King (WF) def. Abby Oberman 6-4, 4-6 (13-11); Grace Bailey (WF) def. Jaylin Gil 3-6, 6-4 (10-8).
DOUBLES
Elena Stoper/Cameron Shepherd (AR) def. Taylor McCall/Amy Smith 6-4, 6-1; Jacky/ Moten (AR) def. Sansbury/ Horne 6-3, 6-2.
Hannah-Pamplico 6 Williston-Elko 0
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Elana Watkins defeated Sierra Whetstone 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Class 2A state playoffs.
SINGLES
Elana Watkins (HP) def.Sierra Whetstone 6-0, 6-4; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Alyssa Roberts 6-0,6-0; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Kate Hutto 6-0,6-1; Libby Turner (HP) def.Emoke Sims 6-1,6-3 ; Jule Miller (HP) def. Talia Washington 6-3,6-0.
DOUBLES
Ryleigh Matthews/ Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Amyah Cuthbertson/ Zamera Ryans 8-2.
Oceanside Collegiate 5 East Clarendon 0
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — East Clarendon’s season came to an end with a 5-0 lost to Oceanside Collegiate at the Mount Pleasant Tennis Center in the Class 2A state playoffs.
VOLLEYBALL Dillon 3 Battery Creek 1
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Jayla Goodwin had six kills, 16 digs, six aces in the 26-24, 25-12, 20-25, 25-10 win in the Class 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Takoya Jackson had seven kills and three blocks, also Jyka Bell had seven kills, 14 digs, and a block.
ACES — D: Jayla Goodwin 6.
KILLS — D: Goodwin 6, Jykya Bell 7, Shantazia Gordon 7.
BLOCKS — D: Gordon 4, Bell 1.
DIGS — D: Goodwin 16, Bell 14, Abby Bristow 10, Lexie Rodgers 15, Mamie Grossetti 13.
ASSISTS — D: Bristow 23.
endagate>
Lake View 3 North 0
CROSS, S.C. — Lake View’s Rebecca Cox had seven aces and seven kills in the 25-10, 25-15, 25-8 win in the Class A state playoffs.
Teammate Raven Locklear had four aces and six blocks.
ACES — LV: Rebecca Cox 7, Raven Locklear 4, Baylee Miller 5.
KILLS — LV: Cox 7, Miller 6, Zandasia McNeil 18, Tiannaa Hamiltion 3.
DIGS — LV: Spivey Evans 7.
ASSISTS — LV: Evans 15, Miller 12.
RECORD: LV 12-5.
NEXT MATCH: Lake View will travel to Charleston M&S in the Class A state volleyball playoffs at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Governor’s School 3 North 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Governor’s School defeated North 25-12, 25-6, 25-14 in the Class A state playoffs.
The Eagles will play the winner of Wagener-Salley/Dixie at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Philip Simmons 3 East Clarendon 1
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s season came to an end in a 3-1 lost to Philip Simmons in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Carvers Bay 3 Latta 1
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Latta 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-8 in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Lattas’ Jayla Jackson had three aces and nine assists.
Teammate Rayne Nolan had four kills and Anna Kaye Webster added four digs.
The Vikings end the season at 8-10.
The Bears will travel to Philip Simmons at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Oceanside Collegiate 3 Johnsonville 0
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Oceanside Collegiate defeated Johnsonville 25-8, 25-10, 25-20 in the Class 2A state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.