FLORENCE, S.C. — Makio White's singles scored Robert Hal and Hakeem Cain in the bottom of the fourth inning to lead Wilson to a 3-2 win over West Florence in the Pee Dee Preseason Invitational on Friday night.
Cain singled to score Patrick Casper from third for the Tigers to cut the Knights' lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
Jayden Earle led West going 2 for 3.
WF 200 000 0 — 2 4 0
W 000 300 x — 3 6 3
WP — Jamonte Vanderhall (6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 4 BB).
LP — Clark Driggers ( 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — WF: Josh Williams 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; George Floyd 1-3; Jayden Earle 2-3. W: Tom Faile 1-2; Jacob Jerrell 1-3; Robert Hall 1-2; Makio White 2-3, 2 RBI; Hakeem Cain 1-3, 1 RBI.
NEXT GAME: West will host Hartsville at 1:30 p.m. today. Wilson will host Darlington at 6 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: WF 0-1. W 1-0.
Hartsville 10
Darlington 0 (5)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville's Brendan Lee pitched a five-inning no-hitter and had four strikeouts in the Pee Dee Invitational.
Owen Taylor led the Red Foxes going 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Teammate Tate Hawkins went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
D 000 00 — 0 0 4
H 350 2x — 10 10 2
WP — Brendan Lee (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 4 BB).
LP — Bryant Dickerson ( 3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — H: Owen Taylor 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Tate Hawkins 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Cam Cannarella 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; A'Shani McFarland 1-3, 2 RBI.
RECORDS: H 1-0. D 0-1
Florence Christian 4
First Baptist 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian's Robbie Jordan pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out 13 batters.
Braxton Shelley led the Eagles going 3 for 4 with a double.
FB 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
FCS 004 000 x — 4 5 0
WP — Robbie Jordan (6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 K, 0 BB).
LP — Bryant Dickerson ( 3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
SV — Shelley 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB)
LEADING HITTERS — FCS: Braxton Shelley 3-4, 2B; Marshall Brown 1-3; Jordan 1-4, 1 RBI.
RECORDS: FCS 2-0.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Hammond at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Locals named to SCISA North-South Teams
Several coaches and players were named to the SCISA North-South Team that will play March 7 at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.
In the Class 3A North team will be coached by Mike Teasley (T-B). On his team from the Pee Dee area are Clayton Bochette (FCS), Umar Lawson (LMA), Brandon King (LMA), and Bessanty Saragba (T-B).
The only girl on the Class 3A South team is McKenzie Davis (T-B). Three girls on the Class 3A North team are Kenzie Feagin (FCS), Kylie Stewart (FCS), and Teal Howle (T-B).
Class 2A boys South will be coached by Robert Phillips (CA). On his team are Matt Joye (CA), Matt Gaskins (CA), and Nick Brown (WA). Coach of the Class 2A boys North will Kyle Drew (PDA). On his team are Weston Glassgow (DCS), T.J. Merritts (TKA), Ethan Brewington (DCS), and Hudson Spivey (PDA).
Class 2A girls North will be coached by Billy Leach (TKA). On his team are Audrey Beaton (TKA), Ashley Martin (PDA), Caleigh Barrett (REL), Sara White (MA), Katie Collins (DCS), and Lacie McElveen (REL). The only player on the Class 2A North is Ruby Kate Amos (CA).
