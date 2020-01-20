COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ny'Jae Hines scored a game-high 10 points, but the Wilson boys' basketbal team lost 58-30 to North Augusta o Monday in the MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School.

North Augusta also won December's Pepsi Carolina Classic at the Florence Center.

Wilson returns to action with a Region 6-4A tilt at Hartsville today with the girls starting at 6 p.m.

W 16 14 — 30

NA 32 26 — 58

WILSON (30)

Robinson 4, Hines 10, Sherrills 2, Muldrow 6, Spears 3, Phillips 4, Greene 2.

NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. today.

RECORD: W 6-11, 1-2 Region 6-4A.

<&endagate>

Lower Richland 71

Marion 53

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marion's Mac Washington scored a team-high 15 points at the MLK Bash. Teammate A.J. Vaught added 13.

M 32 21 — 53

LR 39 32 — 71

MARION (53)

McCullough 7, A.J. Vaught 13, Sanders 7, Davis 4, Charles 5, Mac Washington 15, Fling 2.

NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. today.

RECORD: M 9-7, 1-0 Region 6-3A.

<&endagate>

A.C. Flora 69

Lee Central 63

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lee Central's DaVeon Thomas scored a team-high 18 points at the MLK Bash. Teammate Teammate Daurrion Kelley added 16.

LC 32 21 — 63

ACF 32 27 — 69

LEE CENTRAL (63)

Daveon Thomas 18, Holloman 1, Perkins 2, L.Thomas 8, Darius Perry 14, Daurrion Kelly 16, Hickmon 4.

NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Andrew Jackson at 6 p.m. today.

RECORDS: LC 16-3, 5-0 Region 4-2A

<&endagate>.

