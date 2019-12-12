WILSON LOGO.gif

GREELYVILLE, S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a game-high 21 points to lead Wilson to a 65-14 win over C.E. Murray on Friday night.

The Tigers outscored the Eagles 38-11 in the first half.

W 31 7 12 15— 65

CEM 8 3 1 2— 14

WILSON (65)

Johnson 9, Loyal McQueen 21, Hayse 8, Rogers 3, J. Washington 10, Cameron 4, Johnson 2, Bridges 4, K. Washington 2, Blakeney 2.

C.E. MURRAY (14)

Singletary 8, Taylor 1, Paulin 2, Major 2, McKNight 1.

 

Darlington 48

Lamar 10

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Shaniya Jackson scored a game-high 13 points.

Lamar’s Quashia Robinson scored a team-high five points.

LAMAR (10)

Quashia Robinson 5, Peoples 2, Stephens 2, Gates 1.

DARLINGTON (48)

Shaniya Jackson 13, McPhail 6, Montgomery 3, Davis 2, Joseph 6, Gee 4, Jones 5, Mayze 3, Weatherford 2.

 

Florence Christian 51

Marlboro Academy 41

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart scored a team-high 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had three steals.

Teammate Corley Keefe added 12 points and Kenzie Feagin added 10 points.

Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith had a game-high 15 points.

FCS 8 13 10 20 — 51

MA 10 10 6 15 — 41

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (51)

Kenzie Feagin 10, Sterlings 4, Broach 2, Williams 8, Corley Keefe 12, Kylie Stewart 14, Dersch 1.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (41)

McLaurin 4, M.Liles 6, White 6, Anna Smith 15, Ragan Liles 10.

 

The King’s Academy 46

Thomas Sumter 39

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 17 points.

Teammate Anniston Turner had 15 points.

TSA 11 9 10 9 — 39

TKA 5 15 11 15 — 46

THE KING’S ACADEMY (46)

Mikayla 5, Eaddy 5, Hoover 4, Anniston Turner 15, Audrey Beaton 17.

 

Dillon 69

Latta 50

LATTA, S.C.— Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a team-high 22 points and Chyna Pouncey added 18 points.

Teammate Shatazia Gordon also had 12 points.

DILLON (69)

Chyna Pouncey 18, Shantazia Gordon 12, Hines 4, Jykya Bell 22, Simpson 2, Goodwin 2, Lane 7, Williamson 2.

 

Manning 68

Scott’s Branch 37

MANNING, S.C. —Manning’s Myisha Smiling scored a game-high 18 points.

SB 2 12 2 21— 37

M 19 15 20 14 —68

MANNING (68)

Jones 8, Dow 4, Gourdine 4, Andrews 6, Logan 8, Bell 4, Wilson 6, Junious 4, James 3, Dundy 3, Myisha Smiling 18.

 

Chesterfield 48

Cheraw 17

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 18 points.

CHER 5 6 2 4— 17

CHES 18 4 12 14— 48

CHERAW(17)

S. Brown 3, Buan 2, Robertson 2, Helms 2, Bostic 1, Streater 4, Jackson 3.

CHESTERFIELD (48)

Raleigh Rivers 18, Shannon 6, Gordon 2, Blackwell 8, Kierra Diggs 10, Legette 1, Johnson 3.

 

Carvers Bay 56

Hemingway 17

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a team-high 22 points.

H 0 4 4 9— 17

CB 19 16 14 7— 56

HEMINGWAY (17)

Hayward 9, Burrows 4, Nesmith 4.

CARVERS BAY (56)

Chandler 7, Myers 4, Zaniah Rush 22, Vereen 2, Dymond Coles 13, Keith 8.

 

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 84

Conway Christian 58

CONWAY, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Umar Lawson had a team-high 21 points at Conway Christian Christmas Tournament.

Teammate Bryce Acord added 11 points.

LAURENCE MANNING (84)

D.Medley 6, Gabe Harris 10, Umar Lawson 21, Lee 9, Bryce Acord 11, Sigler 5, King 9, A. Medley 7, Rowland 2, Nelson 2.

Tags

