GREELYVILLE, S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a game-high 21 points to lead Wilson to a 65-14 win over C.E. Murray on Friday night.
The Tigers outscored the Eagles 38-11 in the first half.
W 31 7 12 15— 65
CEM 8 3 1 2— 14
WILSON (65)
Johnson 9, Loyal McQueen 21, Hayse 8, Rogers 3, J. Washington 10, Cameron 4, Johnson 2, Bridges 4, K. Washington 2, Blakeney 2.
C.E. MURRAY (14)
Singletary 8, Taylor 1, Paulin 2, Major 2, McKNight 1.
Darlington 48
Lamar 10
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Shaniya Jackson scored a game-high 13 points.
Lamar’s Quashia Robinson scored a team-high five points.
LAMAR (10)
Quashia Robinson 5, Peoples 2, Stephens 2, Gates 1.
DARLINGTON (48)
Shaniya Jackson 13, McPhail 6, Montgomery 3, Davis 2, Joseph 6, Gee 4, Jones 5, Mayze 3, Weatherford 2.
Florence Christian 51
Marlboro Academy 41
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart scored a team-high 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had three steals.
Teammate Corley Keefe added 12 points and Kenzie Feagin added 10 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith had a game-high 15 points.
FCS 8 13 10 20 — 51
MA 10 10 6 15 — 41
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (51)
Kenzie Feagin 10, Sterlings 4, Broach 2, Williams 8, Corley Keefe 12, Kylie Stewart 14, Dersch 1.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (41)
McLaurin 4, M.Liles 6, White 6, Anna Smith 15, Ragan Liles 10.
The King’s Academy 46
Thomas Sumter 39
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Anniston Turner had 15 points.
TSA 11 9 10 9 — 39
TKA 5 15 11 15 — 46
THE KING’S ACADEMY (46)
Mikayla 5, Eaddy 5, Hoover 4, Anniston Turner 15, Audrey Beaton 17.
Dillon 69
Latta 50
LATTA, S.C.— Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a team-high 22 points and Chyna Pouncey added 18 points.
Teammate Shatazia Gordon also had 12 points.
DILLON (69)
Chyna Pouncey 18, Shantazia Gordon 12, Hines 4, Jykya Bell 22, Simpson 2, Goodwin 2, Lane 7, Williamson 2.
Manning 68
Scott’s Branch 37
MANNING, S.C. —Manning’s Myisha Smiling scored a game-high 18 points.
SB 2 12 2 21— 37
M 19 15 20 14 —68
MANNING (68)
Jones 8, Dow 4, Gourdine 4, Andrews 6, Logan 8, Bell 4, Wilson 6, Junious 4, James 3, Dundy 3, Myisha Smiling 18.
Chesterfield 48
Cheraw 17
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 18 points.
CHER 5 6 2 4— 17
CHES 18 4 12 14— 48
CHERAW(17)
S. Brown 3, Buan 2, Robertson 2, Helms 2, Bostic 1, Streater 4, Jackson 3.
CHESTERFIELD (48)
Raleigh Rivers 18, Shannon 6, Gordon 2, Blackwell 8, Kierra Diggs 10, Legette 1, Johnson 3.
Carvers Bay 56
Hemingway 17
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a team-high 22 points.
H 0 4 4 9— 17
CB 19 16 14 7— 56
HEMINGWAY (17)
Hayward 9, Burrows 4, Nesmith 4.
CARVERS BAY (56)
Chandler 7, Myers 4, Zaniah Rush 22, Vereen 2, Dymond Coles 13, Keith 8.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 84
Conway Christian 58
CONWAY, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Umar Lawson had a team-high 21 points at Conway Christian Christmas Tournament.
Teammate Bryce Acord added 11 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (84)
D.Medley 6, Gabe Harris 10, Umar Lawson 21, Lee 9, Bryce Acord 11, Sigler 5, King 9, A. Medley 7, Rowland 2, Nelson 2.
