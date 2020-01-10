FLORENCE, S.C. — Zy'Breayziah Alexander scored a team-high 13 points to lead West Florence to a 41-21 win over St. James in girls’ basketball on Friday.
Teammate Shakayla Willaimson added 12 points.
The Knights outscored the Sharks 21-11 in the second half.
STJ 7 3 2 9 — 21
WF 10 10 8 13 — 41
WEST FLORENCE (41)
Zybreayziah Alexander 13, Shakayla Williamson 12, Cohen 8, McKnight 2, Burgess 4, Cook 2.
Wilson 82
Marlboro County 72
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Wilson’s Loyal McQueen had five three-pointers and scored a game-high 35 points.
Teammate Chase Hayes added 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 22 points.
Teammate Jasmine Norman added 19 points.
W 27 7 23 25 — 82
MC 23 20 13 16 — 72
WILSON (82)
Loyal McQueen 35, Chase Hayes 25, Rogers 3, Cameron 4, Dubose 1, Washington 9, Foster 4.
MARLBORO COUNTY (72)
Tysonia Lowe 22, Wilson 2, Ashwood 4, James 5, Jasmine Norman 19, Bridges 6, Brown 6.
Florence Christian 63 Ben Lippen 15FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe made seven points and ended up with a game-high 27 points.
Teammate McKenzie Feagin added 13 points.
BL 0 5 10 0 — 15
FCS 22 14 13 14 — 63
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (63)
McKenzie Feagin 13, Sterling 4, Williams 2, Corley Keefe 27, Stewart 6, Dersch 2, Eason 9.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host LMA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Latta 56
Hannah- Pamplico 25
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 21 points.
Teammate Ri’Ana Green added 13 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Hillary Williams scored a team-high eight points.
L 10 19 21 6 — 56
HP 1 6 5 13 — 25
LATTA (56)
Moya McDuffie 21, Wheeler 7, Ri’Ana Green 13, Berry 4, Gordon 3, Burdsall 4, Grice 4.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (25)
Hilary Williams 8, , Peterson 5, Boyle 2, Turner 2, Wilson 2, Rodgers 6.
East Clarendon 46
Johnsonville 31
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 28 points.
Teammate Rhamey Floyd added 10 points.
Johnsonville’s Laniya Wilson scored a team-high 11 points.
J 5 11 9 6 — 31
EC 14 10 12 10 — 46
JOHNSONVILLE (31)
Laniya Wilson 11, Timmons 9, Graham 4, Verner 6, Hamiltion 1.
EAST CLARENDON (46)
Talaysia Cooper 28, Garris 2, Rhamey Floyd 10, Wilson 5, McElveen 1.
Lee Central 69
Lewisville 20
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s Tashanna Harris scored a game-high 21 points and had nine steals.
Teammate Kendra Lesane also scored 21 points, five rebounds, and had four steals.
L 0 9 5 6 — 20
LC 13 22 22 12 — 69
LEE CENTRAL (69)
Jada Rogers 18, Dennis 7, TaShanna Harris 21, Kendra Lesane 21, Johnson 2.
Timmosnville 60
Hemingway 36
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Makyla Commander scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds.
Teammate Trinity Echols added 14 points.
Hemingway’s Liberty Brown scored a team-high 16 points.
T 14 17 15 14 — 60
H 7 4 11 14 — 36
TIMMONSVILLE (60)
Makyla Commander 24, Trinity Echols 14, Shakria Graham 12, Scott-Rouse 7, McDowell 3.
HEMINGWAY (36)
Liberty Brown 16, Heyward 9, Burrows 4, Ford 4, Nesmith 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will travel to McBee at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: T 7-4.
Dillon 60
Lake View 49
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a game-high 16 points.
Teamamte Shantazia Gordon added 11 points.
Lake View’s Sanyah Williams also scored a game-high 16 points.
LV 10 9 11 19 — 49
D 8 12 19 21 — 60
LAKE VIEW (49)
McNeil 5, Sanyah Williams 16, Page 6, Hamilton 6, Waters 7, Ford 9.
DILLON (60)
Chyna Pouncey 16, Shantazia Gordon 11, Hines 6, Goodwin 8, Lane 2, Ervin 4.
The King’s Academy 34
Pee Dee Academy 31 (OT)
MULLINS, S.C. — The King’s Academy outscored Pee Dee Academy 5-2 in overtime after the game was tied 29-29 at the end of regulation.
The Lions were led by Mikayla John and Meredith Hoover each scored a team-high seven points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 14 points.
TKA 6 8 10 5 5 — 34
PDA 5 2 7 15 2 — 31
THE KING’S ACADEMY (34)
Mikayla John 7, Meredith Hoover 7, Conner 3, Eaddy 3, Turner 6, Finklea 3, Benton 5.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (31)
Ashley Martin 14, Briley 6. L. Martin 5, Harrelson 2, Zeman 2, Anderson 2 .
