FLORENCE, S.C. — Logan Moore went 2 for 3 with a double and five RBI to lead West Florence softball to a 12-2 win over Sumter in five innings on Monday.
Teammate Sydney Holland went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI.
S 000 20 — 2 4 3
WF 262 11 — 12 9 5
WP: Madi Poston (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 1 K, BB).
LP: EMILY (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 7 ER, K, 8 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: Mia Boykin 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Sydney Holland 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Logan Moore 2-3, 2B, 5 RBI; Amaura Burgess 1-3, 1 RBI; Kaylee Windham 1-2.
NEXT GAME: West will host Dillon at 7 p.m. today.
RECORDS: WF 6-0.
Green Sea Floyds 9
Hannah-Pamplico 4
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's Jaden Lee went 3 for 4.
Teammate Riley Calcutt went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
LEADING HITTERS: HP: Jaden Lee 3-4; Riley Calcutt 2-4, RBI; A.C. Stone 2-4.
OTHER SCORES: Manning defeats Crestwood 12-0 in three innings. Pee Dee Academy defeated Carolina Academy 5-3.
BASEBALL
Lake View 21
Mullins 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — Lake View's Hunter Herlong went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI.
Teammate Michael McDaniel went 1 for 2 with a grand slam.
LV 498 — 21 8 1
M 000 — 0 1 1
WP: Braxton Dimery (2 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 5 K, BB).
LP: Owens (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 5 BB).
LH: LV:Hunter Herlong 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Michael McDaniel 1-2, GS, 4 RBI; Thomas Skipper 1-1, 1 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 8
Carolina Academy 3
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Cam Weston went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.
Carolina Academy's Brennan Smith went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
CA 000 010 2 — 3 2 2
PDA 102 050 x— 8 10 2
WP: Colton Caulder (4 IP, H, R, ER, 7 K, 2 BB).
LP: Montgomery ( 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
SV: Danny Barker (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Brennan Smith 1-3, 2B, RBI; Adam Evans 1-3, 1 RBI. PDA: Caulder 2-3, 2B, RBI; Connor Gasque 1-5, RBI; Cam Weston 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Barker 1-4; Reyn Watson 1-4; Dykan Carter 1-3; Lane Caldwell 1-3, RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-2, 3B, RBI.
NEXT GAMES: PDA will travel to TKA at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: PDA 2-0. CA 0-3.
Williamsburg Academy 6
Robert E. Lee 1
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy's Colby Newton went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Robert E. Lee's Jenkins McCullum went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
REL 001 000 0 — 1 5 0
WA 005 001 x — 6 7 3
WP: Colby Newton (6 1/3 IP, 5H, 1 R, ER, 8 K, BB).
LP: Blaine Hopkins ( 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB).
LH: REL: Jenkins McCullum 2-3, RBI. WA: Colby Newton 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Blaine McFadden 1-3, RBI; Henry Swicord 1-2, RBI; Gavin Huckabee 2-3, RBI.
BOYS' SOCCER
West Florence 2
Sumter 1
SUMTER, S.C. — West Florence's Riley Stone and Robert Spencer each had a goal.
Jay Cartwright had five saves for the Knights.
GOALS: WF: Riley Stone, Robert Spencer.
ASSISTS: WF: Nate Crowe.
KEEPER SAVES: Jay Cartwright 5.
NEXT GAME: West will host Carolina Forest at 7:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: WF 2-3-1.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Wilson 9
Loris 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson's Madelyn Prescott, Kierstan Price and Camila Ruiz each had two goals.
GOALS: W: Madelyn Prescott 2, Kierstan Price 2, Camila Ruiz 2, Riana Patel, Logan Howard, Reba Dias.
ASSISTS: Patel, Howard.
KEEPER SAVES: W: Bailey Mitchell.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Darlington at 7 p.m. today.
RECORD: W 3-3.
BOYS' GOLF
Zeigler, Trinity-Byrnes each win titles at Patriots Invitational tourney
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Gene Zeigler shot a 137 for two days to win the individual title at the Patriots Invitational at Westcott CC in Summerville.
The Titans' won the team event as well with a two-day total of 602 to finish 16 strokes ahead of second-place A.C. Flora.
West Florence shot a team total 850 to finish 20th.
The Knights were led by Land Josey's 204.
1. TRINITY-BYRNES (602)
Gene Zeigler 137; James Potter 152; Pake June 154; William Phipps 159; Thomas Davis 162.
20. WEST FLORENCE (850)
Arthur Sigel 117; Wyatt Emerson 97; Land Josey 204; Chapman White 231; Hale Emerson 98; Tanner Stokes 120; David Dubose 99.
