COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zy'Breayziah Alexander scored a game-high 16 points Friday to lead West Florence to a 43-30 victory over Lee Central at the ISP Student of the Game at Sonny's Sports Complex in Columbia.
The Knights outscored Lee Central 20-14 in the second half after leading 23-16 at halftime.
The Stallions' were led by Kendra Lasane 10 points.
LC;8;8;5;9;—;30
WF;8;15;14;6;—;43
LEE CENTRAL (30)
Kendra Lasane 10, Harris 7, Dennis 8, Rogers 3, Charles 2.
WEST FLORENCE (43)
Shakaylah Cohen 13, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 16, Burgess 7, Cook 5, Williamson 2.
NEXT GAME: West Florence will host Wilson at 6 p.m. next Friday. Lee Central will host Lakewood at 6 p.m. Jan. 7.
RECORD: West Florence 5-7.
West Florence 62
C.A. Johnson 40
COLUMBIA — West Florence's Zy'Breayziah Alexander scored a game-high 25 points at the ISP Student of the Game at Sonny's Sports Complex.
Teammate Shakayla Williamson added 12 points.
The Knights outscored C.A. Johnson 35-20 in the first half.
WF;17;18;19;8;—;62
CAJ;10;10;10;10;—;40
WEST FLORENCE (62)
Cohen 9, Burgess 5, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 25, Shakayla Williamson 12, Dawson 9.
Lee Central 79
Blacksburg 72
COLUMBIA — Lee Central's Kendra Lasane scored a game-high 23 points at the ISP Student of the Game at Sonny's Sports Complex.
Teammate Keionyah Dennis added 14 points and Jada Rogers added 13.
LC;22;25;14;18;—;79
B;17;5;17;33;—;72
LEE CENTRAL (61)
Charles 6, Nijeria Reddick 10, Jada Rogers 13, Keionyah Dennis 14, Harris 9, Jenkins 2, Kendra Lasane 23, Johnson 2.
Marlboro County 94
North Central 40
KERSHAW — Marlboro County's Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 22 points at AJ Comporium Christmas Tournament at Andre Jackson HS.
Teammate Kennedy Ashwood and Jasmine Norman each added 16 points.
NC;12;8;12;8;—;40
MC;27;25;22;18;—;94
MARLBORO COUNTY (94)
Wilson 4, Oliver 8, Tysonia Lowe 22, Kennedy Ashwood 16, Lanique James 15, Jasmine Norman 16, Isaac 2, Bridges 4, Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will Andrew Jackson at AJ Comporium Christmas Tournament at 6 p.m. today.
RECORD: MC 9-3.
Andrews 33
Carolina Academy 32
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy's Ruby Kate Amos and Vandi Timmons scored a team-high seven points at the Lake City Christmas Tournament.
A;6;12;6;9;—;33
CA;4;6;14;8;—;32
CAROLINA ACADEMY (32)
Ruby Kate Amos 7, Yarborough 5, Weaver 4, Epps 4, Abuiata 2, Vandi Timmons 7, Sims 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cheraw 67
Lake View 54
CHESTERFIELD — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 24 points at the Chesterfield High School Tournament.
Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 16 points.
Lake View's Jiqyele Reaves scored a team-high 16 points.
LV;8;15;14;17;—;54
C;17;13;7;30;—;61
LAKE VIEW (54)
Johnson 2, Larry Inman 10, Bethea 7, Montrell Waters 11, Jiqyele Reaves 16, D.Ford 4, McInnis 4.
CHERAW (61)
Marshall Myers 24, Devin Gillespie 11, Watson 7, Burch 4, James 4, Jonathan Gordon 16.
Marlboro County 81
Chester 68
KERSHAW — Marlboro County's Ryan Dupree scored a team-high 19 points at the A.J. Comporium Christmas Tournament at Andrew Jackson High School.
Teammate Wesley Brown added 16 points.
C;11;19;16;22;—;54
MC;17;21;22;21;—;81
MARLBORO COUNTY (81)
Palmer 2, Oliver 7, McCoy 13, DuPree 19, Scott 13, Lucas 8, Wesley Brown 16, Thomas 3.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will play the AJ/ Camden winner at the A.J. Comporium Christmas Invitational at 7:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: 8-4.
Berkeley
Chester 68
SANTEE — Kingstree's N'Chez Alston and Khamis Wilson each scored nine points at the Orangeburg Sweet 16 tournament at Lake Marion High School.
K;0;11;10;9;—;40
B;16;9;14;13;—;52
KINGSTREE (40)
N'Chez Alston 9, Fulton 6, James 2, Swinton 4, Cason 4, Khamis Wilson 9, Barr 4.
Mullins 62
Carolina Academy 35
LAKE CITY — Mullins' Sammy Pressley scored a game-high 16 points at the Lake City Christmas Tournament.
Carolina Academy's Matt Gaskins scored a team-high 14 points.
CA;6;3;8;18;—;35
M;15;21;15;11;—;62
MULLINS (62)
Sammy Pressley 16, Sainvil 6, Gilschrist 6, Tisdale 3, Gordon 7, Campbell 5, Phillips 7, Cross 6.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (35)
Matt Joye 12, Wilder 4, Matthews 2, Matt Gaskins 14, Castles 3.
OTHER SCORES: Crestwood defeated C.E. Murray 66-56 at the District IX tournament at Morris College. Carvers Bay defeated Chesterfield 63-37 at the Chesterfield High School Tournament.
LATE THURSDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 61
Chesterfield 35
CHESTERFIELD — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Ford scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed sevens rebounds, had two blocks and an assist at the Chesterfield High School Tournament.
The Titans outscored the Rams 32-12 in the first half.
Chesterfield's Jiquan Sowell scored a team-high 10 points.
T-B;19;13;15;14;—;61
C;4;8;7;16;—;35
TRINITY-BYRNES (61)
Saragba 5, McLeod 5, J.Jones 6, Warren 2, Nick Ford 15, Ellis 2, Epps 8, Scott 3, Coletrain 9, Folse 6.
CHESTERFIELD (35)
J.Thompson 4, Ellison 6, Jiquan Sowell 10, Streater 6, Turnage 6, D.Thompson 2, McCoy 1.
West Columbus (N.C.) 91
Dillon Christian 68
BLADENBORO — Dillon's Adam Norman scored a team-high 18 points at the Adidas Tournament at West Bladen High School.
Teammate Philip Campbell added 17 points.
DCS;10;23;30;15;—;68
WB;25;24;17;25;—;91
DILLON CHRISTIAN (68)
Philip Campbell 17, Bethea 9, Josh Duran 10, Glassgow 8, Boykin 2, Adam Norman 18, Singletary 3.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Crestwood 47
Hartsville 35
SUMTER — Hartsville's Ameonta Sutton scored a team-high nine points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
H;6;12;9;8;—;35
C;7;18;4;18;—;47
HARTSVILLE (35)
Knox 8, Hudson 4, Thomas 8, Ameonta Sutton 9, Pendergrass 6.
