CHARLESTON, S.C. — Kate Sansbury defeated Pai Godwin 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 singles to lead West Florence to a 4-2 win over James Island in the first round of Class 5A state girls’ tennis state playoffs Wednesday night.
The Knights will travel to either Dutch Fork/ Ashley Ridge at TBA Monday.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Pai Godwin 6-0, 7-6 (7-4); Riley Gunter (WF) def. Catie Gill 6-4, 7-5; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Emilie Demosthenes 6-4, 6-3; Lexi Strange (JI) def. Emily King 6-2, 3-6 (10-5); Grace Bailey (WF) def. Kaya McDonagh 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Leah Jackson/Taylor Teague (JI) def. Taylor McCall/ Amy Smith 6-4, 6-3.
Bluffton 4
Hartsville 2
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jordan Cothran defeated Anastaysia Antsyferoua 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles in Class 4A state girls’ tennis playoffs.
The Red Foxes only won the only doubles match to finish the season at 5-7.
SINGLES
Phelan Moore (B) def. Chloe Moore 6-0, 6-0; Gianna Wilson (B) def. Kaylee Blair 6-3, 6-0; Jordan Cothran (H) def. Anastaysia Antsyferoua 7-5, 6-2; Lydia John (B) def. Emani McFadden 6-3, 7-6; Rachel Richardson (B) def. Anna Grace Wilkes 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Esther Coward/ Maci Powell (H) def. Olivia Boshaw/Abby Stevens 7-6, 7-5.
Academic Magnet 6
Marion 0
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Julian Inabinet was defeated Josephine Drake 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in Class 3A state girls’ tennis state playoffs.
The Swamp Foxes finished the season at 8-5.
SINGLES
Josephine Drake (AM) def. Julian Inabinet 6-0, 6-0; Frances Drake (AM) def. Reagan Atkinson 6-0, 6-0; Mina Schaafsma (AM) def. Genesis Caudler 6-0, 6-0; Maria Cymbalyak (AM) def. Hailey Springs 6-0, 6-0; Jennifer Hia (AM) def. JaKata Finklea 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Ruth Middleton/ Lilly Ramsey AM) def. Evie Skipper/ Abby Atkinson 8-2.
Other scores: Bishop England defeated Cheraw 6-0 in Class 3A state girls’ tennis playoffs.
VOLLEYBALL
Johnsonville 3
Whale Branch 0
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville defeated Whale Branch 25-6, 25-18, 25-8 in the win in Class 2A state volleyball playoffs.
The Flashes improved to 13-2 and will travel to Oceanside Collegiate at 6 p.m. Monday.
Carvers Bay 3
Barnwell 0
BARNWELL, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Morgan Glover had 11 aces and 11 digs in the 25-10, 25-13, 25-23 win in Class 2A state volleyball playoffs.
Teammate Sonjai Guiles had 13 kills, Dymin Coles had eight kills, Dalyn Baker added six digs and three kills.
Also for the Bears Tabitha Powell had three kills and Destiny Poston added six aces and 19 assists.
Carvers Bay will host Latta at 6 p.m. Monday.
Latta 3
Eau Claire 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latta’s Jesselyn Bryant had six aces, five kills, two digs in the 25-6, 25-22, 25-17 win in Class 2A state volleyball playoffs.
Teammate Rayne Nolan had five kills, Hannah Medlin had two digs, and Jayla Jackson added 14 assists.
The Vikings improved to 8-9 overall and will travel to Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Monday.
East Clarendon 3
Burke 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon defeated Burke 25-6, 25-9, 25-5 in Class 2A state volleyball playoffs.
East Clarendon will host Philip Simmons at 6 p.m. Monday.
Academic Magnet 3
Cheraw 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cheraw’s season came to an end in the 25-8, 25-9, 25-13 lost to Academic Magnet in Class 3A state volleyball playoffs.
Other scores: Military Magnet defeated Hemingway 3-0 in Class A lower state volleyball playoffs. Dillon defeated Hanahan 3-2 in Class 3A state volleyball playoffs.
