FLORENCE, S.C. — Shakayla Williamson scored a game-high 18 points to lead West Florence to a 48-30 win over Conway on Tuesday night.
Teammate Zy'Breayziah Alexander added 10 points.
The Knights end the regular-season at 12-13, 7-3 Region 6-5A.
C 4 10 5 11 — 30
WF16 9 13 10 — 48
WEST FLORENCE (48)
Cohen 2, McKnight 3, Williams 2, Burgess 6, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 10, Cook 2, Shakayla Williamson 18, Dawson 5.
Lee Central 46
Buford 38
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lee Central's Tashanna Harris and Kendra Lesane each scored a team-high 12 points.
LC 10 7 21 7 — 46
B 9 14 5 10 — 38
LEE CENTRAL (46)
N. Reddick 8, Rogers 4, Dennis 8, Tashanna Harris 12, Kendra Lesane 12, R. Reddrick 2.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will travel to Andrew Jackson at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: LC 15-5, 10-1 Region 4-2A.
Marion 78
Cheraw 11
CHERAW, S.C. — Marion's Ka'Niyah Davis scored a game-high 14 points.
Cheraw's Precious Gary scored a team-high five points.
M 24 26 16 12 — 78
C 0 4 4 3 — 11
MARION (78)
Buey 6, Allen 6, Moody 9, Britt 4, Barnes 7, Yazmie Howard 10, Ka'Nyiaha Davis 14, Tonaja Lester 12, P. Davis 4, Dixon 4.
CHERAW (11)
Precious Gary 5, Walls 2, Hewitt 2, S. Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will travel to Lake City at 6 p.m. Thursday. Marion will travel to Dillon at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: C 1-21, 1-8 Region 6-3A. M 24-0, 9-0 Region 6-3A.
Lake City 57
Aynor 16
Aynor, S.C. — Lake City's Jada Montgomery scored a team-high 12 points.
LC 19 16 15 7 — 57
A 4 2 3 7 — 16
LAKE CITY (57)
Jada Montgomery 12, Clark 8, Barr 2, Dickson 9, A. Burgess 6, Green 2, Graham 2, Leiter 4, C. Burgess 6, Barron 6.
Dillon 58
Loris 46 (OT)
LORIS, S.C. — Dillon's Jykya Bell scored a game-high 28 points.
Teammate Chyna Pouncey added 14 points.
D 12 7 8 17 14 — 58
L 10 13 5 16 2 — 46
DILLON (58)
Chyna Pouncey 14, Hines 2, Jykya Bell 28, Goodwin 1, James 7, Ervin 6.
Governor's School 39
Lamar 32
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Governor's School's Chisom Emetu scored a game-high 16 points.
Lamar's Myasia Stephens and A'Niya Gates each scored a team-high nine points.
L 4 9 10 8 — 32
GSSM 6 18 6 9 — 39
LAMAR (32)
Peoples 3, Myasia Stephens 9, Robinson 4, A'Niya Gates 9, Ham 4, Scipio 1, Hodges 1.
GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL (39)
Newsome 2, Che 5, Chisom Emetu 16, Benjamin 4, Tankersley 6, Wensink 7.
The King's Academy 46
Conway Christian 26
CONWAY, S.C. — The King's Academy's Meredith Hoover scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
Teammate Audrey Beaton added 13 points.
TKA 18 8 9 11 — 46
CC 0 10 0 16 — 26
THE KING'S ACADEMY (46)
John 2, Meredith Hoover 14, Smith 2, Porter 2, Elliott 7, Audrey Beaton 13.
NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to Marlboro Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: TKA 8-9, 4-4 SCISA Region 4-2A.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Cheraw 71
Marion 65
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate Devin Gillespie added 12.
Marion's A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 17 points.
M 19 13 23 10 — 65
C 9 22 17 24 — 71
MARION (65)
McCullough 4, Wilson 5, A.J. Vaught 17, Sanders 4, D'Vonte Allen 6, Zy'Aire Charles 11, Mac Washington 16, Dwight Allen 2.
CHERAW (71)
Davis 6, Marshall Myers 25, Devin Gillespie 12, Keilen Watson 11, Scott 7, Jonathan Gordon 10.
Lee Central 71
Buford 39
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lee Central's LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 21 points.
Teammate Darrion Kelly added 10 points.
LC 26 14 20 11— 71
B 2 7 18 11 — 39
LEE CENTRAL (71)
Darrion Kelly 10, D. Thomas 8, Pollard 8, Bradley 4, Holloman 2, Dixon 5, Perkins 7, Price 2, Hickman 2, LeBron Thomas 21, Perry 2.
Conway Christian 69
The King's Academy 44
CONWAY, S.C. — The King's Academy's Ashton Harley and T.J. Merritts each scored a game-high 12 points.
TKA 10 8 14 12 — 44
CC 11 22 14 22 — 69
THE KING'S ACADEMY (44)
Ashton Harley 12, Beaton 6, Williams 9, T.J. Merritts 12, Alexander 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.