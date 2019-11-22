SUMTER, S.C. — Shakaylah Cohen scored a game-high 18 points as West Florence defeated Dutch Fork 58-29 at the Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off Classic at Sumter HS in girls’ basketball action Friday night.
Teammate Zy’Breziah Alexander added 16 points.
WF 22 36 — 58
DF 10 19 -29
WEST FLORENCE (58)
Shakaylah Cohen 18, McKnight 3, Parsley 2, Gerrald 2, Burgess 6, Zy’Breaziah Alexander 16, Cook 2, Williamson 8, Dawson 1
RECORDS: WF 1-0.
NEXT GAME: West will play TBD at Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off Classic at Sumter HS today TBA.
Sumter 62
Marlboro County 44
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe and Jasmine Norman each scored a team-high 15 points at the Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off Classic at Sumter HS.
Teammate Lanique James added 10 points.
MC 28 16— 44
S 34 28— 62
MARLBORO COUNTY (44)
Tysonia Lowe 15, Jasmine Norman 15, Lanique James 10, Bridges 2, Issac 2.
RECORDS: MC 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County play TBD at Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off Classic at Sumter HS today TBA.
Green Sea Floyds 21
Pee Dee Academy 18
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin and Lauren Martin scored a team-high seven points at the Trojan Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Seas Floyds HS.
Green Sea Floyds outscored the Golden Eagles 11-7 in the first half.
PDA 2 5 7 4 — 18
GSF 4 7 4 6 — 21
PEE DEE ACADEMY (18)
Ashley Martin 7, Lauren Martin 7, Harrelson 3, Briley 1.
RECORDS: PDA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: PDA will play C.A. Johnson at the Trojan Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Seas Floyds HS today at noon.
Marion 77
C.A. Johnnson 13
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a game-high 16 points at the Trojan Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyds HS.
Teammate Kimmie Barnes added 12 points and Alierria Rogers added 11 points.
CAJ 2 0 3 8— 13
M 25 26 16 16- 77
MARION (77)
Mariah Moody 16, Britt 8, Kimmie Barnes 12, Howard 6, K.Davis 9, Lester 5, P.Davis 6, Alierria Rogers 11, Dixon 2.
RECORDS: M 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Marion will play Green Sea Floyds at Trojan Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Seas Floyds HS today at 3 p.m.
Darlington 32
Hammond 22
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Sommer Joseph scored a team-high seven points at the Scott’s Branch Tip-Off Classic.
Teammate Aryianna McPhail added six points.
DARLINGTON (32)
Sommer Joseph 7, A. McPhail 6, A. Davis 5, S. Johnson 4, A. Johnson 4, Andrews 4, Gee 2.
RECORDS: D 1-0.
Other Scores: Marlboro Academy defeated Loris 37-28 at the Trojans Thanksgiving Tournament at Green Sea Floyds.
