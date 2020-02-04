SUMTER, S.C. — Shakeem White scored a team-high 11 points as West Florence lost to Sumter 41-34 Wednesday night.
The Knights were outscored 21-4 in the first half.
West falls to 14-8, 5-3 in Region 6-5A, and will host South Florence at 7 p.m. Friday.
WF 2 2 9 21 — 34
S 9 12 16 4 — 41
WEST FLORENCE (34)
Little 2, Brigman 6, Shakeem White 11, Graves 2, Cooper 4, Bruce 1, Evans 4, Taylor 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sumter 59 West Florence 32SUMTER,S.C. — West Florence’s Zy’Brayiah Alexander scored a team-high seven points.
WF 6 5 8 13 — 32
S 23 19 15 2 — 59
WEST FLORENCE (32)
McKnight 5, Parsley 5, Burgess 2, Felder 2, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 7, Dawson 3, Williamson 6, Cook 2.
Johnsonville 32 Green Sea Floyds 28GREEN SEA,S.C. — Johnsonville’s Ny’Asia Graham scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate Taniya Timmons added 12 points.
J 9 8 11 4 — 32
GSF 4 8 4 12 — 28
JOHNSONVILLE (32)
Taniya Timmons 12, Verner 2, Ny’Asia Graham 15, Wright 3.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carolina Forest 80 West Florence 72MYRTLE BEACH,S.C. — West Florence’s Chris Brigman scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Shaquielle White with 14.
WF 12 16 23 21 — 72
CF 19 19 23 19 — 80
WEST FLORENCE (72)
Chris Brigman 18, Shaquielle White 14, Shakeem White 12, Llyod 6, Graves 1, McBride 2, Cooper 4, Bruce 2, Braxton Taylor 13.
Saint James 58 South Florence 49FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Brian Sparks scored a team-high 27 points.
SJ 13 13 11 21 — 58
SF 12 6 12 19 — 49
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Brain Sparks 27, McFadden 3, Williams 4, Burgess 8, Harry 3, McDuffie 1, Small 1, Timmons 2.
North Myrtle Beach 57 Darlington 47NORTH MYRTLE BEACH,S.C. — Darlington’s Tre’Quan Scott and Qua’Liek Lewis each scored a team-high 12 points.
D 12 7 11 17 — 47
NMB 15 10 13 19 — 57
DARLINGTON (47)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 10, Tre’Quan Scott 12, Qua’liek Lewis 12, Bowens 4, Perkins 4.
Myrtle Beach 65 Marlboro County 50MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jameik McCoy scored a team-high 16 points.
MC 10 17 10 13 — 50
MB 15 15 15 20 — 65
MARLBORO COUNTY (50)
Palmer 2, Oliver 4, Jameik McCoy 16, Dupree 3, Scott 7, Lucas 1, Leviner 1, Morris 7, Wesley Brown 10.
Marion 71 Loris 57MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Mac Washington scored a team-high 17 points.
L 13 18 15 11 — 57
M 22 23 10 16 — 71
MARION (71)
McCullough 9, A.J. Vaught 15, Sanders 9, Allen 4, Charles 9, Mac Washington 17, James 4, Bell 2, Fling 2.
Cheraw 78 Aynor 51CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 17 points.
A 10 10 14 16 — 51
C 27 6 20 24 — 78
CHERAW (78)
Davis 7, Marshall Myers 17, Jonathan Gordon 12, Devin Gillespie 10, Cauthern 9, Davis 7, Watson 6.
Lake City 44 Dillon 31DILLON, S.C. — Lake City’s Malik Hailey scored a game-high 19 points.
Dillon’s Chris Wright scored a team-high nine.
LC 6 18 10 10— 44
D 9 8 11 3— 31
LAKE CITY (47)
McIntosh 2, Mailk Hailey 19, E.J. McClam 10, Howard 4, Fryson 3, Bailey 4, Caldwell 2.
DILLON (31)
McKinnon 2, Reeves 3, Mella 2, McCall 2, Greer 7, Daizon Alford 3, Chris Wright 9, Donnez. Alford 1, McKinley 2.
Manning 64 Waccamaw 51PAWLEYS ISLAND,S.C. — Manning’s Jaquan Fletcher scored a game-high 35 points.
M 9 8 21 26 — 64
W 15 12 11 13 — 51
MANNING (64)
Leondria Nelson 15, Jaquan Fletcher 35, Daniels 4, Brown 2, Hicks 6, D. Felder 2
Lee Central 65 Lewisville 64RICHBURG, S.C. — Lee Central’s DaVeon Thomas scored a team-high 28 points.
LC 18 18 13 16 — 65
L 19 16 16 13 — 64
LEE CENTRAL (65)
Kelly 2, DaVeon Thomas 28, Bradley 2, Holloman 8, Perkins 10, LeBron Thomas 13, Perry 2.
Johnsonville 71 Mullins 61JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a team-high 20 points.
Mullins’ Quinton Tisdale scored a team-high 14.
M 18 14 17 16 — 61
J 15 15 20 21 — 71
MULLINS (61)
Quinton Tisdale 14, Jaden Hayes 13, Gordon 8, Pressley 7, Sainvil 7, Gilchrist 5, Legette 4, Phillips 3.
JOHNSONVILLE (71)
Quez Lewis 20, Savion Graves 11, Rashard Moore 10, Kody Hanna 10, Brown 9, Avant 7, Gillard 4.
East Clarendon 65 Kingstree 51KINGSTREE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Marquis Pearson scored a team-high 19 points. The Wolverines’ Tyjhai Calvin is 10 points away from 1,000 for his career.
Kingstree’s N’Chez Alston scored a team-high 13.
EC 24 7 17 17 — 65
K 12 10 12 17 — 51
EAST CLARENDON (65)
Tyjhai Calvin 17, Jaquail Wilson 11, Keyon Wilson 11, Marquis Pearson 19, Bryant 3, McFadden 2.
KINGSTREE (51)
N’Chez Alston 13, Faulton 4, Swinton 8, James 6, Cason 8, McFadden 7, Ceasar 3, Henderson 2.
Carvers Bay 65 Latta 57HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored a team-high 15 points.
D.J. Griffin led Latta with 21 points.
L 12 9 14 22 — 57
CB 11 12 17 25 — 65
LATTA (57)
Trevon Miles 15, Taylor 1, Jones 5, Bowman 4, D.J. Griffin 21, Bryant 6, Sellers 5.
CARVERS BAY (65)
Karston Gamble 12, Young 7, Bell 8, Washington 6, Lance 1, M.J. Bromell 15, Jy Deas 3, Javon Walker 13
Timmonsville 65 Governor’s School 33HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a team-high 15 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (65)
Christian Taylor 15, Washington 8, Fleming 9, Foe 4, Eaddy 4, Greene 9, Grayson 3, Ennis 5, Dudley 56, Echols 2, McNeil 1.
McBee 69 Lamar 58LAMAR,S.C. — McBee’s C.J. Ponds scored a team-high 22 points.
Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 23.
M 16 16 16 21 — 69
L 5 18 15 20 — 58
McBEE (69)
Boyle 8, Chris Brigman 20, C.J. Ponds 22, Devon Bristow 15.
LAMAR (58)
Martin 3, Higgins 9, Tavaris Dolford 23, Toney 8, Green 4, Miller 6, Depugh 2.
Hemingway 68 Green Sea Floyds 44GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hemingway’s Nigil Singletary scored a game-high 14 points.
H 26 11 18 14 — 68
GSF 9 4 17 14 — 44
HEMINGWAY (68)
King 9, Aaron Parker 11, Jameine Washington 11, Tyrek Brown 12, Nigil Singletary 14, Williams 4, Cooper 4, Scott 2.
NEXT GAME: Hemingway will host Lake View at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: H 7-9, 1-1 Region 6-A.
Heathwood Hall 41 Florence Christian 22FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored eight points.
HH 13 17 7 4 — 41
FCS 4 6 8 4 — 22
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (22)
Johnson 8, Aikens 8, Shelley 2, Gray 2, Bochette 4, Gibbs 2, Rishmawi 2.
Trinity-Byrnes 62 Wilson Hall 50SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Nick Ford scored a game-high 24 points.
TB 15 19 8 20— 62
WH 11 7 24 8— 50
TRINITY-BYRNES (62)
Saragba 1, McLeod 2, Jordan Jones 16, Nick Ford 24, Ellis 6, Edwards 2, Amarion Coletrain 10, Fajardo 1.
The King’s Academy 85
Marlboro Academy 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 27 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Jackson Quick scored 18 points.
MA 10 16 6 13 — 45
TKA 16 29 25 15 — 85
MARLBORO ACADEMY (45)
Williams 2, Braswell 2, Newton 2, Dawkins 6, Dean 6, Jackson Quick 18, Frye 4, Terry 5.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (85)
Williams 7, Woods 5, Harley 16, T.J. Meritts 27, Milliken 8, McKenzie 2, Alexander 16, Appel 2, Harris 2.
Carolina Academy 67
Northside Christian 63
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye scored a team-high 17 points.
CA 17 14 16 20 — 67
NCA 12 13 15 15 — 63
CAROLINA ACADEMY (67)
Austin Brown 15, Matt Joye 17, Wilder 11, Matthews 2, Matt Gaskins 12, Cade Castles 10.
Dillon Christian 82
Robert E. Lee 39
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Weston Glasgow scored a game-high 19 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (82)
Heasley 6, Campbell 7, Brewington 9, Ian Bethea 14, Brown 1, Hunt 8, Weston Glasgow 19, Davis 6, Boykin 2, Adam Norman 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Myrtle Beach 62
Marlboro County 39
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a team-high eight points.
MC 6 18 4 11— 39
MB 17 26 9 10 — 49
MARLBORO COUNTY (39)
Oilver 7, Lowe 5, Ashwood 4, James 4, Jasmine Norman 8, Isaac 7, Bridges 4.
North Central 48
Chesterfield 45
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kierra Diggs scored a team-high 11 points.
NC 12 13 9 14 — 48
C 18 8 13 6 — 45
CHESTERFIELD (45)
Kierra Diggs 11, Lockhart 2, Turnage 2, Gordon 6, Shannon 5, Rivers 12, Dixon 7.
Lamar 43
McBee 39
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Quashia Robinson scored a game-high 19 points.
Coach Randolph Scott won the 100th game in his career.
McBee’s Stormy Harper scored a team-high 14.
M 10 8 8 13 — 39
L 10 13 4 16 — 43
McBEE (39)
Tyneisha Hickman 10, Stormy Harper 14, Peterson 6, Jowers 2, B. Johnson 6.
LAMAR (43)
Peoples 9, Stevenson 2, Gates 9, Ham 4, Quashia Robinson 19
Orangerburg Prep 45
Laurence Manning 35
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykin scored a team-high 10 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (35)
Breanna Boykin 10, Burns 7, Truett 6, Bennett 6, Rickenbaker 2, Erickson 2, Thompson 2.
Carolina Academy 44
Northside Christian 26
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver scored a team-high 13 points.
CA 7 10 13 13 — 44
NCA 5 4 9 8 — 26
CAROLINA ACADEMY (44)
Welch 6, Amos 12, Yarborough 2, Weaver 13, Epps 2, Timmons 9.
Wilson Hall 49
Trinity-Byrnes 25
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Teal Howle scored a team-high 11 points.
TB 13 3 2 7— 25
WH 3 8 26 10— 49
TRINITY-BYRNES (25)
M. Davis 3, Pierce 6, Tatum 1, H. Davis 2, Teal Howle 11, Casstevens 1.
Robert E. Lee 54
Dillon Christian 31
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Lacie McElveen scored a game-high 18 points.
Taylor Britt led Dillon Christian with 14 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (31)
Taylor Britt 14, Hunt 6, Dubose 5, Collins 4, Smith 2.
ROBERT E. LEE (54)
Lacie McElveen 18, Carleigh Barrett 13, Rebecca Dinkins 12, Mallory Christmas 11.
Marlboro Academy 53
The King’s Academy 23
FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Laney McLaurin scored a team-high 14 points.
Audrey Beaton led The King’s Academy with 13 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (53)
Laney McLaurin 14, Mannerlyn 2, M. Liles 6, White 8, Smith 5, Blackmon 5, R. Liles 5.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (23)
Audrey Beaton 13, Hoover 4, Eaddy 4, Turner 2.
East Clarendon 45
Kingstree 25
KINGSTREE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Valincia Garris scored a team-high 16 points.
Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee and Keymonie Mention each scored a team-high five points.
EAST CLARENDON (45)
Talaysia Cooper 14, Valieria Garris 16, Floyd 6, McElveen 6, Rush 3.
KINGSTREE (25)
Takiyah McGee 5, Gamble 2, Burgess 1, Epps 3, Murphy 2, Houston 3, Keymonie Mention 5, Pressley 2, Brown 2.
Andrews 61
Hannah-Pamplico 28
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Maddy Boyle scored a team-high 10 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (28)
Peterson 5, Williams 3, Maddy Boyle 10, Rodgers 2, Munn 3, Davis 5.
OTHER SCORES: Green Sea Floyds defeats Hemingway 50-18.
