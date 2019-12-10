COLUMBIA,S.C. — Shakeem White scored a game-high 19 points to lead West Florence to 62-29 win over Spring Valley on Wednesday night.
Teammate Travis Cooper added 11 points.
The Knights outscored the Vikings 24-9 in the second half.
WF 20 18 22 2 — 62
SV 8 12 7 2 — 29
WEST FLORENCE (62)
Chris Brigman 10, Shakeem White 19, Darren Llyod 10, Travis Cooper 11, Bruce 6, Taylor 8.
RECORD: WF 5-3.
NEXT GAME: West will travel to Wilson at 5 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spring Valley 41 West Florence 38
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakayla Williamson scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Shakaylah Cohen added 11 points.
WF 16 8 7 7 — 38
SV 7 4 12 18 — 41
WEST FLORENCE (38)
Shakaylah Cohen 11, Burgess 4, Alexander 4, Cook 2, Shakayla Williamson 14.
Marlboro County 70 Purnell Swett (NC) 49PEMBROKE, N.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a game-high 29 points.
Teammate Kennedy Ashwood added 19 points and Tysonia Lowe also added 22.
MC 26 6 18 26— 70
PS 11 15 11 12 — 49
MARLBORO COUNTY (70)
Kennedy Ashwood 19, James 6, Jasmine Norman 29, Bridges 5, Tysonia Lowe.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sumter 34 South Florence 28
SUMTER, S.C. — South Florence’s Justice Jackson and Brian Sparks each scored a team-high 12 points.
SF 6 7 7 8 — 28
S 4 6 15 9 — 34
SOUTH FLORENCE (28)
Justice Jackson 12, Brian Sparks 12, Timmons 2, McDuffie 1, Burgess 1.
RECORDS: SF 2-3.
NEXT GAME: South will play Sumter at Bojangles’ Bash at Ridge View High School at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Pee Dee Academy 46 Carolina Academy 44LAKE CITY, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Hudson Spivey added 11 points.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (46)
Cam Weston 19, Hudson Spivey 11, Garris 8, Gasque 6, Oakley 2.
RECORDS: PDA 2-0.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Williamsburg Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Trinity-Byrnes 56 Porter-Gaud 41DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a game-high 14 points.
Teammate Nick Ford added 10 points.
TRINITY-BYRNES (56)
Saragba 8, McLeod 8, Warren 6, Jordan Jones 14, Nick Ford 10, Balle Bonza 2, Ellis 3, Coletrain 5.
A.C. Flora 64 Hartsville 52COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville’s DeAndre Huggins scored a team-high 13 points.
H 15 12 15 10 — 52
ACF 26 15 8 15 — 64
HARTSVILLE
Briggs 2, Cesare Edwards 11, Blue 4, E.Thaggard 8, Eldred White 11, Winburn 3, DeAndre Huggins 13.
Dillon Christian 74 Lake View 73DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Weston Glasgrow scored a game-high 25 points.
Lake View’s Larry Inman scored a team-high 21 points.
LV 19 22 16 16 — 73
DCS 16 28 15 15 — 74
LAKE VIEW (73)
McInnis 5, Jiqyele Reaves 10, Ja’Montrell Waters 19, Bullock 3, D.J. Bethea 10, Larry Inman 21, Johnson 5.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (74)
Phillip Campbell 11, Ethan Brewington 17, Bethea 5, Josh Duran 10, Weston Glasgow 25, Adam Norman 11.
Laurence Manning 81 Pinewood Prep 78SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Chase Lee scored a game-high 27 points.
Teammate Umar Lawson scored a game-high 18 points.
LMA 23 15 24 19 — 81
PP 18 18 14 28 — 78
LAURENCE MANNING (81)
Devon Medley 17, Harris 4, Umar Lawson 18, Chase Lee 27, A. Medley 1, Rowland 6, Nelson 8.
Crestwood 52 Wilson 50SUMTER, S.C. — Wilson’s Kudley Sherrills scored a team-high 16 points.
W 13 17 14 6—50
C 22 5 11 12— 52
WILSON (50)
Hines 4, Kudley Sherrills 16, Muldrow 11, Rice 7, Merritt 3.
McBee 54 Chesterfield 53McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s D.J. Ponds scored a team-high 18 points.
Teammate Devin Bristow added 11 points and 17 rebounds.
C 11 15 17 10—53
M 10 2 24 18 — 54
McBEE (54)
D.J. Pond 18, Devin Bristow 11, Cole Brigman 10, Boyle 7, Green 2, Brown 3, Sims 3.
Lee Central 84 Lamar 40LAMAR, S.C. — Lee Central’s Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 20 points.
Lebron Thomas added 15 points.
Lamar’s Dashante Depaugh scored a team-high 10 points.
LEE CENTRAL (84)
Benjamin 7, Kelly 7, Daveon Thomas 20, Pollard 5, Holloman 5, Dixon 2, Perkins 7, Price 7, Hickman 2, Lebron Thomas 15, Perry 9.
LAMAR (40)
Dashante Depaugh 10, Miller 8, James 3, Green 4, Dolford 5, Martin 9.
Scott’s Branch 50 Timmonsville 44TIMMONSVILLE,S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a team-high 25 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (44)
Christian Taylor 25, Lowery 2, Washington 2, Fleming 4, Foe 6, Greene 1, Johnson 2, Dudley 2.
Georgetown 66 Carvers Bay 43GEORGETOWN,S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a team-high 13 points.
Teammate Tevin Young added 11 points.
CB 6 7 12 18 — 43
G 15 15 21 15 — 66
CARVERS BAY (43)
Tevin Young 11, Bell 2, Washington 1, Lowery 2, Bromell 6, Jy Deas 13, Walker 8.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Porter-Gaud 59 Trinity-Byrnes 31
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 23 points.
PG 14 9 15 22 — 59
TB 8 5 7 11 — 31
TRINITY-BYRNES (31)
Castlestevens 4, Pierce 4, McKenzie Davis 23.
Lake View 55 Dillon Christian 14DILLON, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Nayia Waters scored a team-high 14 points.
Dillon Christian’s Taylor Britt scored a team-high five points.
LV 10 19 30 —55
DCS 3 4 5 2 — 14
LAKE VIEW (55)
Page 6, McNeil 8, Henburgh 4, Williams 3, Page 7, Hamilton 7, J. Waters 14, Ford 6.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (14)
Collins 3, Taylor Britt 5, Hunt 2, Smith 2, Dubose 2.
Carolina Academy 22 Pee Dee Academy 16LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high five points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Lauren Martin scored a team-high nine points.
PDA 2 4 0 10 — 16
CA 8 6 3 5 — 22
PEE DEE ACADEMY (16)
Lauren Martin 9, Johnson 1, Zeman 2, A. Martin 4.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (22)
Welch 1, Ruby Kate Amos 5, Yarbrough 2, Weaver 1, Epps 2, Timmons 3, Sims 4, Abuaita 4.
Scott’s Branch 48 Timmonsville 44TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Makayla Commander added 12.
SB 11 10 8 19 — 48
T 11 15 14 4 — 44
TIMMONSVILLE (44)
Makayla Commander 12, Echols 6, Graham 3, Janiya Scott-Rouse 17, Hudson 6.
Lee Central 45 Lamar 14LAMAR, S.C. — Lee Central’s Jada Rogers and Kendra Lasane each scored a team-high 17 points.
LAMAR (14)
Stephens 1, Q. Robinson 5, J. Ham 6, White 2.
LEE CENTRAL (45)
Jada Rogers 17, Kendra Lasane 17, Dennis 8, N. Redderick 2, Harris 1.
Chesterfield 37 McBee 30McBEE, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kierra Diggs scored a game-high 14 points.
McBee’s Jalen Peterson scored a team-high 11 points.
C 10 10 6 11 — 37
M 8 10 7 5 — 30
CHESTERFIELD (37)
Kierra Diggs 14, Dixon 6, Rivers 2, Shannon 8, Blackwell 7.
McBEE (30)
Jalen Peterson 11, Bella Johnson 10, Hickman 5, Harper 4, Williams 2, J. Johnson 2.
Manning 58 Timberland 25MANNING,S.C. — Manning’s Measha Jones scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate La’tavius Wilson added 11 points.
T 0 7 6 12 — 25
M 14 16 17 11 — 58
MANNING (58)
Measha Jones 14, Gourdine 6, Andrews 3, Logan 6, Bell 5, La’tavius Wilson 11, Junious 2, Dundy 5, Smiling 6.
