BLYTHWOOD, S.C. — Michael Gregory scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning to lead Blythewood to a 1-0 win over West Florence on Wednesday night.
West Florence’s Jayden Earle and Harley Davis each had a hit.
WF 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
B 001 000 — 1 1 0
WP: Z Conan (7 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 7 K, BB).
LP: Clark Driggers (2 IP, H, 1 R, ER, 1 K, 1 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: WF: Jayden Earle 1-2; Harley Davis 1-1.
NEXT GAME: West will host St. James at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: WF 0-4.
Lake City 11
Wilson 0 (5)
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Trey Bright pitched a one-hitter and struck out six.
Teammate E.J. McClam went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI.
Wilson’s Keyshawn Paul went 1 for 2.
W 000 00 — 0 1 0
LC 009 02 — 11 8 2
WP: Trey Bright (5 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 6 K, 1 BB).
LP: Tom Faile (2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: W: Keyshawn Paul 1-2. LC: E.J. McClam 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; Wes Hanner 1-3, 1 RBI.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Lamar at 6 p.m. today. Wilson will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: LC 3-0. W 1-1, 1-0 Region 6-4A.
Lake View 5
Marion 3
MARION, S.C. — Lake View’s Jiqyale Reaves went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Marion’s John Reed went 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBI.
LV 300 200 0 — 5 6 2
M 000 003 0 — 3 2 3
WP: Thomas Skipper (7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 14 K, 2 BB).
LP: Noah Cribb (4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: LV: Hunter Herlong 1-4, 2 RBI; Jiqyale Reaves 2-3, 1 RBI; Hunter Tarte 2-3. M: John Reed 1-2. HR, 3 RBI.
Central 8
Cheraw 6 (8)
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s McKenny Goodale went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
Teammate McKenny Goodale went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
CE 030 012 02 — 8 9 1
CH 312 000 00 — 6 8 1
WP: Parks (1 IP, H, R, ER, 3 K, BB).
LP: Jonathan Gordon (2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: CH: Gordon 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; McKenny Goodale 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 12- 9
St. James 1-0
MUREELS INLET, S.C. — Darlington’s Madie Andrews went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI in Game 1.
Teammate Katelyn Church went 3 for 4 with three RBI.
In Game 2, Andrews pitched a four innings no-hitter.
Teammate Amber Rogers went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.
GAME 1
D 010 65 — 12 14 2
STJ 001 00 — 1 5 1
WP: Madie Andrews (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, ER, 7 K, BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Ashton Goodwin 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Andrews 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Katelyn Church 3-4, 3 RBI.
GAME 2
D 108 0 — 9 11 0
STJ 000 0 — 0 0 4
WP: Madie Andrews (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, ER, 7 K, BB).
LEADING HITTERS: D: Naya Jones 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Jordan Odom 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Amber Rogers 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Ashlee Windham 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
Lake View 19
Conway 1 (5)
CONWAY, S.C. — Lake View’s Emily King went 5 for 5 with three doubles and six RBI.
Teammate Baylee Miller went 4 for 4 two doubles and six RBI.
LV 355 42 — 19 22 0
C 001 00 — 1 4 2
WP: Raven Locklear (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, ER, 8 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LV: Emily King 5-5, 3 2B, 6 RBI; Baylee Miller 4-4, 2 2B, 6 RBI; Milashia Wheeler 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI.
BOYS’ TENNIS
West Florence 6
Governor’s School 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Wyatt Emerson defeated Karthik Becranka in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
Hale Emerson (WF) def. Anish K. 6-1, 6-1; Wyatt Emerson (WF) def. Karthik Becranka 6-0, 6-1 ; David Dubose (WF) def. Andres Orr 6-1, 6-0 ; J.R. Dawkins (WF) def. Wallace Zhou 6-0, 6-0 ; Ben Richburg (WF) def. Palin Kayser 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Cade Freeman/Mike Asper (WF) def. Jonahtan Maxwell/Ravi Gurrelli 6-3, 6-3.
NEXT MATCH: West will host St. James at Florence Tennis Center at 5 p.m. today.
RECORDS: WF 2-0, 1-0 Region 6-5A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.