FLORENCE, S.C. — Inclement weather forced a few postponements of local games on Thursday.
Florence's Christian School's Senior Night matchup against Orangeburg Prep will now be played Friday with the varsity girls' game tipping off at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy's games against Robert E. Lee Academy have been also been rescheduled for Feb. 13.
Maranatha Christian's games were also postponed Thursday, but no makeup date was available.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Johnsonville 80
Green Sea Floyds 36
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Johnsonville's Jordan Williams scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Jace Avant and Quez Lewis with 14 each.
The Flashes improved to 16-1 overall, 10-1 region 7-2A and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Friday.
JOHNSONVILLE (80)
Jordan Williams 16, Jace Avant 14, Quez Lewis 14, Savion Graves 10, Brown 8, Cooper 4, Timmons 4, Chandler 3, Hanna 2, Gilliard 2, Smith 2.
