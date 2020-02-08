DARLINGTON, S.C. — Nick Ford had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Trinity-Byrnes boys’ basketball team defeated Augusta Christian 60-45 on Saturday.
Jordan Jones finished with 13 points and six assists for the Titans while Amarion Coletrain added 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.
AC 7 13 14 11 — 45
TB 19 16 11 14 — 60
TRINITY-BYRNES 60)
Jordan Jones 13, Amarion Coletrain 11, Nick Jones 11, Bessanty 8, McLeod 6, Folse 5, Scott 4, Edwards 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 54
Augusta Christian 48
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Teal Howle led a trio of Titans in double figures with 16 points.
McKenzie Davis added 12 points and had 14 rebounds while Caroline Tatum finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
AC 5 14 12 17 — 48
TB 15 14 19 6 — 54
TRINITY-BYRNES 54)
Teal Howle 16, McKenzie Davis 12, Caroline Tatum 10, Pierce 9, Davis 3, Rials 2, Casstevens 2.
