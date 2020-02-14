DARLINGTON, S.C. — McKezie Davis scored a game-high 17 points and had five rebounds, two steals and one assist to lead Trinity-Byrnes to a 45-29 win over Laurence Manning in the SCISA Region 3-3A play-in game on Saturday.
Teammate Caroline Tatum added 14 points , three rebounds, three steals, and had two assists.
Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykins scored a team-high 14 points.
LMA 7 9 7 6 — 29
TB 14 9 12 10 — 45
LAURENCE MANNING (29)
Breanna Boykins 14, Bennett 4, Thompson 1, Erickson 3, Burns 2, Truitt 5.
TRINTIY-BYRNES (45)
Carolina Tatum 14, McKenzie Davis 17, Pierce 5, Howle 9.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will play Florence Christian at SCISA Region 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Wilson Hall 35
Florecnce Christian 19
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Florence Christian’s season come to an end in the 35-19 loss to Wilson Hall at SCISA Region 3-3A play-in game at Trintiy-Byrnes.
The Eagles finished the season at 7-17, 1-7 SCISA Region 3-3A.
LATE FRIDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL Andrew Jackson 75 Lee Central 60
KERSHAW, S.C. — Lee Central’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 21 points.
Teammate DaVeon Thomas added 20 points.
The Stallions finished as co-champions with Andrew Jackson; the Volunteers will take the top-seed and the Stallions No. 2 seed in the Region 4-2A.
LC 16 11 18 15 — 60
AJ 15 19 20 21 — 75
LEE CENTRAL (60)
DaVeon Thomas 20, Kelly 1, Perry 2, LeBron Thomas 21, Perkins 4, Dixon 4, Holloman 6, Bradley 2.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Ninety Six in Class 2A state playoffs at TBA Wednesday.
RECORDS: LC 22-4, 11-1 Region 4-2A.
Pee Dee Academy 52 Marlboro Academy 21BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley scored a team-high 11 points.
Blake Dean led Marlboro Academy with seven points.
PDA 21 8 14 9 — 52
MA 0 12 5 4 — 21
PEE DEE ACADEMY (52)
Garris 7, Gasque 6, Caleb Oakley 11, Caulder 8, Carter 3, Spivey 7, Barker 2, Weston 8.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (21)
Newman 3, Blake Dean 7, Quick 3, Ratley 2, Frye 4, Gibson 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Marlboro Academy Pee Dee Academy 33
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara Walters and Ragen Liles each scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Anna Smith added 12 points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Lauren Martin scored a team-high eight points.
PDA 9 4 11 9 — 33
MA 10 13 18 14 — 55
PEE DEE ACADEMY (52)
A. Martin 6, Jenna Zeman 6, Johnson 6, Lauren Martin 8, Briley 5, Earnhardt 2.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (21)
McLaurin 2, M. Liles 1, White 6, Anna Smith 12, Jackson 3, Blackmon 5, Sara Walters 14, Ragen Liles 14.
