DARLINGTON, S.C. — Nick Ford scored a team-high 17 points to lead Trinity- Byrnes to a 56-53 win over Christian Academy on Saturday.
Teammate Amarion Coletrain added 15 points.
The Titans outscored Christian Academy 32-24 in the first half.
CA 8 16 10 19 — 53
TB 17 15 10 14 — 56
TRINITY-BYRNES (56)
Sargaba 2, Tre McLeod 10, Jones 8, Nick Ford 17, Scott 2, Edwards 2, Amarion Coletrain 15.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will host Cheraw at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday .
RECORDS: T-B 6-2.
Lee Central 49
Sumter 38
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lee Central's Lebron Thomas scored a team-high 20 points at Phenom's Low Country Showcase at Porter-Gaud.
Teammate Daveon Thomas added 10 points.
LC 10 9 15 15 — 49
S 8 10 4 16 — 38
LEE CENTRAL (49)
Kelly 5, Daveon Thomas 10, Holloman 2, Dixon 4, Perkins 6, Hickman 2, Lebron Thomas 20.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Lakewood at 6 p.m. Tuesday .
RECORDS: LC 12-2, 2-0 Region 4-2A.
Spartanburg Christian 51
Laurence Manning 41
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Umar Lawson scored a team-high 18 points.
LMA 12 17 7 5 — 41
SCA 13 19 3 16 — 51
LAURENCE MANNING (41)
D.Medley 9, Harris 2, Umar Lawson 18, King 8, Rowland 4.
NEXT GAME: LMA will host Pinewood Prep at 6 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: LMA 8-6.
Bishop England 78
Carvers Bay 46
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Carvers Bay's Tevin Young scored a team-high 14 points at Tint Farms Tip-Off showcase at Goose Creek HS.
Bishop England outscored the Bears 44-19 in the second half.
BE 14 20 24 20 — 78
CB 14 13 13 6 — 46
CARVERS BAY (46)
Gamble 7, Tevin Young 14, Moore 4, Green 2, Smalls 2, Brockington 6, Bromell 2, Deas 7, Jav. Walker 2.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will travel to East Clarendon at 6 p.m. Tuesday .
RECORDS: CB 4-9, 0-2 Region 7-2A.
OTHER SCORES: Dillon Christian falls to Wayne Country Day (N.C.) 86-52 at NCHSSA Showcase Tournament at North Raleigh Christian.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Scott's Branch 47
Trinity-Byrnes 44
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 22 points.
Scott's Branch outscored the Titans 27-18 in the first half.
SB 13 14 7 13 — 47
TB 8 10 7 13 — 44
TRINITY-BYRNES (44)
McKenzie Davis 22, Pierce 5, Tatum 6, H.Davis 2, Howle 3, Casstevens 7.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will host Cheraw at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday .
Manning 70
C.E. Murray 20
MANNING, S.C. — Manning's Measha Jones scored a game-high 13 points.
Monarchs outscored C.E. Murray 48-8 in the second half.
C.E. Murray's Saniya Taylor scored a team-high seven points.
CEM 8 4 5 3 — 20
M 8 14 30 18 — 70
C.E. MURRAY (20)
Singletary 5, Saniya Taylor 7, McKnight 3, Morgan 2, Lewis 3.
MANNING (70)
Measha Jones 13, Dow 6, Gourdine 4, Meyah Andrews 10, Lundry 3, Logan 1, Bell 4, La'Tavius Wilson 12, Junious 5, Myisha Smiling 12.
NEXT GAME: Manning will travel to Academic Magnet at 6 p.m. Friday .
RECORDS: M 10-3.
Spartanburg Christian 53
Laurence Manning 29
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Katherine Burns scored a team-high 12 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (29)
Katherine Burns 12, Boykin 8, Truett 4, Bennett 3, Thompson 2.
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington's Deuce Hudson scored a team-high 23 points as the Falcons won 77-51 against Clarendon Hall on Friday to win the program's third consecutive Too Tough To Tame championship.
Teammate Qua'Liek Lewis added 15 points, and Daniel Perkins had 14.
CH 8 18 18 7 — 51
D 18 26 17 16 — 77
DARLINGTON (77)
Deuce Hudson 23, Daniel Perkins 14, Bowens 5, Qua'Liek Lewis 15, Williams 1, Tre'Quan Scott 13, Gary 2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: D 12-3.
Hemingway 50
Kingstree 49
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Hemingway's Jameaine Washington scored a team-high 12 points.
Kingstree's Clinton Fulton scored a game-high 14.
H 8 17 13 12 — 50
K 17 10 14 8 — 49
HEMINGWAY (50)
King 5, Jameaine Washington 12, Tyrek Brown 10, Stokes 2, Nigil Singletary 11, Woodberry 2, Cooper 8.
KINGSTREE (49)
N'Chez Alston 12, Clinton Fulton 14, James 3, Swinton 8, Cason 5, Wilson 7.
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will travel to Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hemingway will travel to Timmonsville at 6 p.m.Tuesday.
RECORDS: K 2-5, 2-0 Region 7-2A. H 5-5.
East Clarendon 72
Hannah-Pamplico 49
PAMPLICO, S.C. — East Clarendon's Jaquail Wilson scored a team-high 16 points.
Hannah-Pamplico's Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 17.
EC 17 14 26 15 — 72
HP 15 12 8 14 — 49
EAST CLARENDON (72)
Tyjhai Calvin 13, Jaquail Wilson 16, Keyon Wilson 13, Strickland 7, Marquis Pearson 13, McFadden 4, Odom 2, Cooper 4.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)
Poston 4, Coaxum 8, Cyrus Ellison 17,Eaddy 2, McNeil 2, Calcutt 4, Jenkins 4, Mincey 6, Lawson 2.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Tuesday. HP will host Mullins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: HP 1-7, 0-2 Region 7-2A. EC 8-3, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
Carolina Forest 74
Marion 63
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marion's T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 21 points.
Teammate Mac Washington added 16.
M 16 20 9 18 — 63
CF 23 12 21 13 — 74
MARION (63)
T.J. Sanders 21, McCollugh 2, Wilson 3, A.J. Vaught 11, Charles 2, Wilson 6, Mac Washington 16, Allen 2.
RECORD: M 6-6.
Timmonsville 65
Scott's Branch 56
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville's Tim Washington scored a team-high 22 points.
Teammate Christian Taylor added 16.
The Whirlwinds outscored Scott's Branch 38-26 in the second half.
T 16 11 21 17 — 65
SB 16 14 9 17 — 56
TIMMONSVILLE (65)
Christian Taylor 16, Lowery 2, Tim Washington 22, Tyron Fleming 13, Foe 9, Greene 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hemingway at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: T 3-5.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marion 55
Carolina Forest 47
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marion's Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 13 points.
M 15 9 19 12 — 55
CF 13 7 18 11 — 47
MARION (55)
Allen 3, Moody 5, Britt 2, Barnes 9, Howard 4, K.Davis 7, Tonaja Lester 13, P.Davis 9, Rogers 2 .
RECORD: M 13-0.
East Clarendon 71
Hannah-Pamplico 29
PAMPLICO, S.C. — East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 35 points and added 29 rebounds, seven steals and eight assists.
Teammate Valencia Garris finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Rhamey Floyd had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Hannah-Pamplico's Williana Peterson scored a team-high eight points.
EC 17 17 18 19 — 71
HP 9 0 3 17 — 29
EAST CLARENDON (71)
Talaysia Cooper 35, Valencia Garris 14, Rhamey Floyd 11, McElveen 5, Wilson 3. Rush 3, K.Floyd 3.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (29)
Willanna Peterson 8, L. Turner 2, Smith 2, Boyle 3, K.Turner 2,White 5, Rodgers 2, Munn 3.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Carvers Bay at 6 p.m. Tuesday. HP will host Mullins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: HP 3-7, 0-2 Region 7-2A. EC 6-3, 2-0 Region 7-2A.
Scott's Branch 49
Timmonsville 45
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Timmonsville's Trinity Echols scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Makayla Commander added 13.
T 12 9 15 9 — 45
SB 13 11 14 15 — 49
TIMMONSVILLE (45)
Shkira Graham 11, Scott-Rouse 3, McDowell 2, Trinity Echols 14, Makyla Commander 13, Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hemingway at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: T 4-3.
