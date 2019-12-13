CONWAY, S.C. — Jordan Jones scored a game-high 28 to lead Trinity-Byrnes to a 76-66 win over Laurence Manning in the 3rd-place game at Conway Christian Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
Jones was also named to the all-tournament team.
Amarion Coletran added 15 points for the Titans.
Trinity-Byrnes outscored the Swampcats 41-34 in the first half.
Laurence Manning Umar Lawson scored a team-high 23 points and was also named to the all-tournament team.
T-B 21 20 18 17 —76
LMA 8 26 19 13 — 66
TRINITY-BYRNES (76)
Jordan Jones 28, McLeod 1, Warren 3, Nick Ford 13, Spencer Scott 12, Fajardo 2, Edwards 2, Amarion Coletrain 15.
LAURENCE MANNING (66)
D.Medley 6, Harris 4, Umar Lawson 23, Sanders 2, Lee 6, Sigler 2, Brandon King 21, A.Medley 2.
Sumter 41
South Florence 38
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Florence’s Justice Jackson scored a team-high 22 points at Bojangles Bash at Ridge View HS.
The Bruins were outscored 28-20 in the second half, after leading at the half at 18-13.
South Florence falls to 2-3 and will host Sumter at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
S 4 9 15 13 — 41
SF 11 7 11 9 — 38
SOUTH FLORENCE (38)
Justice Jackson 22, McDuffie 2, Harry 1, Sparks 8, Wootton 5.
Hartsville 83
Marion 64
MARION, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 25 points.
Teammate Jamari Briggs added 10 points.
T.J. Sanders led Marion with a team-high 20 points.
H 19 18 19 27— 83
M 13 15 24 12 — 64
HARTSVILLE (83)
Jamari Briggs 13, Knox 2, Harry 2, Cesare Edwards 25, Blue 11, Elijah Thaggard 13, White 6, Winburn 2, Huggins 9.
MARION (64)
McCullough 10, Wilson 8, Vaught 9, T.J. Sanders 20, Charles 2, Mac Washington 13, Fling 2.
Marlboro County 59
Cheraw 54
CHERAW, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Drevon Scott scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Tyler Thomas added 13 points.
Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 25 points.
MC 15 15 16 13— 59
C 15 4 18 17 — 54
MARLBORO COUNTY (59)
Palmers 2, McCoy 3, Drevon Scott 17, Lucas 4, Leviner 4, Morris 5, Tyler Thomas 13, Bostic 8.
CHERAW (54)
Marshall Myers 25, Devin Gillespie 12, James 2, Williams 2, Gordon 6, Watson 9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marion 73
Hartsville 65
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Tonaja Lester scored a team-high 19 points.
Teammate Mariah Moody added 16 points.
Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a game-high 25 points and Lauren Thomas added 12 points.
H 17 11 20 17 — 65
M 16 27 14 16 — 73
HARTSVILLE (65)
Knox 6, Benjamin 7, Hudson 9, Lauren Thomas 12, Sutton 6, Jazolyn Pendergrass 25.
MARION (73)
Mariah Moody 16, Tanaja Lester 19, Precious Davis 13, Allen 3, Britt 7, Barnes 6, Howard 2, K. Davis 6, Rogers 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.