CHERAW, S.C.— Nick Ford scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Trinity-Byrnes to an 85-23 win over Cheraw in boys' basketball action on Monday night.
Teammates Jordan Jones and Grant Epps each scored 14 points.
Cheraw's Marshall Myers scored a team-high 11 points.
TB 18 27 30 10 — 85
C 5 5 10 4 — 23
TRINITY-BYRNES (85)
Saragba 2, Tre McLeod 11, Jordan Jones 14, Warren 2, Nick Ford 16, Ellis 4, Grant Epps 14, Coletrain 8, Fajardo 4, Folse 2, Edwards 4.
CHERAW (23)
Marshall Myers 11, Gillespie 2, Scott 3, Gordon 2, Caulder 4, Burch 2.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Loris at 6 p.m. today. Trinity-Byrnes will host Cardinal Newman at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RECORDS: T-B 8-3, 1-0 SCISA Region 3-3A. C 6-8.
Dillon Christian 100
Green Sea Floyds 66
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Weston Glasgow scored a game-high 38 points.
Teammate Josh Duran had 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
GSF 17 14 20 15 — 66
DCS 23 27 21 29 — 103
DILLON CHRISTIAN (100)
Heasley 3, Campbell 5, Ethan Brewington 17, Bethea 2, Josh Duran 16, Weston Glasgow 38, Adam Norman 16.
NEXT GAME: DCS will travel to Marlboro Academy at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: DCS 12-4, 1-1 SCISA Region 4-2A.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 49
Cheraw 26
Cheraw, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Teal Howle scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate McKenzie Davis added 16 points.
Cheraw's Jamyiah Walls scored a team-high seven points.
TB 9 4 23 13 — 49
C 5 10 4 7 — 26
TRINITY- BYRNES (49)
McKenzie Davis 16, Pierce 5, Teal Howle 26, Evans 2.
CHERAW (26)
S.Brown 6, Boan 2, Helms 1, Bostic 2, Jackson 2, Jamyiah Walls 7, Streater 1, Gary 5.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Loris at 6 p.m. today. Trinity-Byrnes will host Cardinal Newman at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Records: TB 2-5, 0-1 SCISA 3-3A. C 0-12.
Green Sea Floyds 35
Dillon Christian 29
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Katie Collins scored a team-high 11 points.
GSF 13 5 8 9 — 35
DCS 7 8 5 9 — 29
DILLON CHRISTIAN (29)
Katie Collins 11, Hunt 5, Heasley 4, Dubose 9.
