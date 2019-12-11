CONWAY, S.C. — Jordan Jones scored a team-high 12 points, dished four assists, grabbed two rebounds and made a steal to lead Trinity-Byrnes to a 58-27 win over Aynor at the Conway Christian Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Teammate Nick Ford added 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished two assists, and made a block.
The Titans outscored Aynor 38-15 in the first half.
T-B 21 17 13 7— 58
A 8 7 7 5 — 27
TRINITY-BYRNES (58)
Saragba 4, Warren 3, Jordan Jones 12, Nick Ford 10, Balle Bonza 5, Epps 5, Scott 7, Coletrain 7, Fajarrdo 3, Foles 2.
RECORDS: T-B 2-0.
NEXT GAME: T-B will play Clarendon Hall at Conway Christian Christmas Tournament at 8 p.m. today.
<&endagate>
Northwood Temple (NC) 93
Marlboro Academy 54
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Marlboro Academy's Will Dawkins scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammate Blake Dean added 11 points.
SPC 8 11 9 17— 45
MCS 8 16 10 16 — 50
MARLBORO ACADEMY (54)
Frye 9, Ratley 2, Gibson 4, Quick 6, Blake Dean 11, Will Dawkins 16, Newton 2, Braswell 2.
<&endagate>
Maranatha 50
South Pointe Christian 45
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha's Braiden Bevan and Bryan Daniel each scored a team-high 11 points.
Teammates Brice Byars and Grant Hanna each added 10 points.
SPC 8 11 9 17— 45
MCS 8 16 10 16 — 50
MARANATHA CHRISTIAN (50)
Bryan Daniel 11, Brice Byars 10, Reel 8, Grant Hanna 10, Braiden Bevan 11.
RECORDS: MCS 2-3, 1-0 SCISA Class 2A Coastal Region Area A.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host Grace Christian at 6 p.m. today.
<&endagate>
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timmonsville 47
Lewisville 17
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville's Makyla Commander scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Whirlwinds outscored Lewisville 30-9 in the second half.
L 4 4 7 2— 17
T 13 4 13 17 — 47
TIMMONSVILLE (47)
Makayla Commander 23, Scott-Rouse 9, Echols 8, Graham 5, McDowell 2.
RECORD: T 2-3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. today.
<&endagate>
Mullins 62
Lamar 28
LAMAR, S.C. — Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored a game-high 20 points.
Teammate Antionette Reed added 13 points.
A'Niya Gates led Lamar with 14 points.
M 26 17 10 9— 62
L 7 8 5 8 — 28
MULLINS (62)
Swinton 8, Antionette Reed 13, Friday 2, Jen'Lea Nichols 20, Williamson 3, Lasane 6, Phillips 4, Morelos 6.
LAMAR (28)
Peoples 3, Stevens 3, Robinson 7, A'Niya Gates 14, Ham 1.
<&endagate>
Northwood Temple (NC) 52
Marlboro Academy 46
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Marlboro Academy's Ragan Liles scored a team-high 18 points.
Northwood Temple outscored the Dragons 33-24 in the first half.
MA 11 13 11 11 — 46
NWT 17 16 5 14 — 52
MARLBORO ACADEMY (46)
McLaurin 4, White 6, M. Liles 3, Blackmon 2, Walters 6, Ragan Liles 18.
<&endagate>
Pee Dee Academy 29
Williamsburg Academy 20
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Ashley Martin scored a team-high 12 points.
Williamsburg Academy's Ivey Grace Wilson scored a game-high 13 points.
WA 2 4 6 8— 20
PDA 5 9 6 9 — 29
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (20)
Ivey Grace Wilson 13, Hancock 4, McKenzie 2, Smith 1.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (29)
Ashley Martin 12, Johnson 8, Harrelson 3, Zeman 2, L.Martin 2, Earnhardt 2.
RECORDS: PDA 1-5.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Monday.
<&endagate>
Maranatha 44
South Pointe Christian 8
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha's Gracen Davis scored a game-high 13 points.
The Bulldogs held South Pointe Christian scoreless in three of the fourth quarters.
SPC 0 8 0 0 — 8
MCS 15 18 11 0 — 44
MARANATHA (44)
Gracen Davis 13, Atkinson 5, Reel 8, Ray 8, Lambert 2, Daniel 6, Spencer 2.
RECORDS: 4-1, 1-0 SCISA Coastal Region Area A.
<&endagate>
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Marion 73
Mullins 56
MARION, S.C. — Marion's T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Saequaan McCullough with 14.
Mullins' Tyler Sainvil scored a team-high 15.
MU 16 12 14 14— 56
MA 17 17 19 20 — 73
MULLINS (56)
Legette 4, Tyler Sainvil 15, Gilchrist 2, Hayes 4, Tisdale 3, Floyd 4, Phillips 2, Cross 6, Roberts 3.
MARION (73)
Saequaan McCullough 14, Wilson 4, A.J. Vaught 11, T.J. Sanders 20, Charles 7, Brunson 2, Washington 8, James 1.
<&endagate>
McBee 51
Buford 42
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, followed by C.J. Ponds with 15 and nine. Teammate Cole Brigman added 11 points and six rebounds.
B 9 11 8 14— 42
M 11 9 15 16 — 51
MCBEE (51)
Devon Bristow 17, C.J. Ponds 15, Cole Brigman 11, Boyle 1, Brown 6, Sims 1
<&endagate>
Purnell Swett (N.C.) 71
Marlboro County 55
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Marlboro County's Ryan Dupree, Dre Scott and Shawn Lucas each scored 12 points.
MC 11 18 13 13— 55
PS 23 11 20 17— 71
MARLBORO COUNTY (55)
Ryan Dupree 12, Dre Scott 12, Shawn Lucas 12, McCoy 6, Brown 6, Leviner 5, Painter 2
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 56
Bethune-Bowman 48
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Kenyon Wilson scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Marquis Pearson with 10.
BB 12 4 16 16 — 48
EC 9 13 17 17— 56
EAST CLARENDON (56)
Calvin 6, J. Wilson 6, Keyon Wilson 12, Strickland 7, Marquis Pearson 10, Bryant 9, McFadden 4, Odom 2
<&endagate>
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marion 60
Mullins 38
MARION, S.C. — Marion's Tanaja Lester and Precious Davis each scored a game-high 12 points, followed by Keyla Britt with 11 and Mariah Moody with 10.
Mullins' Jen'Lea Nichols scored 12 points.
MU 7 14 10 7 — 38
MA 13 9 19 19 — 60
MULLINS (56)
Swinton 2, Reed 5, Friday 3, Jen'Lea Nichols 12, Lesane 9, Phillips 2.
MARION (60)
Allen 1, Mariah Moody 10, Keyla Britt 11, Barnes 7, Howard 1, Precious Davis 12, Tanaja Lester 12, Davis 4, Dixon 2.
<&endagate>
Buford 36
McBee 17
McBEE, S.C. — McBee's Bella Johnson finished with a team-high six points and nine rebounds.
B 7 9 12 8— 36
M 4 3 4 6— 17
MCBEE (17)
Bella Johnson 6, Hickman 1, Harper 2, Williams 3, Bowers 2, Quick 3.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 42
Bethune-Bowman 22
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Valinicia Garris finished with a game-high 18 points and 32 rebounds, followed by Nakendra McElveen with 11 points.
EAST CLARENDON (42)
Valinicia Garris 18, Floyd 8, Wilson 1, Nakendra McElveen 11, Rush 2, Wingard 2.
<&endagate>
