MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.- The King’s Academy fell to the Class 2A defending state champion 25-15, 25-22 in the Class 2A state volleyball playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Friday night.
The Lions will play a to be determined opponent at Myrtle Beach today and must win out to advance to state finals.
The King’s Academy defeated Thomas Sumter 25-19, 25-13 in the first game of the day and defeated Thomas Sumter 18-25, 26-24, 25-16 in the second game.
Florence Christian 2
Northwood Acad. 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had two aces, two kills, six blocks, two assists, and two digs in the 25-16, 25-17 win in SCISA 3A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Teammate Corley Keefe had 10 assists, one kill, and six digs.
ACES - FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 1, Katelyn Munn 3,Kylie Stewart 1, Hilton Broach 2.
KILLS - FCS: Fore 2, Corley Keefe 1, Eason 1, Munn 1, Stewart 6, Broach 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
BLOCKS - FCS: Fore 6, Eason 2, Stewart 2, Broach 1.
ASSISTS - FCS: Fore 2, Keefe 10, Stephanie Dersch 1, Eason 1.
DIGS - FCS: Fore 2, Keefe 6, Dersch 1, Eason 2, Munn, Stewart 12, Broach 5, Sterling 9.
RECORD - FCS 17-1.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will play TBA at SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center at 10 a.m.
Ben Lippen 2
Florence Christian 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Mary Margaret Sterling had one kill and 38 digs in the 25-12, 25-11 loss in SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
ACES - FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 2.
KILLS - FCS: Corley Keefe 2, Fore 10, Emily Eason 5, Katelyn Munn 2, Kylie Stewart 8, Lauren Taylor 8, Hilton Broach 5, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
BLOCKS - FCS: Keefe 1, Fore 4, Eason 3, Munn 1, Stewart 1.
ASSISTS - FCS: Keefe 24,
DIGS - FCS: Keefe 13, Fore 6, Stephanie Dersch 7, Munn 6, Stewart 31, Sterling 38.
Hammaond 2
Trinity-Byrnes 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes lost 25-19, 25-12 to Hammond to end the season at the SCISA Class 3A playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
First Baptist 2
Trinity-Byrnes 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trintiy-Byrnes lost 25-13, 25-14 to First Baptist at the SCISA Class 3A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Dillon Christian's season ends
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dillon Christian was swept by Spartanburg Christian and Carolina Academy in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
The Warriors end the season at 11-6.
Oakbrook Prep 2
Robert E. Lee 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Robert E. Lee lost to Oakbrook Prep 25-22, 12-25, 25-10 in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Robert E. Lee 2
Palmetto Christian 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Robert E. Lee defeated Palmetto Christian 25-23, 25-21 in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Pee Dee Academy splits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee was defeated 2-0 by Shannon Forest in the first game and defeated Thomas Heyward in the second game at SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Carolina Academy's season ends
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy went 1-2 to be eliminated at the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
The Bobcats lost to Hilton Head Prep 2-0, defeated Dillon Christian 2-0, and were defeated 2-1 by Colleton Prep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.