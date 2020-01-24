TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 16 points to lead Timmonsville to a 49-22 win over Great Falls on Friday night.
Teammate Makyla Commander added 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
GF 3 5 2 12 — 22
T 9 15 13 12 — 49
TIMMONSVILLE (49)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 16, Trinity Echols 14, Makyla Commander 13, Hudson 5, Samuel 1.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host McBee at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: T 11-5, 3-1 Region 2-A.
Myrtle Beach 55 Hartsville 36MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hartsville’s Lauren Thomas scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
H 7 7 15 7 — 36
MB 15 7 16 17 — 55
HARTSVILLE (36)
Lauren Thomas 19, Knox 3, Benjamin 1, Hudson 5, Sutton 2, Pendergrass 4.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to Marlboro County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: H 10-11, 1-4 Region 6-4A.
Marion 67 Cheraw 11MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 15 points.
Cheraw’s Precious Gary scored a team-high eight points.
C 2 5 0 7 — 14
M 24 22 13 8 — 67
CHERAW (14)
Precious Gary 8, Robertson 2, Worrel 1, Jackson 3.
MARION (67)
Tonaja Lester 15, Buey 1, Britt 6, Kimmie Barnes 13, Howard 2, K. Davis 9, P. Davis 5, Rogers 6, Dixon 8.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Lake City at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dillon will travel to Marion at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: M 19-0, 4-0 Region 6-3A. C 0-17, 0-3 Region 6-3A.
North Myrtle Beach 58 Marlboro County 45NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a team-high 28 points.
MC 9 10 12 14 — 45
NMB 20 7 15 14 — 58
MARLBORO COUNTY (45)
Jasmine Norman 28, Ashwood 2, Lowe 8, Oliver 5, Issac 2.
Pee Dee Academy 40 The King’s Acad. 30FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 14 points.
The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a team-high 11 points.
PDA 11 8 8 13 — 40
TKA 2 5 6 17 — 30
PEE DEE ACADEMY (40)
Ashley Martin 14, Leah Johnson 13, Earnhardt 5, Briley 4, L.Martin 3, Zeman 1.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (30)
Audrey Beaton 11, Anniston Turner 10, Conner 4, Finklea 2, Hoover 2, John 1.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: PDA 5-8, 1-3 SCISA Region 4-2A. TKA 7-5, 2-2 SCISA Region 4-2A.
East Clarendon 61 Mullins 45TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 18 points.
Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a team-high 11 points.
M 9 6 11 17 — 45
EC 19 8 18 16 — 61
MULLINS (45)
Swinton 1, Reed 6, Friday 2, Jen’Lea Nichols 11, Lasane 6, Naylai Moreles 17.
EAST CLARENDON (61)
Talaysia Cooper 18, Rhamey Floyd 10, Amiya Rush 10,McElveen 10, Valincia Garris 13.
West Florence 38 Conway 31CONWAY, S.C. — West Florence’s Shakaylah Cohen scored a team-high 14 points.
WF 11 7 8 12 — 38
C 8 7 5 11 — 31
WEST FLORENCE (38)
Shakaylah Cohen 14, McKnight 2, Burgess 2, Alexander 8, Cook 2, Williamson 7, Dawson 3.
Socastee 46 South Florence 37SOCASTEE, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a team-high 20 points.
SF 5 8 13 11 — 37
S 3 10 17 16 — 46
SOUTH FLORENCE (37)
Snow 3, Albany Wilson 20, Lyde 4, Holland 7, Borden 2, Evans 1.
Lake City 42 Aynor 20LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Dickson scored a team-high 11 points.
LAKE CITY (42)
Montgomery 6, Xzerrya Clark 10, Jada Dickson 11, Burgess 6, Green 5, Frierson 2
Latta 59 Kingstree 29LATTA , S.C. — Latta’s Riana Green scored a game-high 34 points.
Kingstree’s Keymonie Mention scored a team-high 12 points.
K 7 10 6 7 — 29
L 16 18 10 15 — 59
KINGSTREE (29)
McGee 5, Burgess 4, Epps 6, Keymonie Mention 12, Pressley 2.
LATTA (59)
McDuffie 7, Wheeler 13, Riana Green 34, Burdsell 2, Gordon 2, Berry 1
Dillon 59 Loris 40DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a game-high 25 points.
L 3 10 8 19 — 40
D 8 10 20 16 — 59
DILLON (59)
Pouncey 7, Gordon 9, Hines 2, Jykya Bell 25, Goodwin 2, Lane 2, Ervin 7.
