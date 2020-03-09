FLORENCE, S.C. — Thomas Faile's double scored Hakeem Cain and River Rogers to give Wilson an 8-7 win over Darlington on Tuesday night.
Faile led the Tigers going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
Darlington’s Campbell Outlaw went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
D 221 002 0 — 7 8 3
W 103 100 3 — 8 8 1
WP: Patrick Kasper (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB)
LP: Bryant Dickerson (0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: D: Campbell Outlaw 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jake Blackmon 1-3, 2 RBI; Karson Norris 1-4, 2 RBI. W: Hakeem Cain 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Tom Faile 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Robert Hall 2-3, 2 RBI; Kasper 1-3, 2 RBI.
East Clarendon 3
Andrews 2
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
The Wolverines scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead after trailing 2-0.
A 100 001 0 — 2 6 3
EC 000 030 x — 3 4 1
WP: Kyler Odom (7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, BB)
LP: Dawson Wheeler (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: EC: Odom 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Aidan Singletary 1-3; Coy Gavin 1-2.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Monday.
RECORD: EC 1-3-1, 1-0 Region 7-2A.
Johnsonville 16 Hannah-Pamp. 3 (5)
PAMAPLIC, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Kody Hanna went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Turner Singletary went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
J 210 2(11) — 16 9 3
HP 101 01 — 3 3 2
WP: Dawson Chastain (5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB)
LP: Talbot Poston (3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 5 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: J: Kody Hanna 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; Jerrob Marlowe 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jackson Avant 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Lucas Cooper 1-4, 2 RBI; Trevor Cox 1-4, 2 RBI. HP: Turner Singletary 1-2, 1 RBI; Jackson Hicks 1-3; Dylan Johnson 1-1.
Manning 16 Crestwood 1 (6)
SUMTER, S.C. — Manning’s Logan McDaniel and Landon Heaton combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Teammate Shawn Charles went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
M 004 408 — 16 7 1
C 000 100 — 1 0 9
WP: Logan McDaniel (4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB)
LP: Caden Dail (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 7 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: M: Shawn Charles 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Savion McClary 2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Cam Watford 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Maranatha 15 Emmanuel 5 (6)
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Maranatha Christian’s Bradley Reel went 3 for 5 with five RBI.
Teammate Bryan Daniel went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Emmanuel Christian’s Will Long went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
MCS 414 006 — 15 12 1
ECS 003 002 — 5 4 6
WP: Elijah Purvis (3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 3 BB)
LP: Luke Shy ( 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 6 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: MCS: Purvis 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Bryan Daniel 2-4, 2 RBI; Grant Hanna 1-3, 1 RBI; Bradely Reel 3-5, 5 RBI; Brice Fulihiem 1-4, 2 RBI. ECS: Will Long 1-3, 2 RBI; Noah Jones 1-3, 1 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 10 Wilson 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Amber Rogers went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Naya Jones went 3 for 5 with two doubles.
Wilson’s Makenzie McDaniel went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
D 022 032 1 — 10 8 2
W 000 010 0 — 1 4 7
WP: Madie Andrews (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, ER, 6 K, 1 BB).
LP: Peyton McLeod (7 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: D: Katelyn Church 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Naya Jones 3-5, 2 2B; Amber Rogers 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kierston Stone 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI. W: Makenzie McDaniel 1-3, 1 RBI; Abigail Catoe 1-3.
Marion 12 Conway 1 (5)
CONWAY, S.C. — Marion’s Jashaya Page went 1 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.
M 103 44 — 12 10 0
C 000 01 — 1 1 0
WP: Macey Waugh ( 5 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 4 K, 2 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: M: Jashaya Page 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Hailie Lebiedz 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kaylee Beckstrand 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Waugh 1-4, 1 RBI; Kylie Johnson 1-3, 1 RBI; Anna Grace page 1-3, 1 BRI.
Florence Chr. 4 Emmanuel Chr. 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Florence Chrisitan’s Katelynn Turner went 3 for 4 with two doubles.
FCS 120 001 0 — 4 9 0
ECS 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
WP: Katelynn Turner (3 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 6 K, 2 BB)
LP: Madison (7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 5 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: FCS: Turner 3-4, 2 2B; Emily Eason 2-3; Lauren Taylor 2-4; Corley Keefe 1-3.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Wilson Hall at 4 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: FCS 1-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 5 Wilson Hall 4
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis and Maggie Murrell defeated William Coulter and Jackson Mahr in No. 1 doubles 8-1 for the clinching win.
SINGLES
William Coulter (WH) def. McKenzie Davis 6-4, 7-6(12-10); Wilson Warrick (WH) def. Maggie Murrell 6-0, 6-3; Caulder Christian (TB) def. Jackson Mahr 6-4, 6-1; Harrison Williams (TB) def. Jacob Bostic 6-3, 6-0; Weaver Whitehead (TB) def. Andrew Smith 6-4, 4-6(10-8); Alex Mut (WH) def. Evans Watts 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Davis/ Murrell (TB) def. Coulter/ Mahr 8-1; Warrick/ Bostic (WH) def. Williams/ Whitehead 8-1; Christian/ Matthew Warren (TB) def. Smith/ Mut 8-0.
NEXT MATCH: Trinity-Byrnes will travel to Hammond at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: TB 1-0.
West Florence 7 Carolina Forest 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Wyatt Emerson defeated Colton Oljeski in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Hale Emerson (WF) def. Kaiem Leer 6-0, 6-1; Wyatt Emerson (WF) def. Colton Oljeski 6-0, 6-0; David Dubose (WF) def. Hayden Hughes 6-0, 6-0; JR Hawkins (WF) def. Sonny Chem 6-1, 6-0; Ben Richburg (WF) def. Logan Ekster 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
W.Emerson/ Dubose (WF) def. Leer/ Oljeski 8-1; Cade Freeman/ Mike Asper (WF) def. Copper Denny/ Caleb Godfree 6-3, 6-1.
NEXT MATCH: WF will host GSSM at 5 p.m. today.
RECORD: WF 1-0, 1-0 Region 6-5A.
BOYS’ GOLF
Florence Chr. 174
Pee Dee Acad. 188
Lake View 219
LORIS, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Landon Seiffert shot a 39 to earn medalist at Diamondback Golf Course.
Pee Dee Academy’s Tripp Spivey shot a 44 as the team finished second with a 188.
Lake View’s Dylan Rogers shot a 46 as the team finished third with a 219.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (174)
Landon Seiffert 39, Collin Stone 41, Dylan Carmicheal 48, Ben Bankson 46.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (188)
Tripp Spivey 44, Keeton Cribbs 49, Brock Baker 47, Richard Smith 48.
LAKE VIEW (219)
Dylan Rogers 46, Jackson Elrod 54, Boone Sweat 52, Ian Rowell 67, Noah Sweat 67.
South Florence 175
Hannah-Pam. 190
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Seth Evans shot a 39 to earn top-medalist at Shadow Creek.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Kyle Elliott shot a 43.
Wilson’s Matthew Parker and Qunicy Woods each shot a 44.
SOUTH FLORENCE (175)
Seth Evans 39, Jack Holt 42, Caleb Clary 47, Luke Prince 47.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (190)
Chase Stone 50, Kyle Elliott 43, Stanford Tedder 47, Andy Calcutt 50.
WILSON
Matthew Parker 44, Qunicy Wooods 44, Nicole Bridges 55
.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Emmanuel Christ. 1
Maranatha Christ. 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel Christian scored one goal to defeat Maranatha.
The Bulldogs’ Sarah Spencer had 18 saves.
The King’s Acad. 4 Pee Dee Academy 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Elsie Padgett, Gracie Sansbury, Meredith Hoover, and Frances Padgett each had a goal.
Julia Sansbury, Padgett, and Cal Alexander had an assist for the Lions.
Teammate Casey Stone had four saves.
LATE MONDAY
BASEBALL
McBee 9 East Clarendon 4
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — McBee’s Dawson Wellmon went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.
Teammate Hunter Gilbert went 2 for 4.
East Clarendon’s Grant Barrineau went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
M 003 015 0 — 9 10 0
EC 002 010 1 — 4 7 4
WP: McIver Wallace (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 5 BB)
LP: Aiden Singletary (5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 1 BB)
LEADING HITTERS: M: Dawson Wellmon 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Hunter Gilbert 2-4; Brady Boyle 1-2; Wallace 1-2, RBI. EC: Cub Cook 2-4; Grant Barrineau 2-4, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Robert E. Lee 6
Calhoun Acad. 5 (8)
ST. MATTHEWSa — Robert E. Lee’s Brooke Welch scored from third to break a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth inning.
McKenzie Watts went 2 for 3 with a triple, double and and RBI to lead the Cavaliers.
REL 111 000 21 — 6 10 4
CA 130 001 00 — 5 8 1
WP: McKenzie Watts (8 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB).
LP: Madison Ulmer (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: REL: Watts 2-3, 3B, 2B, 1 RBI; Caleigh Barrett 2-5, 2B; Gracie Gainey 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Rebecca Dinkins 3-4, 1 RBI.
Colleton Prep 14
Lau. Manning 1 (5
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Hannah Truett and Malorie Spiegel each had a hit.
LMA 100 00 — 1 2 4
CP 446 0x — 14 12 0
WP: Haley Bottle (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 5 BB).
LP: Malorie Spiegel (4 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 6 ER, K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTERS: LMA:Spiegel 1-2, RBI: Hannah Truett 1-1.
LATE SATURDAY
TRACK
Red Foxes at Camden Bulldogs Invitational
CAMDEN, S.C. — This past Saturday the Hartsville High School track team competed in the Camden Bulldog Invitational in Camden. The Hartsville boys’ team won the boys’ competition, scoring 126 points. The girls’ team placed second in the girls’ competition, scoring 82 points. The Red Fox boys won the 4x100 relay (Jonathan Flemister, Sewah Peoples, Jaivon Hough, and Justin Abraham) with a time of 44.76. The boys also won the 4x400 relay (Clay Ewing, Damarion Coe, Dylan Smith, and Dezmond McDonald) with a time of 3:42.75. Eric Brown Jr. won both the shot put and discus events, throwing the shot put 45-09 and discus 142-05. Sewah Peoples won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.79 seconds. Clay Ewing won the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:56.33. In the girls’ events, Kaiti Nutt won the 1600 meter race with a time of 5:46.87 and she also won the 800 meter race with a time of 2:41.80. The girls’ 4x800 team (Katherine Askins, Hannah Jewell, Madilyn Johnson, and Inamarie Sullivan) won the event with a time of 11:21.67. Katherine Askins won the 3200 meter race with a time of 13:16.48.
