TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Talaysia Cooper had a triple-double scoring a game-high 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had 12 steals in the 59-21 win Lake City in girls’ basketball Wednesday night.
The Wolverines outscored Lake City 34-11 in the first half.
Lake City’s Jada Dickinson had a team-high seven points.
LC 3 8 4 6— 21
EC 19 15 8 17— 59
LAKE CITY (21)
Montgomery 6, Clark 2, Barr 3, Jada Dickinson 7, Green 1 .
EAST CLARENDON (59)
Talaysia Cooper 37, Garrison 6, Floyd 4, McElveen 5, Rush 5, Hickman 2 .
Marion 69 Mullins 50MULLINS, S.C. — Marion’s Mariah Moody scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Keyla Britt added 13 points and Kimbrei’l Barnes added 10 points.
Mullins’ Naylai Morales scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Jen’Lea Nichols added 11 points and Kellie Friday had 10 points.
MA 18 19 21 11— 69
MU 11 13 14 12— 50
Marion (69)
Buey 1, Allen 1, Mariah Moody 22, Keyla Britt 13, Kimbrei’l Barnes 10, R. Davis 4, Lester 6, P. Davis 4, Rogers 4.
MULLINS (50)
Naylai Morales 22, Phillips 2, Lasane 3, Kellie Friday 10, Jen’Lea Nichols 11.
RECORDS: MA 5-0. MU 1-1.
Marlboro County 89 Scotland (NC) 40BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a game-high 36 points.
Teammate Tysonia Lowe added 26 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (89)
Keenedy 4, James 4, Jasmine Norman 36, Bridges 7, Powell 2, Tysonia Lowe 26, Wilson 2, Isaac 6, Brown 2.
Anson County (NC) 52 Chesterfield 26CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jada Blackwell scored a team-high seven points.
CHESTERFIELD (26)
Dixon 5, Rivers 4, Shannon 1, Gordon 4, Jada Blackwell 7, Diggs 3, Johnson 2.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartsville 58 Sumter 45
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jordan Blue scored a team-high 13 points, followed by teammate Jamari Briggs with 12.
H 17 18 15 8 — 58
S 13 12 13 7— 45
HARTSVILLE (58)
Jamari Briggs 12, Jordan Blue 13, Elijah Thaggard 10, Huggins 7, Cesare Edwards 10, Barr 5.
RECORDS: H 2-3.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to West Florence at 6 p.m. Monday.
Marlboro County 56 Purnell Swett (NC) 39BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Drevon Scott scored a team-high 17 points.
PS 5 11 5 18 — 39
MC 17 14 12 13— 56
MARLBORO COUNTY (56)
Palmer 7, Oliver 9, Dupree 6, Drevon Scott 17, Lucas 1, Leviner 6, Morris 3, Thomas 5.
RECORDS: MC 3-1.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Scotland County (NC) at 6 p.m. today.
Darlington 76 Lamar 31LAMAR, S.C. — Darlington’s Tre’Quan Scott scored a game-high 21 points.
Lamar’s Kingston Miller scored a team-high 11 points.
D 31 19 23 3— 76
L 11 7 5 8 — 31
DARLINGTON (76)
Gary 5, Ham 5, Tre’Quan Scott 21, Williams 6, Lewis 6, Samuel 4, Bowens 6, Perkins 3, Davis 2, Polk 2, Deuce Hudson 10, Dubose 2.
LAMAR (31)
Martin 7, Huggins 3, Dolford 3, Kingston Miller 11, Depaugh 6.
RECORDS: L 0-4. D 4-0.
Johnsonville 84 Aynor 56JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a game-high 25 points.
Pee Dee Academy 45 Florence Christian 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 20 points.
Florence Christian’s Clayton Bochette and Emekah Johnson each scored eight.
PDA 12 11 10 12 — 45
FCS 2 12 7 11 — 32
PEE DEE ACADEMY (45)
Cam Weston 20, Caleb Oakley 11, Spivey 5, Garris 4, Gasque 3, Parker 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (32)
Clayton Bochette 8, Emekah Johnson 8, Gray 5, George 5, Rishmawi 3, Shelley 2, Atkins 1.
Lake City 71 Kingstree 38KINGSTREE, S.C. —Lake City’s Malik Hailey and E.J. McClam each scored a game-high 19 points.
Kingstree’s N’Chez Alston scored a team-high 13.
LC 19 13 17 22 —71
K 5 12 14 7— 38
LAKE CITY (71)
McIntosh 5, Malik Hailey 19, E.J. MCClam 19, Howard 9, Fryson 2, Alston 8, Hilshon Bailey 13, Leiter 2, Johnson 4, Caldwell 3, Fulton 4.
KINGSTREE (38)
N’Chez Alston 13, Swinton 5, Cason 2, Ceasar 4, Elmore 1, C.J. Fulton 3, John James 10.
RECORDS: LC 1-0. K 0-1.
Hemingway 52 Hannah-Pamplico 50HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Aaron Parker scored a team-high 16 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Davian Coaxum scored a game-high 24.
HP 9 6 19 16 —50
H 11 12 12 17 — 52
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (50)
Davian Coaxum 24, Cyrus Ellison 17, Deas 2, J.Ellison 2, Calcutt 5.
HEMINGWAY (52)
King 2, Aaron Parker 16, Washington 2, Tyrek Brown 13, Nigil Singletary 14, Cooper 5.
Lee Central 72 Crestwood 57SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Central’s Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 19 points, followed by Daveon Thomas with 16.
LEE CENTRAL (72)
Darius Perry 12, LeBron Thomas 19, Hickman 2, Price 4,Dixon 4, Bradley 12, Daveon Thomas 16, Kelly 5.
RECORDS: LC 3-1.
NEXT GAME:Lee Central will host Lamar at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The King’s Academy 63 Thomas Sumter 34SUMTER, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s William Alexander scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate T.J. Merritts added 13.
TKA 16 18 15 14— 63
TSA 9 9 7 9 —34
THE KING’S ACADEMY (63)
Lisenby 3, Williams 2, Harley 8, T.J. Merritts 13, Milliken 8, McKenzie 2, William Alexander 17, Dominic Orrico 10.
Manning 51 Lake Marion 28SANTEE, S.C. — Lee Central’s Keionyah Dennis scored a team-high 13 points.
M 11 10 20 10— 51
LM 4 5 8 11 — 28
MANNING (51)
Nelson 7, Daniels 3, Hicks 9, Smith 8, Q.Hilton 6, Cubbitt 2, Pringle 3, Taylor 2, Fletcher 2, Richardson 2, D.Hilton 8.
Cheraw 71 Central 47CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 16 points and Devin Gillespie added 11 points.
CE — 35
CH 17 18 5 26 — 71
CHERAW (71)
Marshall Myers 22, Devin Gillespie 11, James 6, Scott 6, Jonathan Gordon 16, Bunch 4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crestwood 53 Lee Central 35
SUMTER, S.C. — Lee Central’s Keionyah Dennis scored a team-high 13 points.
LC 9 4 6 16— 35
C 11 17 6 15 — 53
LEE CENTRAL (35)
Redderick 6, Rogers 5, Keionyah Dennis 13, Harris 4, Lesane 7.
RECORDS: LC 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Lamar at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Robert E. Lee 70 Williamsburg Academy 21BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Rebecca Dinkins scored a game-high 29 points, followed by Caleigh Barrett with 18.
Williamsburg Academy’s Billie Ann Patrick scored a team-high eight.
ROBERT E. LEE (70)
Rebecca Dinkins 29, Caleigh Barrett 18, Mallory Christmas 13, McElveen 6, Atkinson 2, Shannon 2.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (21)
Billie Ann Patrick 8, Wilson 5, Hancock 4, McKenzie 2, Smith 2.
Carvers Bay 41 Georgetown 34GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Za’Niah Rush scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Kinsley Rush added 15 points.
CB 7 14 15 5 — 41
G 10 12 5 7 — 34
CARVERS BAY (41)
Za’Niah Rush 19, Kinsley Rush 15, Coles 4, Ripley 2, Myers 1.
RECORDS: CB 3-1.
Marlboro County 59 Purnell Swett (NC)50BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Tysonia Lowe added 16 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (59)
Ashwood 7, James 2, Jasmine Norman 19, Bridges 1, Tysonia Lowe 16, Isaac 4, Oliver 6.
RECORDS: MC 2-2.
