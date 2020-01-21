MARION,S.C. — T.J. Sanders scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Marion to a 75-58 win over Lake City on Wednesday night.
Teammate A.J. Vaught added 20 points.
Lake City’s E.J. McClam scored a team-high 19 points.
LC 17 13 15 13 — 58
M 14 18 25 17 — 75
LAKE CITY (58)
McIntosh 5, Hailey 8, E.J. McClam 19, Howard 6, Bailey 9, Franklin 2, Johnson 9.
MARION (75)
McCullough 6, A.J. Vaught 20, T.J. Sanders 22, Charles 5, Mac Washington 16, Fling 6.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Friday. Lake City will host Aynor at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: M 12-7, 4-0 Region 6-3A.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marion 69 Lake City 13
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Ka’niyah Davis and Mariah Moody each scored a game-high 11 points.
Jada Montgomery led Lake City with six points.
LC 0 3 7 3 — 13
M 20 15 25 9 — 69
LAKE CITY (13)
Jada Montgomery 6, Burgess 2, Leiter 1, Black 4.
MARION (69)
Mariah Moody 11, Britt 6, Kimmie Barnes 10, Howard 8, Ka’niyah Davis 11, Tonaja Lester 10, P. Davis 4, Rogers 6, Dixon 3.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Cheraw at 6 p.m. Friday. Lake City will host Aynor at 6 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 39 Aynor 6
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos scored a game-high 17 points.
The Bobcats held Aynor scoreless through three quarters.
A 0 0 0 6 — 6
CA 15 9 5 10 — 39
LAKE CITY (58)
Cameron 6, Welch 3, Ruby Kate Amos 17, Killman 2, Yarborough 2, Weaver 3, Sims 2, Abuiata 4.
Phenom Hoops Hartsville Invitational
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Get ready for one of the region’s top basketball events this weekend. Hartsville High School will be playing host to a national high school basketball event as the inaugural Hartsville Invitational is set to take place Saturday. The event will host 14 teams from around the Carolinas. Tickets will be $10 at the door.
From the Pee Dee region, this year’s field will feature Darlington High, Marion High, South Florence High, Manning High and Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate.
Some of the players who will be there from the Manning’s Leondria Nelson: Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones, Nick Ford, Amarion Coletrain; Marion’s T.J. Sanders and Mac Washington; Darlington’s Deuce Hudson; South Florence’s Justice Jackson and Brian Sparks.
Games will start at Hartsville High School at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and will continue every hour and a half with the final game set to tip off at 8:30.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
West Florence 61 Carolina Forest 47
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Chris Brigman scored a game-high 28 points.
Teammate Shakeem White added 13 points.
CF 15 10 11 11 — 47
WF 17 7 22 15 — 61
WEST FLORENCE (61)
Chris Brigman 28, S.White 7, Shakeem White 13, Cunningham 3, McBride 2, Cooper 1, Bruce 2, Taylor 5.
St. James 61 S. Florence 57 (OT)
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — South Florence’s Justice Jackson scored a team-high 26 points.
Teammate Brian Sparks added 14 points.
SOUTH FLORENCE (57)
Justice Jackson 26, Brian Sparks 14, Williams 4, Burgess 5, Harry 3, Smalls 4, Heron 2.
Marlboro County 74 Myrtle Beach 66
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Wesley Brown scored a game-high 18 points.
MB 17 26 23 17 — 66
MC 16 19 12 27 — 74
MARLBORO COUNTY (74)
DeVonta Oilver 17, Jameik McCoy 16, Dupree 5, DreVeon Scott 15, Leviner 3, Wesley Brown 18
Cheraw 49 Dillon 35
DILLON, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a team-high 12 points.
Dillon’s BoBo McKinnon scored a team-high seven points.
C 13 18 12 6— 49
D 12 9 6 8— 35
CHERAW (49)
Marshall Myers 12, Devin Gillespie 11, Keilan Watson 11, Scott 4, Burch 2.
DILLON (35)
BoBo McKinnon 7, Reaves 6, McRae 2, Alford 6, Wright 3, Brown 1, McCall 4, Cabbagestalk 3.
Marion 106 Aynor 46
AYNOR, S.C. — Marion’s A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 21 points.
Teammate Devine Wilson added 20 points.
M 23 28 32 23 — 106
A 15 10 7 14 — 46
MARION (106)
McCullough 5, Devine Wilson 20, A.J. Vaught 21, T.J. Sanders 13, D.Allen 2, Zy Charles 11, Washington 8, James 3, Dw.Allen 3, Bell 4, Daveon Davis 10, Fling 6.
Lake City 64
Loris 55
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Mailk Haley scored a team-high 15 points.
L 13 14 14 14 — 55
LC 12 18 15 19 — 64
LAKE CITY (64)
McIntosh 4, Mailk Hailey 15, E.J. McClam 11, DeMaurio Howard 14, Frierson 4, Hilshon Bailey 12, Franklin 2.
Lee Central 64 Andrew Jackson 57
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s Darius Perry and DaVeon Thomas each scored a team-high 16 points.
AJ 11 13 11 22 — 57
LC 20 9 20 15 — 64
LEE CENTRAL (64)
DaVeon Thomas 16, Holloman 6, Delonzo Perkins 12, LeBron Thomas 14, Darius Perry 16.
East Clarendon 76 Andrews 48
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Landon Strickland scored a game-high 17 points.
A 5 22 8 13 — 48
EC 11 15 27 24 — 76
EAST CLARENDON (76)
Tyjhai Calvin 10, J,Wilson 9, Keyan Wilson 14, Landon Strickland 17, Pearson 1, Jalen Bryant 13, McFadden 4, Barringer 3, Cooper 3, Baker 2.
Carvers Bay 66
Mullins 60
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a game-high 13 points.
Mullins’ Savion Campbell scored a game-high 13 points.
M 9 18 10 23 — 60
MC 17 13 25 11 — 66
MULLINS (60)
Sam Pressley 11, Alim Legette 12, C.J. Gilchrist 11, Hayes 5, Savion Campbell 13, Phillips 2, Cross 4, Floyd 2.
CARVERS BAY (66)
Kearston Gamble 11, Tevin Young 11, Tony Bell 10, Weaver 7, Washington 6, Green 2, Bromell 3, Jy Deas 13, J. Walker 3.
Lamar 47 McBee 39
McBEE, S.C. — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a game-high 13 points.
Cole Brigman and Devon Bristow led McBee with a team-high 10 points.
L 6 13 16 12— 47
M 11 12 12 4 — 39
LAMAR (47)
Dolford 13, Higgins 11, Martin 7, Johnson 4, Reed 4, Miller 1, Depugh 3.
McBEE (39)
Cole Brigman 10, Devon Bristow 10, Boyle 6, Pond 6, Truell 2, Brown 5.
Timmonsville 78 Governor’s School 36
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 22 points.
GSSM 8 9 13 6 — 36
T 24 12 23 19— 78
TIMMONSVILLE (78)
Christian Taylor 22, Tim Washington 18, Tyron Fleming 18, Garner 6, Foe 4, Eaddy 6, Johnson2, McNeil 2.
C.E.Murray 53
Scott’s Branch 51
SUMMERTON, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Petrie Izzard scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Henry Evans added 10 points and Sonia Edwards also added 11 points.
Lake View 59
Pee Dee Academy 44
MULLINS, S.C. — Lake View’s Da’Correus Ford scored a game-high 16 points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Watson and Cameron Weston each scored a game-high 16 points.
LAKE VIEW (59)
McInnis 2, J. Ford 9, Da’Correus Ford 16, Reaves 5, Montrell Waters 10, Larry Inman 15, Johnson 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)
Garris 4, Gasque 2, Caleb Oakley 16, Spivey 6, Cameron Weston 16.
Hammond 52 Trinity-Byrnes 38
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a team-high 13 points.
TB 8 17 7 6 — 38
H 13 9 11 19 — 52
TRINITY-BYRNES (38)
Saragba 2, McLeod 2, Warren 3, Jordan Jones 13, Ford 8, Ellis 3, Edwards 1, Coletrain 6.
Dillon Christian 103
The King’s Acad. 84
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 34 points.
The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 28 points.
TKA 22 17 19 26 — 84
DCS 37 22 28 16 — 103
THE KING’S ACADEMY (84)
Grant Beaton 17, Williams 6, Ashton Harley 12, T.J.Meritts 28, Milliken 2, McKenzie 3, Alexander 9, Fields 7.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (103)
Heasley 2, Campbell 9, Ethan Brewington 34, Bethea 8, Brown 1, Josh Duran 13, Weston Glasgow 17, Dubose 1, Davis 6, Adam Norman 14.
Orangeburg Prep 37
Florence Christ. 36
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 21 points.
FCS 10 9 13 9— 36
OP 10 8 14 5 — 37
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (36)
Emekah Johnson 21, Jackson Gray 11, Bochette 2, Kelly 2.
Hannah-Pamplico 55
Kingstree 48
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Emekah Johnson scored a team-high 21 points.
K 7 6 20 15— 48
HP 13 8 8 26— 55
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (55)
Davian Coaxum 12, Cyrus Ellison 23, Lane Calcutt 10, Devon Mincey 10.
Clarendon Hall 85
Robert E. Lee 37
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E.Lee’s Andrew Paulson scored a team-high 12 points.
CH19 35 9 22 — 85
REL 12 5 11 9 — 37
ROBERT E.LEE (37)
Hopkins 3, Andrew Paulson 12, Olson 2, Freidenberger 9, Welch 7, Johnson 2, Huettmann 2.
Manning 63 Hanahan 60
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Jeh Hilton and Justin Daniels each scored a team-high 14 points.
H 11 14 16 19— 60
M 15 16 20 12— 63
MANNING (63)
Jeh Hilton 14, Justin Daniels 14, Xavier Hicks 10, Ellebra 4, Brown 5, D.Hilton 2, Felder 9.
Darlington 68
N.Myrtle Beach 57
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’Liek Lewis scored a team-high 17 points.
Teammate Deuce Hudson added 16 points.
NMB 12 15 11 19 — 57
D 16 20 15 17 — 68
DARLINGTON (68)
Dubose 7, Deuce Hudson 16,Perkins 6, Bowens 7, Qua’Liek Lewis 17, Williams 6, Scott 9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 70
Andrews 20
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Valinicia Garris, Rhamey Floyd and Amyria Rush each scored a game-high 17 points.
A 6 4 4 6— 20
EC 12 26 21 11— 70
EAST CLARENDON (70)
Talaysia Cooper 12, Valincia Garris 17, Rhamey Floyd 17, McElveen 7, Amyria Rush 17.
McBee 34
Lamar 33
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Jaylin Peterson scored a game-high 12 points.
Lamar’s Quashia Robinson scored a team-high 11 points.
L 9 11 8 5— 33
M 4 9 6 15— 34
LAMAR (33)
Quashia Robinson 11, Peoples 3, Stevens 4, Ham 3, Hodges 3, Gates 8.
McBEE (34)
Jaylin Peterson 12, Hickman 4, Harper 9, Williams 1, Johnson 8.
Hammond 47
Trinity-Byrnes 35
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Teal Howle scored a team-high 19 points.
TRINTIY-BYRNES (35)
Teal Howle 19, Pierce 5, Casstevens 5.
Scott’s Branch 71
C.E. Murray 40
SUMMERTON, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s CyAsia Singletary scored a team-high 15 points.
CEM 8 8 13 14— 40
SB 15 10 26 20 — 71
C.E. MURRAY (40)
CyAsia Singletary 15,Taylor 2.Scott 7, McKnight 2, Lewis 3, Paulin 2, Major 2 , Morgan 7.
Kingstree 49
Hannah-Pamplico 47
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee and Ashanti Barr each scored a team-high 11 points.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Hailey Rogers scored a game-high 21 points.
K 11 16 8 14 — 49
HP 1 15 11 20— 47
KINGSTREE (49)
Takiyah McGee 11Gamble 8, Burgess 4,Murphy 4, Houston 1, Goodwin 6, K.Mention 4, Ashanti Barr 11.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (47)
Peterson 6, Williams 2, Smith 4, Maddy Boyle 13, Hailey Rogers 21, Munn 1.
Palmetto Christian 64
Carolina Academy 23
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high nine points.
CA 10 6 1 6— 23
PCA 17 21 17 9 — 64
CAROLINA ACADEMY (23)
Ruby Kate Amos 9, Bradley 2, Yarborough 1, Weaver 4, Timmons 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.