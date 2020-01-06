HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Deandre Huggins scored a team-high eight points but it wasn’t enough as Sumter defeated Hartsville 35-23 in boys’ basketball Tuesday night.
The Gamecocks outscored the Red Foxes 23-11 in the second half.
S 3 8 11 12 — 35
H 4 8 5 6 — 23
HARTSVILLE (23)
Deandre Huggins 8, Edwards 5, Blue 5, White 2, Winburn 3.
Girls’ Basketball Sumter 49 Hartsville 38HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Lauren Thomas scored a team-high nine points.
Teammate Jazolyn Pendergrass added eight points.
S 14 11 12 12 — 49
H 10 19 5 4 — 38
HARTSVILLE (38)
Knox 3, Benjamin 5, Hudson 7, Lauren Thomas 9, Jazolyn Pendergrass 8, Sutton 6.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will travel to Darlington at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: H 8-7.
Trinity-Byrnes 40 Cheraw 11
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Kinady Pierce added 12 points.
C 2 5 1 3 — 11
TB 15 9 13 3 — 40
CHERAW (11)
Bostic 1, Streater 3, Jackson 3, Boan 4.
TRINITY-BYRNES (40)
McKenzie Davis 18, Kinady Pierce 12, Howle 2, Tatum 2, Winters 2, Casstevens 4.
Wilson 57 Crestwood 48
FLORENCE , S.C. — Wilson’s Loyal McQueen scored a game-high 26 points.
Teammate El Johnson added 11 points.
C 12 19 9 8 — 48
W 12 16 12 17 — 57
WILSON (57)
El Johnson 11, Loyal McQueen 26, Hayes 5, Rogers 2, J. Washington 1, Cameron 3, K. Washington 7, Foster 2.
Timmonsville 54 Hemingway 33TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Makyla Commander scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate Trinity Echols added 13 points.
Hemingway’s Liberty Brown scored a team-high 14 points.
H 6 4 10 13 — 33
T 20 9 16 9 — 54
HEMINGWAY (33)
Liberty Brown 14, Logan Heyward 12, Rouse 3, Jalyrne 3, Ford 1.
TIMMONSVILLE (54)
Makyla Commander 23, Trinity Echols 13, Scott-Rouse 6, Graham 5, McDowell 4, Hudson 3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Green Sea Floyds at 6 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: T 5-4.
East Clarendon 65 Carvers Bay 51TURBEVILLE , S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a game-high 29 points.
Teammate Valinica Garris added 13 points.
Carvers Bay’s Zanish Rush scored a team-high 18 points.
CB 8 7 9 27 — 51
EC 18 22 12 13 — 65
CARVERS BAY (51)
Reed 3, Chandler 6, Myers 8, Ripley 2, Zanish Rush 18, Dymond Coles 14.
EAST CLARENDON (65)
Talaysia Cooper 29, Valinica Garris 13, Rhamey Floyd 11, Wilson 6, McElveen 2, Rush 2.
Kingstree 43 Johnsonville 36
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Keyonie Mention scored a team-high 10 points.
Johnsonville’s Taniya Timmons scored a game-high 17 points.
K 14 15 7 7 — 43
J 9 11 8 8 — 36
JOHNSONVILLE (36)
Taniya Timmons 17, Brown 3, Verner 2, Ny’Asia Graham 11, Eaddy 3.
KINGSTREE (43)
McGee 8, Gamble 8, Keyonie Mention 10, Murphy 2, Houston 5, Goodwin 1, Ka. Mention 6, Barr 3.
Pee Dee Academy 54 Conway Christian 36
CONWAY , S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Jenna Wade Zeman scored a game-high 14 points.
PDA 17 10 17 10 — 54
CC 2 8 10 6 — 36
PEE DEE ACADEMY (54)
Jenna Wade Zeman 14, L. Martin 9, A. Martin 7, Briley 8, Earnhardt 6, Johnson 5, Smith 2, Harrelson 3.
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will host TKA at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: PDA 3-5.
Lee Central 71 Lakewood 45BISHOPVILLE , S.C. — Lee Central’s Kendra Lesane scored a game-high 27 points.
Teammate Tashanna Harris added 16 points and Keionyah Dennis added 14 points.
L 11 16 8 10 — 45
LC 20 18 21 12 — 71
LEE CENTRAL (71)
Reddick 4, Jada Rogers 10, Keionyah Dennis 14, Tashanna Harris 16, Kendra Lesane 27.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host Lewisville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORD: LC 7-4, 2-0 Region 4-2A.
Florence Christ. 46 Thomas Sumter 17
SUMTER , S.C. — Florence Christian’s McKenzie Feagin scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammate Corley Keefe added 12 points.
FCS 17 6 14 9 — 46
TSA 5 5 5 2 — 17
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (46)
McKenzie Feagin 13, Sterling 6, Broach 1, Williams 2, Corley Keefe 12, Stewart 5, Dersch 4, Eason 3.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
RECORD: FCS 6-0.
Latta 62 Andrews 42LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Ri’Ana Green scored a game-high 17 points.
Teammate Moya McDuffie added 13 points.
A 9 6 12 15 — 42
L 11 20 13 18 — 62
LATTA (62)
Moya McDuffie 13, Wheeler 8, Ri’Ana Green 17, Burdsall 4, Gordon 4, Berry 8, Grice 8.
LATE MONDAY Boys’ Basketball Buford 38 McBee 24
LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee’s Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.
M 3 7 10 4 — 24
B 7 11 10 10 — 38
McBEE (24)
Devon Bristow 12, Boyle 2, Brigman 6, Truell 2, Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
RECORD: M 3-5.
S. Pointe Christ. 69 Emmanuel 46HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Bryce Johnson scored a team-high 15 points.
SPC 12 17 17 18 — 69
ECS 7 6 14 19 — 46
EMMANUEL (46)
Jones 4, Geddes 5, Powell 9, Bruce Johnson 15, Jacobs 6, Atkinson 2, Coward 5, Batts 2.
Girls’ Basketball Buford 39 McBee 26LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee’s Bella Johnson scored a team-high eight points.
M 4 14 2 6 — 26
B 12 16 3 8 — 39
McBEE (26)
Hickman 7, Williams 2, Peterson 5, Jowers 2, Smith 2, Bella Johnson 8.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
RECORD: M 4-3.
Pinewood Prep 27 Laurence Manning 21
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 11 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (21)
Breanna Boykin 11, Rickenbaker 5, Burns 3, Truett 2.
