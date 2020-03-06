FLORENCE, S.C. — Coach Bobby Jones got win No. 500 at South Florence, as the Bruins defeated Lancaster 5-1 in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence on Saturday.
The Bruins' Gracelyn Flowers went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and an RBI.
L 010 0 — 1 2 4
SF 003 2 — 5 6 2
WP: Peyton Perry (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, ER, 1 K, 1 BB).
LP: Maya Miller (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: SF: Gracelyn Flowers 3-3, 2 B, 3 B, 1 RBI; Larissa Siders 3-3.
<&endagate>
South Florence 14
St. John's 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Katie Catoe went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
SF 932 — 14 13 0
STJ 000 — 0 1 7
WP: Gracelyn Flowers (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, R, ER, 3 K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: SF: Alexis Kirby 2-3, 2 B; Katie Catoe 3-3, 2 B, 3 RBI; Angelle Siders 2-3, 3 B, 2 RBI; Gracelyn Flowers 1-3, 3 B, 1 RBI; Peyton Perry 2-2, 3 B, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Darlington 2
Johnsonville 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington's Maddie Andrews went 3 for 3 with a double at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Johnsonville's Olivia Powell, Laney Evans, and CeCe Lambs each had a hit.
D 001 010 — 2 9 0
J 000 000 — 0 4 2
WP: Madie Andrews (6 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 10 K, BB).
LP: Meghan Dennis (5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTER: D: Naya Jones 3-4, 2B; Katelyn Church 1-4, RBI; Andrews 3-3, 2 B; Ashton Goodwin 1-3; Kierston Stone 1-2. J: Olivia Powell 1-2; Laney Evans 1-3; CeCe Lamb 1-2.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 6
Gilbert 5
FLORENCE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Katie Lee went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
G 130 1 — 5 2 1
EC 060 x — 6 10 0
WP: Maddie Newsome (3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 7 BB).
LEADING HITTER: EC: Hope Azurdia 1-2, 2 B, 1 RBI; Amanda Floyd 1-2, 1 RBI; Hannah Hickman 2-2, 2 B, 1 RBI; Katie Lee 3-3, 2 B, 3 RBI; Newsome 1-2, 2 B.
<&endagate>
Lamar 6
East Clarendon 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lamar's Tatum Weaver went 1 for 2 with a triple and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
East Clarendon's Hannah Hickman went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
L 200 40 — 6 9 0
EC 300 00 — 3 8 1
WP: Tatum Weaver (5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, BB).
LP: Maddie Newsome ( 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTER: L: Weaver 1-2, 3 B, 3 RBI; Kelly Anderson 2-3, 1 RBI; Gracie Blackwell 1-2, 1 RBI; Tyjuana Sumter 1-3, 1 RBI. EC: Katie Lee 2-3, 2 B, 1 RBI; Hannah Hickman 2-3,3 B, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Lewisville 9
East Clarendon 5
FLORENCE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Tristan Azurdia went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
L 000 27 — 9 7 0
EC 002 03 — 5 8 3
WP: Riley Cole (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, BB).
LP: Maddie Newsome (5 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 7 BB).
LEADING HITTER: EC: Tristan Azurdia 2-3, 2 B, 2 RBI; Hannah Hickman 1-3, 2 B, 3 RBI.
<&endagate>
Lamar 4
Williamsburg Academy 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lamar's Hedi Anderson pitched a five inning no-hitter and had five strikeouts at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Teammate Kelly Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double.
WA 000 00 — 0 0 3
L 100 21 — 4 6 0
WP: Hedi Anderson (5 IP, 0 H, R, ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTER: L: Kelly Anderson 2-3, 2B; Hedi Anderson 1-3; Gracie Blackwell 1-2, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Lewisville 8
Lamar 2
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lamar's Tyjuana Sumter went 2 for 2 with a double at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
H 020 1 — 3 3 2
PDA 103 0 — 4 4 2
WP: Riley Cole ( 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2R, 2ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
LP: Tatum Weaver (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTER: L: Tyjuana Sumter 2-2, 2 B; Kaylee Amerson 1-2, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Dillon 5
Marlboro County 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon's Logan Grice went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Marlboro County's Mackenzie Short and Destani Barfield each had a hit.
D 112 01 — 5 4 1
MC 000 00 — 0 2 2
WP: Manasia Sowells (5 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 K, 1 BB).
LP: Mackenzie Kubas (5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB).
LEADING HITTER: D: Logan Grice 2-3, 2 B, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-2, 1 RBI. MC: Mackenzie Short 1-2; Destani Barfield 1-2.
<&endagate>
Dillon 12
Carolina Academy 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillons' Lexie Rodgers went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Carolina Academy's Vandi Timmons went 1 for 1.
D 052 5x — 12 11 0
CA 000 — 0 3 5
WP: Monasia Sowells (3 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 K, 1 BB).
LP: J.Epps (2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTER: D: Logan Grice 1-2, 2B; Lexie Rogers 3-3, 2 2 B, 2 RBI; Abby Bristow 1-3, 3 B, 1 RBI; Jenascia Lester 2-3, 2 RBI. CA: Vandi Timmons 1-1.
<&endagate>
Hartsville 9
Indian Land 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville's Gracie Jordan went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
H 322 2X — 9 10 1
IL 100 00 — 1 3 3
WP:ABI Stokes (4IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 3K, 1BB).
LEADING HITTER: H: Gracie Jordan 3-3, 3 B, 2 RBI; Stokes 3-3, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Marlboro Academy 8
Hartsville 7
FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Madison Carriker went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Hartsville's Blaze McArthur went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI.
H 200 5 — 7 10 3
MA 710 x — 8 8 2
WP: Ragan Liles (4IP, 10H, 7R, 6ER, 4K, 0BB).
LP: Alyssa Poston (1IP, 7H, 7R, 7ER, K, 1 BB)
LEADING HITTER: MA: Madison Carriker 2-2, 3 B, 1 RBI; Jadyn DeHart 2-2, 1 RBI. H: Blaze McArthur 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Emily Woodham 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Chelsea Ghoens 2-2, 2 B.
<&endagate>
OTHER SCORES: Pee Dee Academy defeated Lake View 9-0 at Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
BASEBALL
Northwood Academy 5
Trinity-Byrnes 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trintiy-Byrnes' Caleb Rogers went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
TB 001 000 2 — 3 7 5
NA 302 000 x — 5 4 0
WP: Watkins (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 5 BB).
LP: Caleb Rogers (5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, ER, 4 K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: TB: Caleb Rogers 2-4, 3 RBI; Noah Skeen 1-3; Nick Perry 1-4, 2 B.
NEXT GAME: T-B will host Florence Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORDS: TB 1-5.
<&endagate>
Johnsonville 12
Willaimsburg Academy 11
KINGSTEE, S.C. — Johsnonville's Dawson Chastain went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
Williamsburg Academy's Colby Newton went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
J 000 381 x — 12 5 5
WA 163 010 — 11 7 1
WP:Trevor Cox (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 3 ER, K, 5 BB).
LP: Lee Holliday (3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTER: J: Dawson Chastain 1-3, 2 B, 3 RBI; Kody Hanna 1-4, 2 B. WA: Colby Newton 2-3, RBI.
<&endagate>
Lake City 2
Manning 1
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Lake City's Hilshon Bailey went 2 for 3 with a triple.
Manning's Landon McDaniel went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
LC 200 00 — 2 5 1
M 000 01— 1 1 1
WP: Cam Spates ( 5IP, 1 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, 3 BB).
LP: Sayvion McClary (5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTER: LC: Hilshon Bailey 2-3, 3B; Wesley Hanner 1-2, RBI. M: Landon McDaniel 1-2, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Cheraw 7
Myrtle Beach 2
PAWLEYS ISLANDS, S.C. — Cheraw's Cooper Thurman, McKenny Goodale, Tyson Hall, and Hunter Polson each went 1 for 3 with an RBI at the CTI Invitational at Waccamaw HS.
C 331 00 — 7 5 1
MB 100 01— 2 5 4
WP: McKenny Goodale (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB).
LP: Burgess (2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTER: C: Cooper Thurman 1-3, 1 RBI; Goodale 1-3, 1 RBI; Tyson Hall 1-3, 1 RBI; Hunter Polson 1-3, 1 RBI; Jalen Myers 1-2, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
Pinewood Prep 8
Laurence Manning 3
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Austin Geddings went 2 for 3.
Teammate J.T. Stanley went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
PP 000 404 0 — 8 12 2
LMA 200 000 1 — 3 6 1
WP: Cooper Robinson (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 4 K, 3 BB).
LP: Buddy Gales (2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 3 BB).
LEADING HITTER: LMA: J.T. Stanley 2-3, 1RBI; Gabe Harris 1-4; Austin Geddings 2-3.
<&endagate>
LATE FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Pee Dee Academy 4
Hartsville 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Gracyn Hyatt went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead.
It marked the Red Foxes' first loss since the 2018 Class 4A state championship series to Union County in the decisive third game.
Olivia Martin led Hartsville going 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.
H 020 1 — 3 3 2
PDA 103 0 — 4 4 2
WP: Jordan Perritt (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB).
LP: Alyssa Poston (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: H: Avarie Easter 1-2, 2 RBI; Olivia Martin 1-2, 3 B, RBI. PDA: Gracyn Hyatt 1-2, 2 B, 2 RBI; Bailee Elvington 1-2, 2 B, RBI; Allison Carter 1-2, 2 B, 2 RBI.
<&endagate>
Darlington 6
Lancaster 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington's Naya Jones went 2 for 3 and an RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
H 020 1 — 3 3 2
PDA 103 0 — 4 4 2
WP: Madie Andrews (4 IP, 7 H, R, ER, 4 K, BB).
LP: Maya Miller (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB).
LEADING HITTER: D: Naya Jones 2-3, RBI; Katelyn Church 1-2, RBI; Madie Andrews 1-2; Amber Rogers 1-2; Kierston Stone 1-2, 2 RBI.
<&endagate>
Lake View 10
Marlboro Academy 3
FLORENCE, S.C. — Lake View's Milashia Wheeler went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI at the Pee Dee Pitch-Off at Freedom Florence.
Makayla Parks led Marlboro Academy going 2 for 2 with an RBI.
LV 035 20 — 10 14 3
MA 200 10 — 3 5 2
WP: Hollie Scott (5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB).
LP: Ragan Liles (5 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 K, BB).
LEADING HITTER: LV: Raven Locklear 2-4, 2B; Alex Elliott 2-4, RBI; Baxleigh Arnette 2-3, 2B; Milashia Wheeler 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Zandasia McNeil 2-3, 2 RBI. MA: Makayla Parks 2-2, RBI.
<&endagate>
BASEBALL
Florence Christian 8
Wilson Hall 3
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Clay Bochette went 3 for 4 with a double.
Teammate Philip Hucks went 2 for 5 with three RBI.
FCS 150 110 0 — 8 9 4
WH 200 001 0 — 3 3 1
WP: Lane Ward (5 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB).
LP: Britton Beaslet (2 IP, 5 H, R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB).
SV: Clayton Bochette (1 1/3 IP, H, R, ER, K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTER: FCS: Clay Bochette 3-4, 2B; Philip Hucks 2-5, 3 RBI; Robbie Jordan 1-3, RBI.
<&endagate>
Porter-Gaud 8
Trintiy-Byrnes 6
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Mezzanote went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.
Teammate Noah Skeen and Jacob Adams each went 2 for 3.
TB 300 021 0 — 6 8 4
PG 102 410 x — 8 9 0
WP: Kahn (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB).
LP: Meghan Dennis (5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB).
LEADING HITTER: TB: Jacob Adams 2-3; Noah Skeen 2-3, 1 RBI; Nick Mezzanote 2-4, HR, 1 RBI.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.