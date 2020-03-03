FLORENCE, S.C. — Harm Graham went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead South Florence over West Florence 8-5 in the Pee Dee Invitational on Tuesday night.
Teammate Stone Osborne went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
West Florence's Dylan Snyder went 4 for 4.
SF 200 014 1 — 8 9 0
WF 010 000 4 — 5 12 2
WP: Parker Moore (5IP, 8H, 2R, 2ER, 9K, 3BB).
LP: Clark Driggers (4IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 7K).
LEADING HITTERS: SF: Moore 2-3, 2B; Josh Collins 1-2; Mikey Morris 1-3, 2B; Kevin Brown 1-1, HR, 2RBI; Harm Graham 2-4, 3RBI; Stone Osborne 2-4, 2B, 2RBI. WF: Mac Faile 2-3, 2RBI; Shannon Jackson 1-4; Cross Herbert 1-2, 1RBI; Dylan Snyder 4-4; Josh Williams 3-4.
NEXT GAME: South Florence will travel to Wilson at 6 p.m. today. West Florence will host Darlington at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: SF 2-1. WF 0-3.
Palmetto Christian 7
Carolina Academy 6 (8)
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Carolina Academy's Wheeler Floyd went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Brennan Smith went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
CA 211 000 11 — 6 8 4
PCA 230 000 02 — 1 4 4
WP: Connor Roark (1IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 1K, 1BB).
LP: Logan Miles (1/3IP, 0H, 2E, 1ER, 2BB, 0K).
LEADING HITTERS: CA: Wheeler Floyd 2-4, 2RBI; Coleman Johnson 1-4; Brennan Smith 1-2, 2B, 1RBI; Matt Gaskins 1-4, 1RBI; Austin Brown 2-5.
NEXT GAME: Carolina Academy will host Robert E. Lee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: CA 0-2.
Williamsburg Academy 10
Manning 8
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy's Joe Kellahan went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Teammate Colby Newton went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Manning's Trevin Harrison went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
M 101 031 2 — 8 4 4
WA 340 300 x — 10 11 7
WP: Joe Kellahan (5IP, 2H, 5R, 1ER, 7K, 2BB).
LP: Logan Miles (1/3IP, 0H, 2E, 1ER, 2BB, 0K).
LEADING HITTERS: M: Cam Watford 1-3, 2RBI; Trevin Harrison 2-3, 1RBI. WA: Colby Newton 3-4, 2RBI; Stone Coward 2-3, 1RBI; Reed Tisdale 1-3, 1RBI; Henry Swicord 1-2, 1RBI; Kellahan 3-4, 2RBI.
NEXT GAME: Williamsburg Academy will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. Thursday. Manning will host Johnsonville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: WA 3-0. M 1-1.
