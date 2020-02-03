FLORENCE, S.C. — Albany Wilson scored a team-high 16 points to lead South Florence to a 46-23 win over Saint James on Tuesday night.
Teammate Jaz Lyde added 12 points.
STJ 8 6 3 6 — 23
SF 8 15 15 8 — 46
SOUTH FLORENCE (44)
Albany Wilson 16, Jaz Lyde 12, Sarah Holland 11, Evans 7.
Carolina Forest 49 West Florence 44MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander scored a team-high 18 points.
WF 15 4 10 12 — 44
CF 13 22 5 9 — 49
WEST FLORENCE (44)
Shakayla Cohen 17, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 18, Cook 4, Williamson 5.
Governor’s School 47 Timmonsville 44
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Destiny Benjamin scored a game-high 21 points to lead Governor’s School.
The Eagles defeated the Whirlwinds for the first time ever.
Teammate Bridget Che added 15 points.
Timmonsville’s Makyla Commander scored a team-high 15 points.
T 10 9 13 13 12 — 44
GSSM 4 18 14 11 — 47
TIMMONSVILLE (44)
Graham 7, Scott-Rouse 7, Samuel 1, Hudson 5, Echols 9, Makyla Commander 15.
GSSM (47)
Destiny Benjamin 21, Tankersley 5, Schmidt 2, Emetu 8, Bridget Che 11.
NEXT GAME: GSSM will travel to McBee at 6 p.m. Friday. Timmonsville will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: GSSM 5-4, 2-3 Region 2-A.
Lee Central 72 Lewisville 36
RICHBURG , S.C. — Lee Central’s Kendra Lasane socred a game-high 23 points and had six steals.
Teammate Jada Rogers added 17 points.
LC 20 13 22 17 — 72
L 7 9 10 10 — 36
LEE CENTRAL (72)
N.Reddick 5, Jada Rogers 17, Dennis 6, TaShanna Harris 14, Burroughs 2, Jenkins 3, Kendra Lasane 23, Johnson 2.
Lake View 49 Pee Dee Academy 19
LAKE VIEW , S.C. — Lake View’s Gwendasia Page scored a game-high eight points.
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a team-high seven points.
PDA 8 3 2 6 — 19
LV 16 9 16 8 — 49
PEE DEE ACADEMY (19)
Ashley Martin 7, Zeman 4, Briley 4, Earnhardt 2, Smith 2.
LAKE VIEW (49)
Wheeler 5, McNeil 6, Henburgh 6, Williams 3, Gwendasia Page 8, Hamilton 5, Mace 2, Nesmith 3, Waters 7, Ford 4.
Florence Christian 62 Heathwood Hall 34FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Teammate Corley Keefe added 16 points.
HH 11 6 6 11 — 34
FCS 16 21 14 11 — 62
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (62)
Feagin 9, Sterling 1, Broach 2, Williams 7, Corley Keefe 16, Kylie Stewart 18, Dersch 2, Eason 7.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Orangeburg Prep at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
RECORDS: FCS 15-1, 4-1 SCISA 3-3A.
Marion 38 Loris 20MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Keyla Britt and Tonaja Lester each scored a team-high nine points.
L 4 5 5 6 — 20
M 3 14 13 8 — 38
MARION (38)
Keyla Britt 9, Barnes 2, Howard 2, K. Davis 4, Tonaja Lester 9, P. Davis 8, Rogers 4.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Aynor at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: M 22-0, 7-0 Region 6-3A.
Cheraw 27 Aynor 26
Cheraw, S.C. — Cheraw’s Myshuna Worrell scored a team-high 13 points.
A 11 7 4 4 — 26
C 3 4 8 12 — 27
CHERAW (27)
S.Brown 4, A. Brown 4, Robertson 2, Myshauna Worrell 13, Streater 2, Gary 2.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Dillon at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: C 1-19, 1-6 Region 6-3A.
Dillon 55 Lake City 24DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a game-high 12 points.
Lake City’s Jada Dickinson scored a team-high 10 points.
LC 6 4 9 5 — 24
D 21 11 17 6 — 55
LAKE CITY (24)
Montgomery 3, Clark 4, Barr 1, Jada Dickson 10, Burgess 3, Black 3.
DILLON (55)
Wright 2, Chyna Pouncey 12, Gordon 4, Hines 4, Bell 8, Simmons 2, Goodwin 2, Lane 4, James 2, Stamps 4, Adrianna Ervin 11.
NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Dillon at 6 p.m. Friday. Lake City will travel to Loris at 6 p.m.
RECORDS: D 12-3, 6-1 Region 6-3A. LC 2-14, 2-5 Region 6-3A.
Latta 61 Carvers Bay 55
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Latta’s Riana Green scored a game-high 25 points.
Teammate Moya McDuffie added 21 points.
Dymon Coles led Carvers Bay with 18 points.
L 10 25 12 14 — 61
CB 13 9 14 20— 55
LATTA (24)
Moya McDuffie 21, Wheeler 7, Riana Green 25, Burdsall 2, Gordon 2, Berry 2, Hayes 2.
CARVERS BAY (55)
Dymon Coles 18, Rush 8, Moore 19, Weston 1, Reed 3, Chandler 3, Myers 5, Ripley 1.
Mullins 73 Johnsonville 24JOHNSONVILLE , S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a game-high 16 points.
Johnsonville’s Taniya Timmons scored a team-high seven points.
M 24 19 17 13 — 73
J 4 3 1 6 — 14
MULLINS (73)
Jada Swinton 14, Reed 7, Friday 8, Jen’Lea Nichols 16, Tamiesha Lasane 11, Phillips 7, Lewis 2, Moreles 8.
JOHNSONVILLE (14)
Wilson 3, Taniya Timmons 7, Graham 4.
N. Myrtle Beach 52 Darlington 29NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Darlington’s Shamiya Jackson and Tahleya Mayze each scored a team-high eight points.
D 8 0 14 7 — 29
NMB 9 14 13 16 — 52
DARLINGTON (29)
Davis 2, Montgomery 2, McPhail 4, Shamiya Jackson 8, Jones 2, Gee 1, Tahleya Mayze 8, Joseph 2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will host Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
Maranatha 40 Emmanuel 24FLORENCE , S.C. — Maranatha’s Gracen Davis scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
ECS 2 2 5 5 — 14
MCS 13 10 15 12 — 40
EMMANUEL (14)
Beck 8, Clark 4, Stuckey 2.
MARANATHA (40)
Gracen Davis 24, Ray 2, Reel 6, Lambert 2, Atkinson 8, Daniel 3, S. Spencer 3, G. Spencer 2.
RECORDS: MCS 11-2, 5-1 SCACS Class 2A.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Maranatha 69 Emmanuel 37
FLORENCE , S.C. — Maranatha’s Dalton Jones scored a game-high 16 points.
Emmanuel’s Dalton Jones scored a team-high 11 points.
ECS 6 9 11 11 — 37
MCS 16 20 20 13 — 69
EMMANUEL (37)
Dalton Jones 11, Howell 7, Johnson 4, Jacobs 5, Atkinson 3, Hendrix 1, Coward 2, Batts 4.
MARANATHA (69)
Bryan Daniel 11, Byars 8 , Carson Ward 12, Bradley Reel 10, Grant Hanna 16, Bevan 3, Simmons 9.
RECORDS: MCS 9-4, 6-0 SCACS Class 2A.
Pee Dee Academy 49 Lake View 40LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 16 points.
Lake View’s Ja’Montrell Waters scored a team-high 12 points.
PDA 9 13 9 14 — 49
LV 10 8 13 9 — 40
PEE DEE ACADEMY (49)
Connor Garris 11, Gasque 2, Oakley 3, Hudson Spivey 16, Cam Weston 13.
LAKE VIEW (40)
J.Ford 4, D.Ford 3, Reaves 5, Ja’Montrell Waters 12, Dylan Bullock 3, Bethea 9, Inman 4.
LATE MONDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL Pee Dee Academy 68 Williamsburg Acad. 26
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 14 points. Teammate Caleb Oakley added 13.
Williamsburg Academy’s Trey Price scored a team-high eight.
PDA 20 16 15 17 — 68
WA 6 8 5 7 — 26
PEE DEE ACADEMY (68)
Cam Weston 14, Caleb Oakley 13, Garris 7, Gasque 9, Caulder 6, Spivey 7, Barker 4, Estes 4.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (26)
Trey Price 8, Swicord 3, Brown 5, Tanner 6, Floyd 2, Holiday 2.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. today. Williamsburg Academy will host Palmetto Christian at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: PDA 11-3, 5-2 SCISA Region 4-2A.
