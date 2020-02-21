MARION, S.C. — A.J. Vaught scored a team-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Wade Hampton defeated Marion 67-57 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday.
Teammate T.J. Sanders added 14 points.
The Red Devils outscored Marion 46-29 in the second half after trailing 28-21 at the half.
WH 11 10 20 26 — 67
M 13 15 10 19 — 57
MARION (57)
McCullough 2, A.J. Vaught 20, T.J. Sanders 14, D’Vonte Allen 1, Charles 3, Mac Washington 13, D. W. Allen 2, Davis 2.
RECORDS: M 18-9.
Manning 64 Ridgeland-Hardeeville 36RIDGELAND, S.C. — Manning’s Leondria Nelson scored a team-high 18 points in the Class 3A playoffs.
Teammate Xavier Hicks added 16 points.
M 2 15 24 23 — 64
RH 8 9 11 6 — 36
MANNING (64)
Leondria Nelson 18, J.Hilton 4, Brown 2, Xavier Hicks 16, Smith 3, Fletcher 5, Felder 5.
RECORD: M 16-9.
Wagener-Salley 62 Timmonsville 57WAGENER, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor scored a game-high 29 points in the Class A playoffs.
The Whirlwinds’ season ends at 13-10.
T 12 15 14 16 — 57
WS 15 9 12 26 — 62
TIMMONSVILLE (62)
Christian Taylor 29, Lowery 6, Tim Washington 17, Fleming 1, Foe 3, Grenne 1.
Dillon Christian 66 Northside Christian 54SUMTER, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Weston Glassgow scored a game-high 27 points in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
NC 10 8 13 23 — 54
DCS 13 15 20 18 — 66
DILLON CHRISTIAN (66)
Heasley 3, Campbell 1, Brewington 2, Bethea 4, Duran 8, Weston Glassgow 27, Norman 8, Bailey 9, Singletary 4
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Whale Branch 51 Kingstree 31
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah Gamble scored a team-high 11 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Jaguars’ season ends at 5-17.
K 7 11 10 3 — 31
WB 15 5 13 18 — 51
KINGSTREE (31)
Takiyah McGee 11, Gamble 3, Houston 5, Goodwin 5, K.Mention 4, Barr 2.
Denmark-Olar 42 McBee 37DENMARK , S.C. — McBee’s Tyneshia Hickman and Stormy Harper each scored a game -high 16 points in the Class A playoffs.
The Panthers end the season at 10-7.
M 16 4 11 6 — 37
DO 5 9 10 10— 42
McBEE (42)
Tyneshia Hickman 16, Stormy Harper 16, Johnson 5.
Christ Church 53 Lee Central 41GREENVILLE , S.C. — Lee Central’s Kendra Lesane scored a team-high 16 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Stallions end the year at 23-5.
LC 9 8 17 7 — 41
CC 12 19 10 10 — 51
LEE CENTRAL (41)
Kendra Lesane 16, Tashanna Harris 15, Keionyah Dennis 6, Rogers 4.
