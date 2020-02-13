MARION, S.C. -- Region 6-3A named Marion's Leon Johnson and Crasten Davis as its boys' and girls' coaches of the year.
Cheraw's Marshall Myers is the boys' region player of the year, and Dillon's Jykya Bell was recognized as the region's top girls' player.
BOYS
First Team Local Players
Marshall Myers (Cheraw); T.J. Sanders (Marion); Malik Hailey (Lake City); Mac Washington (Marion).
Second Team Local Players
E.J. McClam (Lake City); Hilshon Bailey (Lake City); Brennen Reaves (Dillon); A.J. Vaught (Marion); Jonathan Gordon (Cheraw); Devin Gillespie (Cheraw);Saequan McCullough (Marion).
GIRLS
First Team Local Players
Jykya Bell (Dillon); Mariah Moody (Marion); Keyla Britt (Marion), Kimmie Barnes (Marion), Shantazia Gordon (Dillon); Jada Dickson (Lake City); Amber Boan (Cheraw).
Johnsonville's Avant,
EC's Calvin honored
Region 7-2A honored Johnsonville's Harris Avant as its boys' basketball coach of the year, and East Clarendon's Tyjhai Calvin is its top boys' player.
BOYS
First Team Local Players
Tyjhai Calvin (East Clarendon), Quez Lewis (Johnsonville), Jy Deas (Carvers Bay), C.J. Gilchrist (Mullins), Cyrus Ellison (Hannah-Pamplico), Trevon Miles (Latta), N'Chez Alston (Kingstree).
Second Team Local Players
Savion Graves (Johnsonville), Kherius Cross (Mullins), Tevon Young (Carvers Bay), Marquis Pearson (East Clarendon).
Third Team Local Players
Keyon Wilson (East Clarendon), Rashwn Moore (Johnsonville), Tyler Sanivil (Mullins).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson 45
Lee Central 28
KERSHAW, S.C. — Lee Central's Tashanna Davis scored a team-high nine points.
The Stallions finished second in Region 4-2A.
LC 7 6 10 5— 28
AJ 8 9 14 14— 45
LEE CENTRAL (28)
Charles 2, Rembert 6, Rogers 7, Tashanna Harris 9, Lesane 4.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will host TBA
RECORDS: FCS 7-16, 1-7 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Chesterfield 57
Lewisville 28
RICHBURG, S.C. — Chesterfield's Raeligh Rivers and Briante Lockhart each scored a game-high 13 points.
C 10 16 16 15 — 57
L 6 4 14 4 — 28
CHESTERFIELD (57)
Raeleigh Rivers 13, Shannon 3, Gordon 4, Turnagae 2, Amelia Gainey 10, Kierra Diggs 11, Johnson 1, Briante Lockhart 13.
RECORDS: C 8-12, 3-9 Region 4-2A
LATE THURSDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 64
Orangeburg Prep 48
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Ford scored a game-high 18 points, followed by Jordan Jones with 14.
TRINITY- BYRNES (64)
Saragba 8, McLeod 2, Scott 9, Jordan Jones 14, Nick Ford 18, Ellis 2, Epps 1, Edwards 3, Coletrain 3, Folse 3.
NEXT GAME: TB will play winner of the FCS/WH at SCISA Class 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center at TBA Monday.
RECORDS: TB 19-6, 8-0 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Wilson Hall 50
Florence Christian 40
SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian's Jackson Gray scored a team-high 11 points.
FCS 6 11 10 13 — 40
WH 8 12 12 18 — 50
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (40)
Jackson Gray 11, Bochette 9, Johnson 7, Gibbs 6, Shelley 3, Kelly 2, Smith 2.
NEXT GAME: FCS will play Wilson Hall in SCISA Region 3-3A playin game at Trinity-Byrnes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
RECORDS: FCS 7-16, 1-7 SCISA Region 3-3A.
Pee Dee Academy 60
Robert E. Lee 35
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Gabe Estes scored a game-high 13 points. Teammate Hudson Spivey added 10.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (60)
Garris 7, Gasque 5, Oakley 9, Caulder 9, Carter 5, Hudson Spivey 10, Weston 9, Gabe Estes 13.
RECORDS: PDA 13-4, 6-3 SCISA Region 4-2A.
Lake View 62
Dillon Christian 61
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Correus Ford scored a game-high 28 points.
Dillon Christian's Adam Norman scored a team-high 18.
DCS 18 11 19 13 — 61
LV 19 16 13 14— 62
DILLON CHRISTIAN (61)
Philip Campbell 10, Brewington 5, Bethea 2, Josh Duran 14, Glasgow 8, Adam Norman 18, Bailey 4.
LAKE VIEW (62)
Ja'Correus Ford 28, D.Ford 2, Jiqyale Reaves 11, D.J. Bethea 12, Inman 5, Johnson 8.
OTHER SCORES: The King's Academy defeated Marlboro Academy 62-47.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lake View 51
Dillon Christian 20
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View's Ja'Niyah Waters scored a game-high 18 points.
Dillon Christian's Grace Dubose scored a team-high 14 points.
DCS 6 7 2 5 — 20
LV 18 10 13 10 — 51
DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)
Collins 3, Britt 2, Grace Dubose 14, Martin 1.
LAKE VIEW (51)
K.Page 4 , ZanDasia McNeil 10, Henburgh 4, Williams 3, G.Page 4, Hamilton 2, Ja'Niyah Waters 18, Nesmith 6.
Marlboro Academy 52
The King's Academy 43
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy's Ragan Liles scored a team-high 14 points.
The King's Academy's Audrey Beaton scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
TKA 9 14 5 14— 43
MA 8 17 11 16 — 52
THE KING'S ACADEMY (43)
Audrey Beaton 25, Hoover 8, Eaddy 5, Cooner 5.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (52)
McLaurin 8, M. Liles 7, Sara White 11, Smith 7, Blackmon 2, Walters 2, Ragan Liles 14.
Orangeburg Prep 48
Trinity-Byrnes 38
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Trinity- Byrnes' McKenzie Davis and Kinady Pierce each scored a team-high 13 points.
TRINITY- BYRNES (38)
McKenzie Davis 13, Kinady Pierce 13, Tatum 6, Davis 1, Howle 5.
