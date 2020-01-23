MULLINS, S.C. — Cam Weston scored a game-high 13 points to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 53-18 win over Marlboro Academy on Thursday night.
Connor Gasque added 10 points for the Golden Eagles.
Jackson Quick led Marlboro Academy with seven points.
MA 8 4 2 4 — 18
PDA 21 9 15 8 — 53
MARLBORO ACADEMY (18)
Braswell 3, Ratley 4, Terry 1, Jackson Quick 6, Dean 2, Frye 2.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (53)
Cam Weston 13, Estes 2, Spivey 7, Connor Gasque 10, Garris 2, Carter 2, Caulder 5, Oakley 8, Barker 4.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to TKA at 6:30 p.m. today. MA will host Green Sea Floyds at 6 p.m. today.
RECORDS: PDA 7-2, 3-1 SCISA REGION 4-2A. MA 3-8, 0-5 SCISA Region 4-2A.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Marlboro Academy 35 Pee Dee Academy 25
MULLINS, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Ragan Liles scored a team-high 10 points.
The Dragons outscored Pee Dee Academy 23-9 in the first half.
Pee Dee Acadmey’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 12 points.
MA 12 11 7 5 — 35
PDA 6 3 3 13 — 25
MARLBORO ACADEMY (35)
Ragan Liles 10, Smith 8, Blackmon 8, White 4, McLaughlin 3, M. Liles 1, Carmichael 1.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (25)
Ashley Martin 12, Johnson 4, Harrelson 2, L.Martin 2, Briley 2, Earnhardt 2, Anderson 1.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to TKA at 6:30 p.m. today.
RECORDS: PDA 4-8, 0-3 SCISA REGION 4-2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.