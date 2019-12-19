MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Loyal McQueen scored a career-high 51 points and tied the SCHSL second-most three-pointers made with 11 to lead Wilson to a 92-63 win over Myers Park (N.C.) in the Pat Summit Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Thursday in girls’ basketball.
Teammate El Johnson added 18 points.
W 43 49 — 92
MP 40 23— 63
WILSON (92)
Blakeney 2, K. Washington 5, J. Washington 8, Loyal McQueen 51, El Johnson 18, Hayse 5, Rogers 3.
NEXT GAME : Wilson will play Ashley (N.C.) in the Pat Summit Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center at 2:45 p.m. today.
Ashley (N.C.) 53 East Clarendon 46
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper scored a team-high 36 points in the Pat Summit Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center.
EC 27 19 — 46
A 39 14 — 53
EAST CLARENDON (46)
Talaysia Cooper 36, Garris 2, Floyd 8.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play Ashley (N.C.) in the Pat Summit Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center at 11:30 a.m. today.
Carrollton (Ga.) 64 Mullins 26
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Mullins’ Jen’Lea and Nykera Lewis scored a team-high 10 points each in the Kay Yow Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center.
C 37 27 — 64
M 18 8 — 26
MULLINS (26)
Friday 2, Jen’Lea Nichols 10, Lasane 4, Nykera Lewis 10.
RECORDS: 3-4, 0-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will play Dorman in the Kay Yow Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center at 10 a.m. today.
A.C. Flora 43 Latta 34
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a team-high 17 points Kay Yow Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center.
The Vikings were outscored 26-15 in the second half after leading 19-17 at the half.
ACF 17 26 — 43
L 19 15 — 34
LATTA (34)
Moya McDuffie 17, Wheeler 1, Green 6, Burdsall 5, Gordon 2, Hayes 3
NEXT GAME: Latta will play Loris in the Kay Yow Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center at 11:45 a.m. today.
N. Mecklenburg (N.C.) 67 Manning 30MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Manning’s Meaha Jones scored a team-high 10 points in the Andy Landers Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center.
M 16 14 — 30
NM 37 30 — 67
MANNING (30)
Measha Jones 10, Smiling 8, Wilson 4, Bell 4, Andrews 3, Dow 1.
NEXT GAME: Manning will play Glynn Academy (Ga.) in the Andy Landers Division at CrestCom Beach Ball Tournament at MB Sports Center at 10 a.m. today.
Hartsville 70 Trinity-Byrnes 40
MARION, S.C. — Hartsville’s Lauren Thomas scored a game-high 16 points at A&J Tournament at Marion HS.
Teammate Jazolyn Pendergrass added 12 points.
Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis scored a team-high 15 points.
H 19 20 17 14 — 70
T-B 15 2 12 11 — 40
HARTSVILLE (70)
Knox 9, Benjamin 9, Bryomia Hudson 11, Lauren Thomas 16, Shaw 2, Sutton 6, Jazolyn Pendergrass 12, Addison 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (40)
McKenzie Davis 15, Kinady Pierce 11, Tatum 9, Howell 3, Casstevens 2.
Pu
rnell Swett (N.C.) 43 Dillon 40
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Dillon’s Jykya Bell scored a team-high 24 points at Robeson County (N.C.) Shootout at Purnell Swett HS.
D 11 6 13 10— 40
PS 9 11 13 10 — 43
DILLON (40)
Jykya Bell 24, Pouncey 7, S. Gordon 3, Goodwin 5, Ervin 1.
South Florence 63 Lake City 32FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Albany Wilson scored a game-high 25 points.
Lake City’s Jada Dickson had 10 points.
LC 9 5 6 12— 32
SF 19 17 13 14 — 63
SOUTH FLORENCE (63)
Zayniah Snow 12, Albany Wilson 25, Horstead 2, Holland 5, Reaves 7, Takalya Borden 12.
LAKE CITY (32)
Montgomery 7, Barr 2, Jada Dickson 10, Burgess 4, Leiter 4, Frierson 2, Black 3.
West Florence 32 Darlington 31FLORENCE , S.C. — West Florence’s Zy’Breayziel Alexander scored a game-high 11 points.
Darlington’s Asani Davis also scored a game-high 11 points.
D 7 3 11 10— 31
WF 11 5 12 4 — 32
DARLINGTON (31)
Asani Davis 11, Jackson 2, McPhail 4, Montgomery 3, Mayze 1, Joseph 6, Gee 1, Jones 3.
WEST FLORENCE (32)
Zy’Breayziel Alexander 11, Cohen 7, Felder 2, Cook 2, Williamson 5, Dawson 5.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Marlboro County 66 Elevation Prep 51
ROCK HILL, S.C. — DreVeon Scott scored a game-high 17 points at Y.C. Winborn Tournament at Rock Hill HS.
Teammate Ryan Dupree added 14 points.
MC 17 21 10 18 —66
EP 11 14 11 15— 51
MARLBORO COUNTY (66)
Oliver 4, McCoy 8, Ryan Dupree 14, DreVeon Scott 17, Lucas 7, Leviner 2, Morris 2, Brown 5.
