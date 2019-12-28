KERSHAW, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Jasmine Norman scored a team-high 22 point to lead Marlboro County in a 61-56 win over Andrew Jackson in the Comporium Christmas Tournament Championship game at Andrew Jackson HS on Saturday.
Teammate Tysonia Lowe added 14 points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 33-24 in second half after trailing 32-28 at the break.
MC 16 12 24 9 — 61
AJ 9 23 9 15 — 56
MARLBORO COUNTY (61)
Bridges 8, Jasmine Norman 22, James 7, Ashwood 8, Tysonia Lowe 14, Oliver 2.
Andrews 36 Kingstree 17
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a team-high five points in the championship game of the Lake City HS Christmas Tournament.
Andrews avenges the 40-37 loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 20.
KINGSTREE (17)
Takiyah McGee 5, Gamble 1, K.Mention 2, Burgess 4, Murphy 3,K.Mention 3.
Manning 57 Lakeside (Ga.) 47
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Manning’s Measha Jones scored a game-high 20 points at the Blue Star Invitational American Challenge Bracket at Rock Hill Sports Center.
Teammate Lativa Wilson added 14 points.
M 9 9 12 27 — 57
L 14 10 17 6 — 47
MANNING (57)
Measha Jones 20, Dow 2, Gourdine 2, Logan 2, Lativa Wilson 14, Junious 3, Myisha Smiling 12.
NEXT GAME: Manning will play Westfield (Va.) in the Bluestar Invitational American Challenge Bracket at Rock Hill Sports Center at 2 p.m. Monday.
RECORDS: M 9-2.
Lake City 37 Carolina Academy 34
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s Jada Dickinson scored a team-high eight points at the Lake City Christmas Invitational.
Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons scored a game-high 12 points.
CA 11 5 9 9 — 34
LC 16 7 5 9— 37
CAROLINA ACADEMY (34)
Cameron 4, Welch 3, Amos 3, Yarborough 6, Epps 2, Vandi Timmons 12, Sims 4.
LAKE CITY (37)
Montgomery 4, Clark 4, Jada Dickinson 8, Green 2, Braham 2, Frierson 6, Barr 5, Black 4.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to South Florence at 6 p.m. Jan.7. Carolina Academy will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Jan. 10.
RECORDS: LC 2-7. CA 2-7.
Carvers Bay 39 St. James 35
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 15 points at the Waccamaw Holiday Tournament at Waccamaw HS.
CB 1 15 15 8 — 39
STJ 9 11 10 5 — 35
CARVERS BAY (39)
Reed 6, Chandler 4, Myers 4, Zaniah Rush 15, Coles 8, Keith 2.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will travel to East Clarendon at 6 p.m. Jan.7.
RECORDS: CB 6-4, 1-1 Region 7-2A.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Timmonsville 59 Carolina Academy 36
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Elijah Foe scored a game-high 15 points at the Lake City Christmas Invitational at Lake City HS.
Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye also scored a game-high 15 points.
T 9 16 11 23 — 59
CA 6 10 7 13 — 36
TIMMONSVILLE (59)
Christian Taylor 14, Lowery 4, Washington 5, Fleming 7, Garner 5, Elijah Foe 15, Eaddy 5, Dudley 3.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (36)
Matt Joye 15, Wilder 9, Matthews 4, Gaskins 4, Castles 2.
Lake View 56 Chesterfield 49
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Lake View’s Motrell Waters scored a team-high 17 points in the seventh-place game at the Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Chesterfield’s Du’Shaun Ellison scored a game-high 22 points.
LV 10 11 18 17 — 56
C 5 15 9 20 — 49
LAKE VIEW (56)
McInnis 4, Da’Correus Ford 4, Jiqyle Reaves 16, Montrell Waters 17, Bethea 5, Inman 8, Johnson 4.
CHESTERFIELD (49)
J.Thompson 1, Du’Shaun Ellison 22, Trey Streater 10, Stafford 5, DuShaun Thompson 11.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host Lamar at 6 p.m. Jan.7. Chesrterfield will host McBee at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: C 4-7, 1-1 Region 7-2A. LV 2-6.
Covenant Day (N.C.) 72 Manning 42
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a team-high 14 points in the Blue Star Invitational American Challenge Bracket at the Rock Hill Sports Center.
Teammate Jaquan Fletcher added 12 points.
CC 19 13 19 21 — 72
M 8 12 10 12— 42
MANNING (42)
Jaquan Fletcher 12, Justin Daniels 14, Hilton 2, Xavier Hicks 10, Pringle 2.
NEXT GAME: Manning vs. TBA at Blue Star Invitational American Challenge Bracket at TBA Monday.
RECORDS: M 7-4.
Cheraw 77 Carvers Bay 67
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Cheraw’s Marshall Myers scored a game-high 37 points in the fifth-place game at the Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored a team-high 22 points.
CB 9 17 17 24 — 67
C 13 29 25 10 — 77
CARVERS BAY (67)
Young 6, Bell 8, Weaver 4, Lance 3, Moore 4, Brockington 1, M.J. Bromell 22, Jy Deas 17, J.Walker 4.
CHERAW (77)
Marshall Myers 37, Devin Gillespie 15, Watson 8, Jonathan Gordon 10, Burch 4.
Rockdale County (Ga.) 72 East Clarendon 52
EVANS, Ga. — East Clarendon’s Kevon Wilson scored a team-high 14 points in the Evans (Ga.) HS tournament third-place game.
Teammate Landon Strickland added 11 points.
RC 21 13 21 17 — 72
EC 16 15 11 10— 52
EAST CLARENDON (52)
Kevon Wilson 14, Landon Strickland 11, Pearson 8, J.Wilson 7, Bryant 6, Odom 3, Cooper 2, Barringer 1.
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 54 Piedmont (N.C.) 40
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Amarion Coletrain finished with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block at the Chesterfield Tournament.
Teammate Jordan Jones added 18 points.
T-B 17 11 11 15 — 54
P 11 10 9 10 — 40
TRINITY-BYRNES (54)
Amarion Coletrain 20, Edwards 2, Ford 6, Jordan Jones 18, McLeod 6, Saragba 2.
Scott’s Branch 58 C.E. Murray 41
SUMTER, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Sonai Edwards scored a team-high 13 points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
SB 21 27 — 58
CEM 19 22 — 41
C.E. MURRAY (41)
Scott 3, N.Grant 4, Izzard 3, Reed 4, Evans 3, Sonai Edwards 13, Q.Grant 2, Singletary 2, Tisadale 2, Meyers 1.
Lake City 69 Timmonsville 40
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City’s DeMario Howard scored a game-high 18 points at the Lake City Christmas Tournament.
Teammate E.J. McClam and Malik Hailey each scored 11 points.
Timmonsville’s Elijah Foe scored a team-high 17.
T 13 9 8 10 — 40
LC 18 17 11 23 — 69
TIMMONSVILLE (40)
Elijah Foe 17, Eaddy 3, McNeil 2, Gardner 1, Fleming 2, Washington 8, Taylor 7.
LAKE CITY (69)
McIntosh 4, Malik Hailey 11, E.J. McClam 11, DeMario Howard 18, Frierson 6, Alston 3, Bailey 4, Franklin 4, Matthews 2, Burgess 2, Johnson 4, Caldwell 2.
Waccamaw 77
Hannah-Pamplico 38
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high 14 points at the Waccamaw Holiday Tournament.
H-P 12 4 17 5 — 38
W 16 20 26 15 —77
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (38)
Davian Coaxum 11, Cyrus Ellison 14, Graham 3, Davis 2, Calcutt 2, Mincey 2.
Carvers Bay 63
Chesterfield 37
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a game-high 26 points at the Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Chesterfield’s Du’Shaun Thompson scored a team-high 12 points.
C 11 5 14 7 — 37
CB 17 17 16 13 — 77
CHESTERFIELD (37)
Thompson 2, Ellison 5, Turnage 3, Streater 4, Stafford 7, Du’Shaun Thompson 12, Melton 4.
CARVERS BAY (63)
Young 4, Bell 4, Washington 2, Moore 5,Smalls 4, Brockington 4, Joshua Walker 2, Bromell 7, Jy Deas 26, Ja. Walker 6.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Pa.) 84
Manning 70
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Manning’s Jaquan Fletcher scored a team-high 15 points at the Blue Star High School Invitational American Tournament at Rock Hill.
M 9 25 12 24 — 70
PW 28 12 20 14 —84
MANNING (70)
Leondria Nelson 12, Hilton 7, Jaquan Fletcher 15, Justin Daniels 11, Xavier Hicks 10, Cubit 2.
Evans (Ga.) 73
East Clarendon 42
EVANS, Ga. — East Clarendon’s Marquis Pearson and Landon Strickland each scored a team-high seven points at the Evans (Ga.) basketball tournament.
EC 6 12 12 12 — 42
E 18 20 20 15 — 73
EAST CLARENDON (42)
Calvin 6, J.Wilson 5, K.Wilson 6, Landon Strickland 7, Marquis Pearson 7, Bryant 2, McFadden 3, Barringer 2, Odom 2, Cooper 2, Baker 2.
Dillon Christian 74
West Bladen (N.C.) 49
BLADENBORO, N.C. — Dillon Christian’s Weston Glassgow scored a game-high 28 points at Adidas Tournament at West Bladen HS.
Teamate Adam Norman added 16 points.
DCS 13 22 18 21 — 74
WB 7 11 22 9— 49
DILLON CHRISTIAN (74)
Campbell 9, Ethan Brewington 10, Bethea 7, Duran 4, Weston Glassgow 28, Adam Norman 16.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crestwood 57
Lamar 19
SUMTER, S.C. — Lamar’s Lakayla Peoples scored a team-high nine points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
C 27 30 — 57
L 7 12 — 19
LAMAR (19)
Lakayla Peoples 9, Stephens 2, Robisnon 6, Ham 2.
Hartsville 59
Blythewood 47
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a team-high 20 points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
Ameonta Sutton added 16 points for the Red Foxes.
H 23 36 — 59
B 18 29 — 47
HARTSVILLE (59)
Knox 6, Benjamin 4, Hudson 6, Thomas 4, Brown 3, Ameonta Sutton 16, Jazolyn Pendergrass 20.
Hartsville 69
Lamar 46
SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored 31 points and she made nine 3-pointers at the District IX tournament at Morris College.
Lamar’s Dea’Quashia Robinson scored a team-high 19 points.
H 43 26 — 69
L 23 23 — 46
MANNING (70)
Benjamin 7, Jazolyn Pendergrass 31, Hudson 5, Lauren Thomas 11, Garrett 4, Sutton 9.
LAMAR (46)
Peoples 5, Myasia Stephens 10, Dea’Quashia Robinson 19, Gates 6, Ham 7.
Carvers Bay 62
Waccamaw 46
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Zaniah Rush scored a game-high 20 points at the Waccamaw Holiday Tournament.
CB 14 18 19 11 — 62
W 13 12 10 11 —46
CARVERS BAY (62)
Keith 6, Coles 4, Zaniah Rush 20, Ripley 4, Reed 7, Zhame Chandler 10, Myers 6.
