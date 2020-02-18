BENNETTSVILLE— Dre Scott scored a team-high 14 points to lead Marlboro County’s boys’ basketball team to a 62-50 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the Class 4A playoffs Wednesday.
Bulldog teammate Devonta Oilver added 13 points.
OW 5 5 16 24 — 50
MC 16 18 7 21 — 62
MARLBORO COUNTY (62)
Devonta Oliver 13, Bostic 2, McCoy 8, Dupree 2, Dre Scott 14, Leviner 6, Wesley Brown 10, Thomas 5, Adams 2.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Darlington at Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday.
RECORDS:MC 19-7.
A.C. Flora 54 Hartsville 45
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 17 points in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
H 11 14 8 12 — 45
ACF 13 10 10 21 — 54
HARTSVILLE (45)
Knox 2, Hough 6, Harry 2, Cesar Edwards 17, Blue 8, Huggins 8, Pickney 2.
RECORDS: H 9-16.
Lee Central 71 Ninety Six 53
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central’s LeBron Thomas scored a game-high 16 points in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Teammate Daurrion Kelly added 13 points.
NS 12 8 15 18 — 53
LC 19 21 20 11 — 71
LEE CENTRAL (71)
Daurrion Kelly 13, DaVeon Thomas 12, Bradley 4, Holloman 3, Dixon 9, Perkins 2, LeBron Thomas 16, Darius Perry 12.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will travel to Christ Church in Class 2A playoffs at 6 p.m. Saturday.
RECORDS:LC 23-4.
Whale Branch 71
Mullins 47
BEAUFORT, S.C. —Mullins’ Alim Legette scored a team-high 11 points in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Teammate C.J. Gilchrist and Khearius Cross added 10 points.
M 12 12 7 16— 47
WB 9 17 15 28— 71
MULLINS (47)
Alim Legette 11, Sanvil 6, C.J. Gilchrist 10, Hayes 2, Robinson 3, Phillips 2, Khearius Cross 10.
RECORDS:M 13-10.
Allendale-Fairfax 74 Carvers Bay 42
ALLENDALE, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Kareston Bell scored a team-high 11 points in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
CB 16 9 5 12 — 42
AF 19 17 16 22 — 74
CARVERS BAY (42)
Kareston Gamble 11, Coles 6, Bell 2, Washington 5, Green 4, Bromell 3, Deas 5, Moore 4, Lance 2.
RECORD: CB 13-14.
Woodland 56 East Clarendon 34
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Jalen Bryant scored a game-high nine points in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
W 9 18 10 19 — 56
EC 7 8 8 11 — 34
EAST CLARENDON (34)
T.Calvin 4, Wilson 8, K.Wilson 5, Pearson 6, Jalen Bryant 9, McFadden 1, Cooper 1.
RECORD:EC 18-6.
Calhoun County 79 Latta 47
ST.MATTHEWS, S.C. — Latta’s Trevon Miles scored a team-high 13 points in the Class 2A playoffs.
L 11 9 15 12 — 47
CC 15 14 22 28 — 79
LATTA (47)
Trevon Miles 13, Sellers 6, Taylor 8, Raheim Brunson 10, Bowman 1, Griffin 5, Deberry 4.
RECORD:L 9-11.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lake View 53 Bethune -Bowman 36
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Gwendasia Page and Janiyah Water each scored a game-high 12 points in the first round of the Class A playoffs
BB 3 5 8 20— 36
LV 10 13 13 7— 53
LAKE VIEW (53)
Wheeler 2, McNeil 4, Henburgh 3, Williams 6, Gwendasia Page 12, Tiana Hamilton 11, JaNiyah Water 12, Ford 3.
SCBCA all-state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCBCA All-State teams were announced Wednesday and the Pee Dee was well-represented with 25 selections.
Wilson’s Loyal McQueen was named the 4A Girls’ Player of the year while Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards, South Florence’s Albany Wilson, Marion’s T.J. Sanders and Tonaja Lester, and Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis.
Other area selections were Marshall Myers (Cheraw), Tyjhai Calvin (East Clarendon), DaVeon Thomas (Lee Central), Jy Deas (Carvers Bay), Aaron Parker (Hemingway) Sonai Edwards (C.E. Murray), Devon Bristow (McBee), Montrell Waters (Lake View), Jykya Bell (Dillon), Myisha Smiling (Manning), Kendra Lesane (Lee Central), RiAna Green (Latta), Talaysia Cooper (East Clarendon), Moya McDuffie (Latta), Tashanna Harris (Lee Central), A’Nyia Gates (Lamar), Ja’Niyah Waters (Lake View), Makyla Commander (Timmonsville), Gwendasia Page (Lake View) and Tyneshia Hickman (McBee).
SCISA Region 3-3A all-tournament teams
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones and Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart were named boys’ and girls’ MVPs of the SCISA Region 3-3A tournaments at the Sumter Civic Center.
Other area selections for the girls’ all-tournament team were Brittany Williams (FCS) and Kenzie Feagan (FCS). For the boys, Bessanty Saragba (Trinity-Byrnes), Chase Lee (LMA), Nick Ford (Trinity-Byrnes) and Deron Medley (Laurence Manning) were honored.
LATE TUESDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 66 Laurence Manning 56
SUMTER — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a game-high 30 points and was name MVP of the SCISA Class 3-3A tournament at Sumter Civic Center.
Amarion Coletrain added 13 points for the Titans.
Deron Medley, Jr led Laurence Manning with 16 points.
LMA 10 15 16 15 — 56
TB 18 11 15 22 — 66
LAURENCE MANNING (56)
Deron Medley,Jr 16, Harris 6, Umar Lawson 14, Sanders 1, Chase Lee 11, Acord 1, King 7.
TRINITY
-BYRNES (66)
Saragba 3, McLeod 2, Scott 1, Jordan Jones 30, Nick Ford 11, Balle Bonza 2, Ellis 4, Amarion Coletrain 13.
Pee Dee Academy 44 Robert E. Lee 36
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cam Weston scored a game-high 16 points.
REL 5 14 6 11 — 36
PDA 14 8 12 10 — 44
ROBERT E. LEE (36)
Lucas Friedenberger 10, Matthew Johnson 10, Hopkins 7, Paulson 4, Welch 4, Huetteman 1.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (44)
Cam Weston 16, Conner Garris 12, Spivey 8, Gasque 6, Oakley 2
Dillon Christian 107 The King’s Acad 94
FLORENCE — Dillon Christian’s Ethan Brewington scored a team-high 47 points.
T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 52 points for the The King’s Academy.
DCS 19 27 33 28 — 107
TKA 4 24 31 35 — 94
DILLON CHRISTIAN (107)
Ethan Brewington 47, Campbell 7, Bethea 4, Brown 3, Josh Duran 16, Weston Glasgow 16, Adam Norman 16.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (94)
Beaton 14, Woods 5, T.J. Merritts 52, McKenzie 2, Alexander 19.
OTHER SCORES: C.E. Murray defeats St.Johns at 94-37 in Class A playoffs.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bluffton 49 Darlington 36
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Asani Davis scored a team-high 14 points in Class 4A state playoffs.
D 7 11 10 9— 36
B 18 10 10 11 — 49
DARLINGTON (36)
Asani Davis 14, Montgomery 2, McPhil 7, Jackson 2, Jones 2, Gee 2, Muldrow 2, Mayze 2, Joseph 3.
Kingstree 46 Calhoun County 34
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 10 points in Class 2A playoffs.
K 13 6 10 17 — 46
CC 4 10 14 6 — 34
KINGSTREE (36)
Takiyah McGee 10, Gamble 4, K.Mention 2, Burgess 8, Murphy 2, Goodwin 5, Keymonie Mention 11, Barr 4.
Lee Central 42
Fox Creek 22
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. —Lee Central’s Keionyah Dennis scored a game-high 14 points in Class 2A playoffs.
FC 5 7 6 4 — 22
LC 12 19 7 4 — 42
LEE CENTRAL (42)
Keionyah Dennis 14, Jada Rogers 12, Tashanna Davis 10, Lesane 3, Rembert 2, Jenkins 1.
OTHERS SCORES: Whale Branch defeats Mullins 51-47 in Class 2A state playoffs. Woodland defeats Carvers Bay 48-46 in Class 2A playoffs. Aiken defeats Marlboro County 52-40 in Class 4A playoffs. Christ Church defeats Chesterfield 70-20 in Class 2A playoffs.
