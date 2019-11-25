GREEN SEA, S.C. — Mariah Moody scored a game-high 20 points to lead Marion to a 66-35 win over Marlboro Academy in the championship game of the Green Sea Floyds Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday night.
Teammate Kanyiah Davis added 17 points.
Marlboro Academy’s Ragan Liles scored 10 points.
MA 9 11 8 7— 35 M 13 19 16 18 — 66
MARLBORO ACADEMY (35)
Carriker 3, M.Liles 4, White 4, Smith 8, Ragan Liles 10, Lee 2, Walters 3, Blackman 1.
MARION (66)
Mariah Moody 20, Buey 3, Britt 4, Barnes 4, Howard 5, Kanyiah Davis 17, Lester 7, Rogers 4, Dixon 3.
RECORD: MA 4-1. M 3-0.
Carvers Bay 55 Green Sea Floyds 17GREEN SEA, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Za’Niah Rush scored a game-high 14 points at the GSF tourney.
Teammate Kinsley Reed added 10 points.
CB 14 13 16 12— 55 GSF 2 8 5 2 — 17
CARVERS BAY (55)
Kinsley Reed 10, Chandler 8, Myers 6, Ripley 7, Za’Niah Rush 14, Coles 8, Keith 2.
RECORD: CB 2-1.
Hannah-Pamplico 37 Pee Dee Academy 34GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Hailey Rodgers scored a team-high 17 points at the GSF tourney.
Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 22 points.
H-P 10 8 4 15— 37 PDA 7 5 5 17 — 34
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (37)
Hailey Rodgers 17, Williams 9, Davis 2, Turner 1, Boyle 8.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (34)
Ashley Martin 22, L.Martin 6, Zeman 4, Earnhardt 2.
RECORD: HP 1-2. PDA 0-3.
James Island 50 West Florence 31SUMTER, S.C. — West Florence’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander scored a team-high 13 points at the Lady Gamecocks Tip-Off.
The Knights went 1-2 at the tournament.
JI 25 25 — 50 WF 14 17 — 31
WEST FLORENCE (31)
Cohen 5, McKnight 1, Burgess 5, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 13, Williamson 2, Dawson 6.
RECORD: WF 1-2.
NEXT GAME: WF will play Darlington at the Spectrum Center at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Maranatha 58 Carolina Christian 21FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Grayson Davis scored a game-high 24 point and grabbed 18 rebounds.
Teammate Carson Reel added 12 point and Sarah Atkinson added 14 points.
CC 8 7 3 3— 21 MCS 16 18 19 5 —58
MARANATHA (58)
Grayson Davis 24, Carson Reel 12, Lambert 6, Sarah Atkinson 14, Spencer 2.
RECORD: MCS 2-1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lee Central 80 Latta 38
FLORENCE, S.C. —Lee Central’s Daveon Thomas scored a game-high 23 points at the Turkey Shootout at West Florence high School.
Teammate Lebron Thomas added 11 points.
Latta’s Trevon Miles scored a team-high nine points.
L 25 13 — 38 LC 46 34- 80
LATTA (38)
Trevon Miles 9, J.Jones 3, Bowman 4, Griffin 5, McRae 5, DeBerry 6, Bryant 2, Z.Jones 3.
LEE CENTRAL (80)
Benjamin 2, Kelly 4, Daveon Thomas 23, Pollard 9, Bradley 8, Holloman 4, D.Thomas 2, Dixon 2, Perkins 3, Price 2, Lebron Thomas 11, Perry 8.
RECORDS: LC 1-0. L 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will play Marlboro County at the Turkey Shootout today at 7:30 p.m. Latta will play Lamar at 4:30 p.m. today.
Marlboro County 107 Lamar 47FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Shawn Lucas scored a team-high 19 points at the Turkey Shootout at West Florence.
Teammate Jameik McCoy added 16 points.
Lamar’s Derrick Huggins scored a game-high 20 points.
L 19 28— 47 MC 56 51- 107
LAMAR(47)
Miller 4, Depaugh 2, Delontae Martin 16, Dukes 5, Derrick Huggins 20.
MARLBORO COUNTY (107)
Palmer 2, Devontae Oliver 10, E.Dupree 1, Campbell 9, Jameik McCoy 16, Ryan Dupree 10,Dre Scott 13, Shawn Lucas 19, Leviner 5, Morris 9, Brown 4, Thomas 9.
RECORDS: MC 1-0. L 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Lee Central will play Marlboro County at the Turkey Shootout at 7:30 p.m. today. Latta will play Lamar at 4:30 p.m. today.
Wilson 39 Fox Creek 24LEXINGTON, S.C — Wilson’s Kuddy Sherrills scored a team-high eight points at the Lake Murray Tip-Off Tournament at White Knoll High School.
The Tigers outscored Fox Creek 22-15 in the second half.
FC 2 7 6 9 — 24 W 5 12 7 15— 39
WILSON (39)
Hines 7, Bryant 2, Merritts 4, Josh Greene 4, Phillips 6, Kuddy Sherrills 8, JaKobe Greene 2, Johnson 6.
RECORDS: W 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will play Richard Winn at Lake Murray Tip-off Tournament at White Knoll HS at 6 p.m. today.
Hemingway 46 Carvers Bay 42GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hemingway’s Nigil Singletary scored a team-high 19 points at the Georgetown Steeltown tournament.
The Tigers outscored Carvers Bay 33-16 in the second half.
Carvers Bay’s Jy Deas scored a team-high 12 points.
CB 15 11 2 14— 42 H 9 4 17 16— 46
CARVERS BAY (42)
Tevin Young 10, Bell 4, Small 4, Walker 2, Montenius Bromell 10, Jy Deas 12.
HEMINGWAY (46)
Parker 8,Washington 5, Brown 7, Nigil Singletary 19, Cooper 7.
RECORDS: CB 0-2. H 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Hemingway will host Hannah-Pamplico at 6 p.m. on Dec.3. Carvers Bay will travel to Goose Creek at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
Maranatha 54 Sumter Christian 26FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Brice Byars scored a game-high 13 points and Bradley Reel added 12.
Teammate Braiden Bevans added 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
SCS 2 11 8 5 — 26 MCS 17 16 15 5 — 54
MARANATHA (54)
Brice Byars 13, Ward 2, Bradley Reel 12, Grant Hanna 11, Braiden Bevan 10, Simmons 3.
RECORDS: MCS 1-1.
NEXT GAME: MCS will host Scotland Christian (NC) at 6:30 Dec. 5.
