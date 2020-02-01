LAKE CITY , S.C. — Kimmie Barnes scored a game-high 14 points to lead Marion to a 63-21 win over Lake City on Friday.
The Swamp Foxes outscored the Panthers 38-7 in the first half.
Jada Montgomery led Lake City with eight points.
M 20 18 16 9 — 63
LC 4 3 5 9 —21
MARION (63)
Allen 5, Moody 8, Keyla Britt 11, Kimmie Barnes 14, Ka’Nyiah Davis 13, Tonaja Lester 12.
LAKE CITY (21)
Jada Montgomey 8, Clark 4, Barr 2, Dickson 2, Burgess 2, Frierson 2, Barron 1.
Carvers Bay 51 Johnsonville 33
JOHNSONVILLE , S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Dymin Coles scored a team-high 10 points.
Taniya Timmons led Johnsonville with a game-high 14 points.
CB 13 12 18 8 — 51
J 14 9 2 8 — 33
CARVERS BAY (51)
Reed 7, Chandler 9, Myers 2, Ripley 6, Moore 4, Rush 9, Dymin Coles 10, Keith 4.
JOHNSONVILLE (33)
Wilson 2, Taniya Timmons 14, Brown 5, Verner 4, Graham 4, Bardon 2.
Dillon 55 Aynor 4AYNOR , S.C. — Dillon’s Chyna Pouncey scored a game-high 12 points.
D 21 11 17 6 — 55
A 2 0 2 0 — 4
DILLON (55)
Wright 2, Chyna Pouncey 12, Gordon 4, Hines 4, Bell 8, Simmons 2, Godwin 2, Lane 4, James 2, Stamps 4, Adrianna Ervin 11.
Florence Christian 64 Laurence Manning 44MANNING, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Corely Keefe scored a game-high 22 points.
Teamamte Kenzie Feagin added 13 points.
Breanna Boykin led Laurence Manning with 17 points.
FCS 23 13 21 7 — 64
LMA 9 8 10 17 — 44
TRINITY-BYRNES (35)
Corley Keefe 22, Kenzie Feagin 13, Kylie Stewart 12, Williams 6, Sterlings 4, Broach 4, Eason 3.
LAURENCE MANNING (44)
Breanna Boykin 17, Audrey Bennett 14, Erickson 8, Truett 2, Rickenbaker 1, Tindal 1, Thompson 1.
Marlboro County 59 Darlington 51BENNETTSVILLE , S.C. — Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a team-high 13 points.
Kanaya Jones led Darlington with 19 points.
D 13 18 14 16 — 51
MC 12 17 18 12 — 59
DARLINGOTN (51)
Davis 3, Shaniya Jackson 13 , KaNaya Jones 19, Mayze 7, Joseph 8.
MARLBORO COUNTY (59)
Shaniya Oliver 12, Tysonia Lowe 13, Ashwood 9, James 1, Norman 9, Bridges 8, Brown 1.
West Florence 37 Saint James 26MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — West Florence’s Zy’Breayiah Alexander scored a team-high 14 points.
WF 8 8 9 12 — 37
STJ 5 10 7 4 — 26
WEST FLORENCE (37)
Shakaylah Cohen 12, Burgess 3, Zy’Breayziah Alexander 14, Cook 5, Willaimson 2,Dawson 1.
Pee Dee Academy 36 Conway Christian 29MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Lauren Martin scored a team-high 10 points.
CC 8 4 4 13 — 29
PDA 17 13 4 2 — 36
PEE DEE ACADEMY (51)
Lauren Martin 10, A. Martin 9, Briley 7, Earnhardt 4, Smith 2, Johnson 2, Anderson 2.
Andrew Jackson 51 Chesterfield 32KERSHAW, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Lorianna Dixon scored a team-high eight points.
C 4 7 10 11 — 32
AJ 20 8 16 7 — 51
CHESTERFIELD (32)
Lorianna Dixon 8, Rivers 7, Blackwell 5, Turnage 5, Diggs 7.
Latta 57 Mullins 52LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Moya McDuffie scored a game-high 27 points.
Jen’Lea Nichols led Mullins with a team-high 26 points.
M 9 5 15 21 — 52
L 12 13 18 14 — 57
MULLINS (51)
Jen’Lea Nichols 26, T. Lasane 11, Phillips 12, Morelos 3.
LATTA (57)
Moya McDuffie 27, Wheeler 6, Riana Green 18, Burdsall 2, Berry 4.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL St. John’s Catholic (Md.) 74 Trinity-Byrnes 62
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Amarion Coletrain scored a game-high 17 points at Bob Kirk Invitational at Bishop Walsh.
TB 17 14 15 16 — 62
SJC 24 11 20 9 — 74
TRINITY-BYRNES (62)
Saragba 8, McLeod 2, Jones 9, Nick Ford 14, Amarion Coletrain 17, Ellis 6, Scott 1, Edwards 5.
LATE THURSDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL Bishop Walsh (Md.) 84 Trinity-Byrnes 35
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Amarion Coletrain scored a team-high 15 points at the Bob Kirk Invitational at Bishop Walsh.
TB 11 6 11 7 — 35
BW 20 27 22 15 — 84
TRINITY-BYRNES (35)
Amarion Coletrain 15, Saragba 2, McLeod 5, Warren 2, Jones 5, Ford 5.
