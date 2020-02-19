MARION, S.C. — Tonaja Lester scored a game-high 28 points to lead Marion to a 78-46 win over Wade Hampton (H) in the Class 3A playoffs on Thursday.
Teammate Kimmie Barnes added 17 points.
The Swamp Foxes outscored the Red Devils 41-19 in the second half.
Marion gets a rematch against Bishop England who knocked out the Swamp Foxes in a 60-46 loss in last year's playoff.
WH 12 15 15 4 — 46
M 18 19 22 19 — 78
WADE HAMPTON (H) (46)
Dejiah Smith 14, Bevain 1, McBride 6, Shia Kinard 12, Washington 6, Freeman 5, Dobson 2.
MARION (78)
Mariah Moody 12, Keyla Britt 14, Kimmie Barnes 17, K. Davis 2, Tonaja Lester 28, Timmons 3, Rogers 2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Bishop England in Class 3A playoffs at TBA Monday.
RECORD: M 28-1.
May River 56
Dillon 52
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Dillon's Adrianna Ervin scored a team-high 13 points in Class 3A playoffs.
The Sharks closed the game out on an 8-0 run as Dillon led 52-48 with 2:15 left in the game.
May River got revenge as Dillon knocked it out in last year's playoffs with a score of 36-21.
D 10 10 18 14 — 52
MR 15 9 11 21 — 56
DILLON (52)
Pouncey 1, Shantazia Gordon 10, Jykya Bell 11, Simmons 2, Goodwin 3, Kamirah James 10, Stamps 2, Adrianna Ervin 13.
MAY RIVER (56)
E. Peluso 8, Gracyn Drury 10, Bigham 2, Chyna Sneed 24, O. Peluso 6, Scott 6.
RECORD: D 17-4.
Manning 61
Strom Thumrod 32
JOHNSTON, S.C. — Manning's La'tavius Wilson scored a game-high 14 points in Class 3A playoffs.
Teammate Measha Jones and Tajabreonca Dow each added 13 points.
The Monarchs will face May River in a rematch of the 2018 Class 3A playoffs that the Monarchs won 53-48.
M 15 13 19 14 — 61
ST 4 10 7 11 — 32
MANNING (61)
Measha Jones 13, Tajabreonca Dow 13, Andrews 3, Logan 7, La'tavius Wilson 14, Junious 2, Dundy 1, Smiling 8.
STROM THURMOND (32)
Katlyn Chinn 10, T. Jones 1, D. Jones 8, Williams 9, Hamilton 4.
NEXT GAME: Manning will travel to May River in Class 3A playoffs at TBA Monday.
RECORD: M 19-5.
Local named to SCISA REGION 3-3A
All-Region Team
Trinity-Bynres' Jordan Jones was named the SCISA Region 3-3A boys' player of the year and Mike Teasley the boys' coach of the year.
Others area selections for the girls were Kenzie Feagin (FCS), Corley Keefe (FCS), Kylie Stewart (FCS), Breanna Boykins (LMA), Katherine Burns (LMA), McKenzie Davis (TB), and Catherine Tatum (TB). For the boys were Clay Bochette (FCS), Amarion Coletrain (TB), Nick Ford (TB), Brandon King (LMA), Umar Lawson (LMA), and Deron Medley Jr. (LMA).
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Darlington 58
Brookland-Cayce 56 (OT)
CAYCE, S.C. — Darlignton's Daniel Perkins scored a team-high 13 points in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Teammate Qua'Liek Lewis added 10 points.
The Falcons outscored Brookland-Cayce 35-22 in the second half, after trailing 27-14 at the half.
Darlington outscored the Bearcats 9-7 in overtime.
D 5 9 18 17 9 — 58
BC 8 19 8 14 7 — 56
DARLINGTON (58)
Gary 6, Scott 9, Williams 9, Qua'Liek Lewis 10, Bowens 6, Daniel Perkins 13, Hudson 9, Dubose 2.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Marlboro County in Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday.
RECORD: D 19-9.
Greer Middle College 87
Chesterfield 48
TAYLORS, S.C. — Chesterfield's Jase Stafford scored a team-high 10 points in Class 2A playoffs.
C 14 12 16 6 — 48
GMC 16 13 31 27 — 87
CHESTERFIELD (48)
J. Thompson 4, Ellison 5, Sowell 3, Jase Stafford 10, A. Thompson 9, McCoy 6, Melton 2, Henderson 2, Davis 3, Chapman 3.
RECORD: 10-15.
